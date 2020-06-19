SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 4 / Malori Trading
Benoit Arsac

Malori Trading

Benoit Arsac
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
281 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 39 USD al mese
crescita dal 2020 42%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
1 074
Profit Trade:
932 (86.77%)
Loss Trade:
142 (13.22%)
Best Trade:
129.56 EUR
Worst Trade:
-128.87 EUR
Profitto lordo:
4 291.65 EUR (73 052 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-4 082.06 EUR (56 839 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
50 (455.00 EUR)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
455.00 EUR (50)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.01
Attività di trading:
23.92%
Massimo carico di deposito:
97.69%
Ultimo trade:
2 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
7
Tempo di attesa medio:
12 ore
Fattore di recupero:
0.43
Long Trade:
516 (48.04%)
Short Trade:
558 (51.96%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.05
Profitto previsto:
0.20 EUR
Profitto medio:
4.60 EUR
Perdita media:
-28.75 EUR
Massime perdite consecutive:
5 (-182.52 EUR)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-182.52 EUR (5)
Crescita mensile:
6.13%
Previsione annuale:
74.41%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
219.56 EUR
Massimale:
491.18 EUR (107.78%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
36.48% (491.18 EUR)
Per equità:
58.95% (601.70 EUR)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
EURUSD 644
GBPUSD 163
AUDUSD 116
XTIUSD 90
NZDUSD 58
USDCHF 3
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
EURUSD 348
GBPUSD -127
AUDUSD -187
XTIUSD 251
NZDUSD -61
USDCHF 15
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
EURUSD 18K
GBPUSD -2.8K
AUDUSD -677
XTIUSD 1.1K
NZDUSD 187
USDCHF 625
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +129.56 EUR
Worst Trade: -129 EUR
Vincite massime consecutive: 50
Massime perdite consecutive: 5
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +455.00 EUR
Massima perdita consecutiva: -182.52 EUR

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Darwinex-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

XMGlobal-Real 21
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge11
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.00 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.00 × 6
BlueberryMarkets-Live
0.00 × 6
Pepperstone-Edge09
0.00 × 5
Exness-Real
0.00 × 1
ATCBrokers-Live 1
0.22 × 9
OneTrade-Real
0.25 × 4
AxiTrader-US06-Live
0.29 × 7
ICMarkets-Live10
0.29 × 7
ICMarkets-Live07
0.30 × 132
OrtegaCapital-Server
0.39 × 459
ICMarkets-Live18
0.40 × 25
CFHMarkets-Live1
0.49 × 80
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.56 × 73
AxiTrader-US07-Live
0.57 × 96
AtlanticPearl-Live 1
0.58 × 62
UniverseWheel-Live
0.58 × 72
ICMarkets-Live09
0.61 × 97
ICMarkets-Live06
0.63 × 104
TickmillUK-Live03
0.64 × 55
RoboForex-ECN-2
0.64 × 58
EGlobal-Cent5
0.65 × 179
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
0.66 × 289
183 più
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Trades are generated  by trading algorithms I make. Those algorithms have been designed to take short term (few minutes to few hours) and longer term (few hours to few days) positions, mainly on the EUR/USD pair. 
My primary objective is to protect the trader’s capital. In other words, before winning, the goal is to not loose. The risk per trade is between 1% and 4% of the deposit and there is only 1 position open at any given time. Each trade is protected stop loss and stop is put at breakeven asap.  No martingale. Enjoy !


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.14 22:57
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.14 21:57
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.12 07:41
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.08 20:48
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.08 19:48
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.01 08:46
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.17 20:21
Low trading activity - only 5 trades detected in the last month
2025.08.05 06:35
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.05 06:35
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.05 05:35
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.05 05:35
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.31 09:50
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.21 11:24
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.07.18 12:44
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.17 21:00
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.07.17 14:23
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.17 13:23
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.11 11:07
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.07.11 05:07
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.24 21:54
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
Malori Trading
39USD al mese
42%
0
0
USD
1.1K
EUR
281
99%
1 074
86%
24%
1.05
0.20
EUR
59%
1:200
Copia

Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 4.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.