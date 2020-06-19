Trades are generated by trading algorithms I make. Those algorithms have been designed to take short term (few minutes to few hours) and longer term (few hours to few days) positions, mainly on the EUR/USD pair.

My primary objective is to protect the trader’s capital. In other words, before winning, the goal is to not loose. The risk per trade is between 1% and 4% of the deposit and there is only 1 position open at any given time. Each trade is protected stop loss and stop is put at breakeven asap. No martingale. Enjoy !



