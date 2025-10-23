"Phoenix Gold is a great choice for hands-off investors who plan to do a long-term investment in gold"



#Non-Martingale #Always SL #Robust #Adaptive #Fully Automated #AI #XAUUSD

Phoenix Gold is a non-martingale expert adviser generated from our AI-driven pipeline which learns diversified trading strategies from 10-years historical data of the gold market.



Phoenix Gold project aims to provide a robust adaptive trading system that can harmonize with the dynamic of the market.

We value risk management so much that we always set Stop Loss on every order.

So the losses are always limited which help your portfolio to survive in the hardest situation.

These are the concepts of our product, Phoenix.

We developed our Phoenix product based on an assumption that there is no single best trading strategy that works in every situation.

Hence, we developed our product in the way that it can exploit different strategies (like trend trading, swing trading, price action, etc.) in different situations.

We are a team of experienced traders, software developers and data scientists.

In order to assure the quality, each strategy has to pass our unique strict *robustness test* by altering the historical chart over 10 years of backtesting in numerous ways (i.e. market slippage, wide spreads, price fluctuation, etc.). So we can ensure that our product is not overfit to the test data and able to endure fluctuation caused by the internet or brokers.

Then, our pipeline will analyze these high quality strategies and find the best combination for the current gold market to be exploited.

Phoenix Gold will always follow these conditions

No hedging, no martingale, no grid or any other type of dangerous practices Stop loss is set for every order Limited drawdown No scalping strategy, as it does not need sophisticated trading conditions or high execution speed

*The MT4 Backtest results below are using real tick data from TickData Suite.