EigenSolver Compute eigenvalues and eigenvectors of a regular square matrix using the classical algorithm (LAPACK function GEEV).

EigenSolverX Compute eigenvalues and eigenvectors of a regular square matrix in Expert mode, i.e. with the ability to influence the computation algorithm and the ability to obtain accompanying computation data (LAPACK function GEEVX).

EigenSolverSchur Compute eigenvalues, upper triangular matrix in Schur form, and matrix of Schur vectors (LAPACK function GEES). See also Schur decomposition.

EigenSolver2 Compute generalized eigenvalues and eigenvectors for a pair of ordinary square matrices (LAPACK function GGEV).

EigenSolver2X Compute generalized eigenvalues and eigenvectors for a pair of regular square matrices in Expert mode, i.e. with the ability to influence the computation algorithm and the ability to obtain accompanying computation data (LAPACK function GGEVX). Both matrices must be the same size.

EigenSolver2Schur Compute a pair of ordinary square matrices of generalized eigenvalues, generalized eigenvectors, generalized Schur forms, as well as left and right Schur vectors (LAPACK function GGES).

EigenSolver2Blocked Compute generalized eigenvalues and eigenvectors for a pair of regular square matrices using a block algorithm (LAPACK function GGEV3). Both matrices must be the same size. The method parameters are exactly the same as EigenSolver2.

EigenSolver2SchurBlocked Compute a pair of regular square matrices of generalized eigenvalues, generalized eigenvectors, generalized Schur forms, as well as left and right Schur vectors (LAPACK function GGES3).

EigenHessenbergSchurQ Computes the eigenvalues of a Hessenberg matrix H and the matrices T and Z from the Schur decomposition H = Z T Z**T, where T is an upper quasi-triangular matrix (the Schur form), and Z is the orthogonal matrix of Schur vectors. LAPACK function HSEQR. See also Schur decomposition.

EigenSymmetricDC Compute eigenvalues and eigenvectors of a symmetric or Hermitian (complex conjugate) matrix using the divide-and-conquer algorithm (LAPACK functions SYEVD, HEEVD).

EigenSymmetricQR Compute eigenvalues and eigenvectors of a symmetric or Hermitian (complex conjugate) matrix using the QR algorithm (LAPACK functions SYEV, HEEV).

EigenSymmetricRobust Compute eigenvalues and eigenvectors of a symmetric or Hermitian (complex conjugate) matrix using the Multiple Relatively Robust Representations, MRRR algorithm (LAPACK functions SYEVR, HEEVR).

EigenSymmetricBisect Compute eigenvalues and eigenvectors of a symmetric or Hermitian (complex conjugate) matrix using the bisection algorithm (LAPACK functions SYEVX, HEEVX).

EigenSymmetricDC2s Compute all eigenvalues and, optionally, eigenvectors of a real symmetric or Hermitian (complex conjugated) matrix using the 2stage technique for the reduction to tridiagonal. If eigenvectors are desired, it uses a divide and conquer algorithm (LAPACK functions SYEVD_2STAGE, HEEVD_2STAGE).

EigenSymmetricQR2s Compute all eigenvalues and, optionally, eigenvectors of a real symmetric or Hermitian (complex conjugated) matrix using the 2stage technique for the reduction to tridiagonal (LAPACK functions SYEV_2STAGE, HEEV_2STAGE).

EigenSymmetricRobust2s Compute eigenvalues and eigenvectors of a symmetric or Hermitian (complex conjugated) matrix using the 2stage technique for the reduction to tridiagonal then using the Multiple Relatively Robust Representations, MRRR algorithm (LAPACK functions SYEVR_2STAGE, HEEVR_2STAGE).

EigenSymmetricBisect2s Compute eigenvalues and eigenvectors of a symmetric or Hermitian (complex conjugated) matrix using the 2stage technique for the reduction to tridiagonal then using the bisection algorithm (LAPACK functions SYEVX_2STAGE, HEEVX_2STAGE).

EigenSymmetric2DC Compute all the eigenvalues, and optionally, the eigenvectors of a generalized symmetric-definite eigenproblem, of the form A*x=(lambda)*B*x, A*Bx=(lambda)*x, or B*A*x=(lambda)*x. LAPACK functions SYGVD, HEGVD.

EigenSymmetric2QR Compute all the eigenvalues, and optionally, the eigenvectors of a generalized symmetric-definite eigenproblem, of the form A*x=(lambda)*B*x, A*Bx=(lambda)*x, or B*A*x=(lambda)*x. LAPACK functions SYGV, HEGV.

EigenSymmetric2Bisect Compute all the eigenvalues, and optionally, the eigenvectors of a generalized symmetric-definite eigenproblem, of the form A*x=(lambda)*B*x, A*Bx=(lambda)*x, or B*A*x=(lambda)*x. LAPACK functions SYGVX, HEGVX.

EigenTridiagonalDC Compute eigenvalues and eigenvectors of a symmetric tridiagonal matrix using the divide-and-conquer algorithm (LAPACK function STEVD).

EigenTridiagonalQR Compute eigenvalues and eigenvectors of a symmetric tridiagonal matrix using the QR algorithm (LAPACK function STEV).

EigenTridiagonalRobust Compute eigenvalues and eigenvectors of a symmetric tridiagonal matrix using the Multiple Relatively Robust Representations, MRRR algorithm (LAPACK function STEVR).

EigenTridiagonalBisect Compute eigenvalues and eigenvectors of a symmetric tridiagonal matrix using the bisection algorithm (LAPACK function STEVX).

EigenTridiagonalQL Compute all eigenvalues of a symmetric tridiagonal matrix using the Pal-Walker-Kahan variant of the QL or QR algorithm (LAPACK function STERF).

EigenTridiagonalDCQ Compute eigenvalues and eigenvectors of a symmetric tridiagonal matrix using the divide-and-conquer algorithm (LAPACK function STEDC).

EigenTridiagonalQRQ Compute eigenvalues and eigenvectors of a symmetric tridiagonal matrix using the QR algorithm (LAPACK function STEQR).