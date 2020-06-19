SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 4 / Malori Trading
Benoit Arsac

Malori Trading

Benoit Arsac
0 avis
Fiabilité
281 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 39 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2020 42%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
1 074
Bénéfice trades:
932 (86.77%)
Perte trades:
142 (13.22%)
Meilleure transaction:
129.56 EUR
Pire transaction:
-128.87 EUR
Bénéfice brut:
4 291.65 EUR (73 052 pips)
Perte brute:
-4 082.06 EUR (56 839 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
50 (455.00 EUR)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
455.00 EUR (50)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.01
Activité de trading:
23.92%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
97.69%
Dernier trade:
20 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
7
Temps de détention moyen:
12 heures
Facteur de récupération:
0.43
Longs trades:
516 (48.04%)
Courts trades:
558 (51.96%)
Facteur de profit:
1.05
Rendement attendu:
0.20 EUR
Bénéfice moyen:
4.60 EUR
Perte moyenne:
-28.75 EUR
Pertes consécutives maximales:
5 (-182.52 EUR)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-182.52 EUR (5)
Croissance mensuelle:
6.13%
Prévision annuelle:
74.41%
Algo trading:
99%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
219.56 EUR
Maximal:
491.18 EUR (107.78%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
36.48% (491.18 EUR)
Par fonds propres:
58.95% (601.70 EUR)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
EURUSD 644
GBPUSD 163
AUDUSD 116
XTIUSD 90
NZDUSD 58
USDCHF 3
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 348
GBPUSD -127
AUDUSD -187
XTIUSD 251
NZDUSD -61
USDCHF 15
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 18K
GBPUSD -2.8K
AUDUSD -677
XTIUSD 1.1K
NZDUSD 187
USDCHF 625
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +129.56 EUR
Pire transaction: -129 EUR
Gains consécutifs maximales: 50
Pertes consécutives maximales: 5
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +455.00 EUR
Perte consécutive maximale: -182.52 EUR

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Darwinex-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

XMGlobal-Real 21
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge11
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.00 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.00 × 6
BlueberryMarkets-Live
0.00 × 6
Pepperstone-Edge09
0.00 × 5
Exness-Real
0.00 × 1
ATCBrokers-Live 1
0.22 × 9
OneTrade-Real
0.25 × 4
AxiTrader-US06-Live
0.29 × 7
ICMarkets-Live10
0.29 × 7
ICMarkets-Live07
0.30 × 132
OrtegaCapital-Server
0.39 × 459
ICMarkets-Live18
0.40 × 25
CFHMarkets-Live1
0.49 × 80
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.56 × 73
AxiTrader-US07-Live
0.57 × 96
AtlanticPearl-Live 1
0.58 × 62
UniverseWheel-Live
0.58 × 72
ICMarkets-Live09
0.61 × 97
ICMarkets-Live06
0.63 × 104
TickmillUK-Live03
0.64 × 55
RoboForex-ECN-2
0.64 × 58
EGlobal-Cent5
0.65 × 179
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
0.66 × 289
183 plus...
Trades are generated  by trading algorithms I make. Those algorithms have been designed to take short term (few minutes to few hours) and longer term (few hours to few days) positions, mainly on the EUR/USD pair. 
My primary objective is to protect the trader’s capital. In other words, before winning, the goal is to not loose. The risk per trade is between 1% and 4% of the deposit and there is only 1 position open at any given time. Each trade is protected stop loss and stop is put at breakeven asap.  No martingale. Enjoy !


Aucun avis
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
Malori Trading
39 USD par mois
42%
0
0
USD
1.1K
EUR
281
99%
1 074
86%
24%
1.05
0.20
EUR
59%
1:200
Copier

L'abonnement à un signal vous permet de copier les trades du fournisseur dans un délai de 1 mois. Pour que l'abonnement fonctionne, vous devez utiliser le terminal de trading 4 MetaTrader.

Si vous n'avez pas encore installé la plateforme, vous pouvez la télécharger ici.