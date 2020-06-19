- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
1 074
Profit Trade:
932 (86.77%)
Loss Trade:
142 (13.22%)
Best Trade:
129.56 EUR
Worst Trade:
-128.87 EUR
Profitto lordo:
4 291.65 EUR (73 052 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-4 082.06 EUR (56 839 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
50 (455.00 EUR)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
455.00 EUR (50)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.01
Attività di trading:
23.92%
Massimo carico di deposito:
97.69%
Ultimo trade:
2 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
7
Tempo di attesa medio:
12 ore
Fattore di recupero:
0.43
Long Trade:
516 (48.04%)
Short Trade:
558 (51.96%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.05
Profitto previsto:
0.20 EUR
Profitto medio:
4.60 EUR
Perdita media:
-28.75 EUR
Massime perdite consecutive:
5 (-182.52 EUR)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-182.52 EUR (5)
Crescita mensile:
6.13%
Previsione annuale:
74.41%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
219.56 EUR
Massimale:
491.18 EUR (107.78%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
36.48% (491.18 EUR)
Per equità:
58.95% (601.70 EUR)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|644
|GBPUSD
|163
|AUDUSD
|116
|XTIUSD
|90
|NZDUSD
|58
|USDCHF
|3
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|EURUSD
|348
|GBPUSD
|-127
|AUDUSD
|-187
|XTIUSD
|251
|NZDUSD
|-61
|USDCHF
|15
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|EURUSD
|18K
|GBPUSD
|-2.8K
|AUDUSD
|-677
|XTIUSD
|1.1K
|NZDUSD
|187
|USDCHF
|625
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +129.56 EUR
Worst Trade: -129 EUR
Vincite massime consecutive: 50
Massime perdite consecutive: 5
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +455.00 EUR
Massima perdita consecutiva: -182.52 EUR
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Darwinex-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
XMGlobal-Real 21
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge11
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.00 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|0.00 × 6
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 6
|
Pepperstone-Edge09
|0.00 × 5
|
Exness-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
ATCBrokers-Live 1
|0.22 × 9
|
OneTrade-Real
|0.25 × 4
|
AxiTrader-US06-Live
|0.29 × 7
|
ICMarkets-Live10
|0.29 × 7
|
ICMarkets-Live07
|0.30 × 132
|
OrtegaCapital-Server
|0.39 × 459
|
ICMarkets-Live18
|0.40 × 25
|
CFHMarkets-Live1
|0.49 × 80
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.56 × 73
|
AxiTrader-US07-Live
|0.57 × 96
|
AtlanticPearl-Live 1
|0.58 × 62
|
UniverseWheel-Live
|0.58 × 72
|
ICMarkets-Live09
|0.61 × 97
|
ICMarkets-Live06
|0.63 × 104
|
TickmillUK-Live03
|0.64 × 55
|
RoboForex-ECN-2
|0.64 × 58
|
EGlobal-Cent5
|0.65 × 179
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
|0.66 × 289
Trades are generated by trading algorithms I make. Those algorithms have been designed to take short term (few minutes to few hours) and longer term (few hours to few days) positions, mainly on the EUR/USD pair.
My primary objective is to protect the trader’s capital. In other words, before winning, the goal is to not loose. The risk per trade is between 1% and 4% of the deposit and there is only 1 position open at any given time. Each trade is protected stop loss and stop is put at breakeven asap. No martingale. Enjoy !
Non ci sono recensioni
