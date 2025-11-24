- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|4
|
1 2 3 4
|
1 2 3 4
|
1 2 3 4
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUUSD
|1.6K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUUSD
|5.7K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "FBS-Real-2" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
ICMarkets-Live06
|0.00 × 5
|
PlexyTrade-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real
|0.00 × 9
|
Exness-Real18
|0.00 × 15
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.00 × 6
|
ICMarketsEU-Live17
|0.00 × 1
|
FXCC1-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN-2
|0.00 × 1
|
Valutrades-Real-HK
|0.00 × 13
|
VantageFXInternational-Live 4
|0.00 × 1
|
FBS-Real-1
|0.00 × 2
|
Pepperstone-Edge07
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarkets-Live04
|0.00 × 1
|
Alpari-Standard3
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live10
|0.00 × 48
|
TickmillUK-Live03
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.00 × 15
|
Pepperstone-Edge05
|0.10 × 10
|
Axi-US03-Live
|0.11 × 9
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.15 × 13
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN
|0.22 × 227
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
|0.23 × 43
|
ScopeMarkets-Live
|0.33 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.72 × 60
|
FBS-Real-10
|0.84 × 100
ForexSmile FS- Master Class 100 Days Challenge.
ForexSmile Institutional Trading Model (FS-ITM)
6th November 2025 Day1: Account Start with $68.59 +( $41.15 Profit = 59.99% ROI ) = $109.74
DAY2: Account Start with $109.74
☑ No Increase of lot size for the next 100 Days.
☑ Hard StopLoss 20%
☑ No SL Adjust ☑ No News Window Trades
☑ Stop after TP or SL (-$28.53 Per Trade and Per Day. = 21.29% for every $134.00 Account Balance.) HighRisk High Reward October Edition
☑ Stop after TP or SL (-$28.53 Per Trade and Per Day. = 4.25% for every $670.00 Account Balance.) MediumRisk Medium Reward Nov. Edition.
☑ Stop after TP or SL (-$28.53 Per Trade and Per Day. = 2.12% for every $1340.00 Account Balance.) Low Risk Low Reward December Edition.
☑ Only R:R ≥ 1 : 2 minimum
☑ No Over Exposure
☑ No Chasing Trades
☑ No Adding to Lossing Positions
☑ No Increase of lot size for the next 100 Trades.
Signal
Signal ETA Start 14:00 - 15:15
Signal ETC End Time : 17:00
