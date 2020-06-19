- Croissance
Trades:
1 074
Bénéfice trades:
932 (86.77%)
Perte trades:
142 (13.22%)
Meilleure transaction:
129.56 EUR
Pire transaction:
-128.87 EUR
Bénéfice brut:
4 291.65 EUR (73 052 pips)
Perte brute:
-4 082.06 EUR (56 839 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
50 (455.00 EUR)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
455.00 EUR (50)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.01
Activité de trading:
23.92%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
97.69%
Dernier trade:
20 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
7
Temps de détention moyen:
12 heures
Facteur de récupération:
0.43
Longs trades:
516 (48.04%)
Courts trades:
558 (51.96%)
Facteur de profit:
1.05
Rendement attendu:
0.20 EUR
Bénéfice moyen:
4.60 EUR
Perte moyenne:
-28.75 EUR
Pertes consécutives maximales:
5 (-182.52 EUR)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-182.52 EUR (5)
Croissance mensuelle:
6.13%
Prévision annuelle:
74.41%
Algo trading:
99%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
219.56 EUR
Maximal:
491.18 EUR (107.78%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
36.48% (491.18 EUR)
Par fonds propres:
58.95% (601.70 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|644
|GBPUSD
|163
|AUDUSD
|116
|XTIUSD
|90
|NZDUSD
|58
|USDCHF
|3
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|348
|GBPUSD
|-127
|AUDUSD
|-187
|XTIUSD
|251
|NZDUSD
|-61
|USDCHF
|15
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|18K
|GBPUSD
|-2.8K
|AUDUSD
|-677
|XTIUSD
|1.1K
|NZDUSD
|187
|USDCHF
|625
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +129.56 EUR
Pire transaction: -129 EUR
Gains consécutifs maximales: 50
Pertes consécutives maximales: 5
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +455.00 EUR
Perte consécutive maximale: -182.52 EUR
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Darwinex-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
XMGlobal-Real 21
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge11
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.00 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|0.00 × 6
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 6
|
Pepperstone-Edge09
|0.00 × 5
|
Exness-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
ATCBrokers-Live 1
|0.22 × 9
|
OneTrade-Real
|0.25 × 4
|
AxiTrader-US06-Live
|0.29 × 7
|
ICMarkets-Live10
|0.29 × 7
|
ICMarkets-Live07
|0.30 × 132
|
OrtegaCapital-Server
|0.39 × 459
|
ICMarkets-Live18
|0.40 × 25
|
CFHMarkets-Live1
|0.49 × 80
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.56 × 73
|
AxiTrader-US07-Live
|0.57 × 96
|
AtlanticPearl-Live 1
|0.58 × 62
|
UniverseWheel-Live
|0.58 × 72
|
ICMarkets-Live09
|0.61 × 97
|
ICMarkets-Live06
|0.63 × 104
|
TickmillUK-Live03
|0.64 × 55
|
RoboForex-ECN-2
|0.64 × 58
|
EGlobal-Cent5
|0.65 × 179
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
|0.66 × 289
Trades are generated by trading algorithms I make. Those algorithms have been designed to take short term (few minutes to few hours) and longer term (few hours to few days) positions, mainly on the EUR/USD pair.
My primary objective is to protect the trader’s capital. In other words, before winning, the goal is to not loose. The risk per trade is between 1% and 4% of the deposit and there is only 1 position open at any given time. Each trade is protected stop loss and stop is put at breakeven asap. No martingale. Enjoy !
