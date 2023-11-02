ICT Imbalance Indicator

ICT Fair value gapes / Balanced price ranges

it marks the fvgs i.e., bisi and sibi both filled and unfilled based on your requirements.

it can work on mtf while your on any other time frame i.e., seeing on 5 min. you can watch from filled (BPRs) to unfilled (imbalances) of monthly/weekly/daily/H4/H1 to your likings

It can be using multiple times using unique ID with buttons option to on and off the required TF or keeping them all.