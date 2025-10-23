SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 4 / Phoenix Gold
Nuttapol Chantrasmi

Phoenix Gold

Nuttapol Chantrasmi
0 avis
Fiabilité
4 semaines
0 / 0 USD
croissance depuis 2019 1%
Swissquote-Live1
1:100
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
1
Bénéfice trades:
1 (100.00%)
Perte trades:
0 (0.00%)
Meilleure transaction:
36.94 USD
Pire transaction:
0.00 USD
Bénéfice brut:
36.94 USD (3 694 pips)
Perte brute:
0.00 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales:
1 (36.94 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
36.94 USD (1)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.00
Activité de trading:
0.00%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
0.00%
Dernier trade:
2429 il y a quelques jours
Trades par semaine:
0
Temps de détention moyen:
28 jours
Facteur de récupération:
0.00
Longs trades:
0 (0.00%)
Courts trades:
1 (100.00%)
Facteur de profit:
n/a
Rendement attendu:
36.94 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
36.94 USD
Perte moyenne:
0.00 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
0 (0.00 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
0.00 USD (0)
Croissance mensuelle:
0.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Par fonds propres:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
#DJ30 1
1
1
1
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
#DJ30 37
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
#DJ30 3.7K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +36.94 USD
Pire transaction: -0 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 1
Pertes consécutives maximales: 0
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +36.94 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -0.00 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Swissquote-Live1" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Swissquote-Live1
7.14 × 22
"Phoenix Gold is a great choice for hands-off investors who plan to do a long-term investment in gold"

#Non-Martingale #Always SL #Robust #Adaptive #Fully Automated #AI #XAUUSD

Phoenix Gold is a non-martingale expert adviser generated from our AI-driven pipeline which learns diversified trading strategies from 10-years historical data of the gold market.

Phoenix Gold project aims to provide a robust adaptive trading system that can harmonize with the dynamic of the market.
We value risk management so much that we always set Stop Loss on every order.
So the losses are always limited which help your portfolio to survive in the hardest situation.
These are the concepts of our product, Phoenix.

We developed our Phoenix product based on an assumption that there is no single best trading strategy that works in every situation.
Hence, we developed our product in the way that it can exploit different strategies (like trend trading, swing trading, price action, etc.) in different situations.

We are a team of experienced traders, software developers and data scientists.

In order to assure the quality, each strategy has to pass our unique strict *robustness test* by altering the historical chart over 10 years of backtesting in numerous ways (i.e. market slippage, wide spreads, price fluctuation, etc.). So we can ensure that our product is not overfit to the test data and able to endure fluctuation caused by the internet or brokers.

Then, our pipeline will analyze these high quality strategies and find the best combination for the current gold market to be exploited.

Phoenix Gold will always follow these conditions

  1. No hedging, no martingale, no grid or any other type of dangerous practices

  2. Stop loss is set for every order

  3. Limited drawdown

  4. No scalping strategy, as it does not need sophisticated trading conditions or high execution speed


*The MT4 Backtest results below are using real tick data from TickData Suite.


2025.10.23 04:41
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 1 days. This comprises 3.57% of days out of the 28 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.23 04:41
80% of trades performed within 1 days. This comprises 3.57% of days out of the 28 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.23 04:41
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.57% of days out of 28 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.23 04:41
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
2025.10.23 04:41
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 2428 days
