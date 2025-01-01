EigenSolver2

Compute generalized eigenvalues and eigenvectors for a pair of ordinary square matrices (LAPACK function GGEV). Both matrices must be the same size.

Computing for type matrix<double>

bool matrix::EigenSolver2(

matrix& B,

ENUM_EIG_VECTORS jobv,

vectorc& alpha,

vector& beta,

matrix& left_eigenvectors,

matrix& right_eigenvectors

);

Computing for type matrix<float>

bool matrixf::EigenSolver2(

matrix& B,

ENUM_EIG_VECTORS jobv,

vectorcf& alpha,

vectorf& beta,

matrixf& left_eigenvectors,

matrixf& right_eigenvectors

);

Computing for type matrix<complex>

bool matrixc::EigenSolver2(

matrixc& B,

ENUM_EIG_VECTORS jobv,

vectorc& alpha,

vectorc& beta,

matrixc& left_eigenvectors,

matrixc& right_eigenvectors

);

Computing for type matrix<complexf>

bool matrixcf::EigenSolver2(

matrixcf& B,

ENUM_EIG_VECTORS jobv,

vectorcf& alpha,

vectorcf& beta,

matrixcf& left_eigenvectors,

matrixcf& right_eigenvectors

);

Parameters

B

[in] The second matrix in the pair.

jobv

[in] ENUM_EIG_VECTORS enumeration value which determines the method for computing left and right eigenvectors.

alpha

[out] Vector of eigenvalues.

beta

[out] Vector of eigen value divisors.

left_eigenvectors

[out] Matrix of left eigenvectors.

right_eigenvectors

[out] Matrix of right eigenvectors.

Return Value

Return true if successful, otherwise false in case of an error.

Note

Computation depends on the value of the jobv parameter.

ENUM_EIG_VECTORS

An enumeration defining the need to compute eigenvectors.

ID Description EIGVECTORS_N Only eigenvalues are computed, without vectors. EIGVECTORS_L Only left eigenvectors are computed. EIGVECTORS_R Only right eigenvectors are computed. EIGVECTORS_LR Left and right eigenvectors are computed, eigenvalues are always computed.

A generalized eigenvalue for a pair of matrices (A,B) is a scalar lambda or a ratio alpha/beta = lambda, such that A - lambda*B is singular. It is usually represented as the pair (alpha,beta), as there is a reasonable interpretation for beta=0, and even for both being zero.

The right eigenvector v(j) corresponding to the eigenvalue lambda(j) of (A,B) satisfies

A * v(j) = lambda(j) * B * v(j).

The left eigenvector u(j) corresponding to the eigenvalue lambda(j) of (A,B) satisfies

u(j)**H * A = lambda(j) * u(j)**H * B .

where u(j)**H is the conjugate-transpose of u(j).

Real (non-complex) matrices can have a complex solution. Therefore, the input vector of eigenvalues must be complex. In case of a complex solution, the error code is set to 4019 (ERR_MATH_OVERFLOW). Otherwise, only the real parts of the complex values of the eigenvalue vector should be used.