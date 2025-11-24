SignauxSections
Patricia Enejeta Ozukwe

ForexSmile

Patricia Enejeta Ozukwe
0 avis
Fiabilité
1 semaine
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 100 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 1%
FBS-Real-2
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
1
Bénéfice trades:
1 (100.00%)
Perte trades:
0 (0.00%)
Meilleure transaction:
6.50 USD
Pire transaction:
0.00 USD
Bénéfice brut:
6.50 USD (129 pips)
Perte brute:
0.00 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales:
1 (6.50 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
6.50 USD (1)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.00
Activité de trading:
100.00%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
303.16%
Dernier trade:
1 une heure avant
Trades par semaine:
11
Temps de détention moyen:
2 minutes
Facteur de récupération:
0.00
Longs trades:
1 (100.00%)
Courts trades:
0 (0.00%)
Facteur de profit:
n/a
Rendement attendu:
6.50 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
6.50 USD
Perte moyenne:
0.00 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
0 (0.00 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
0.00 USD (0)
Algo trading:
0%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Par fonds propres:
24.48% (126.21 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 1
1
1
1
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 6
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 129
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +6.50 USD
Pire transaction: -0 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 1
Pertes consécutives maximales: 0
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +6.50 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -0.00 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "FBS-Real-2" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

ICMarkets-Live06
0.00 × 5
PlexyTrade-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real
0.00 × 9
Exness-Real18
0.00 × 15
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.00 × 6
ICMarketsEU-Live17
0.00 × 1
FXCC1-Live
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN-2
0.00 × 1
Valutrades-Real-HK
0.00 × 13
VantageFXInternational-Live 4
0.00 × 1
FBS-Real-1
0.00 × 2
Pepperstone-Edge07
0.00 × 3
ICMarkets-Live04
0.00 × 1
Alpari-Standard3
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live10
0.00 × 48
TickmillUK-Live03
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.00 × 15
Pepperstone-Edge05
0.10 × 10
Axi-US03-Live
0.11 × 9
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.15 × 13
Alpari-Pro.ECN
0.22 × 227
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
0.23 × 43
ScopeMarkets-Live
0.33 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.72 × 60
FBS-Real-10
0.84 × 100
24 plus...
ForexSmile FS- Master Class 100 Days Challenge. 

ForexSmile Institutional Trading Model (FS-ITM)

6th November 2025 Day1: Account Start with $68.59  +( $41.15 Profit = 59.99% ROI ) = $109.74  

DAY2: Account Start with $109.74


☑ No Increase of lot size for the next 100 Days.

☑ Hard StopLoss  20%

☑ No SL Adjust ☑ No News Window Trades

☑ Stop after TP or SL (-$28.53 Per Trade and Per Day. = 21.29% for every $134.00  Account Balance.) HighRisk High Reward October Edition 

☑ Stop after TP or SL (-$28.53 Per Trade and Per Day. = 4.25% for every $670.00  Account Balance.) MediumRisk Medium Reward Nov. Edition.

☑ Stop after TP or SL (-$28.53 Per Trade and Per Day. = 2.12% for every $1340.00  Account Balance.) Low Risk Low Reward December Edition.

☑ Only R:R ≥ 1 : 2 minimum

☑ No Over Exposure

☑ No Chasing Trades

☑ No Adding to Lossing Positions

☑ No Increase of lot size for the next 100 Trades. 


Signal 

Signal ETA Start 14:00 - 15:15 

Signal ETC End Time : 17:00



Aucun avis
2025.11.24 14:01
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.24 14:01
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.24 14:01
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.24 14:01
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
