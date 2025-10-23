- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|#DJ30
|1
|
1
|
1
|
1
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|#DJ30
|37
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|#DJ30
|3.7K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Swissquote-Live1" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
Swissquote-Live1
|7.14 × 22
"Phoenix Gold is a great choice for hands-off investors who plan to do a long-term investment in gold"
#Non-Martingale #Always SL #Robust #Adaptive #Fully Automated #AI #XAUUSD
Phoenix Gold is a non-martingale expert adviser generated from our AI-driven pipeline which learns diversified trading strategies from 10-years historical data of the gold market.
Phoenix Gold project aims to provide a robust adaptive trading system that can harmonize with the dynamic of the market.
We value risk management so much that we always set Stop Loss on every order.
So the losses are always limited which help your portfolio to survive in the hardest situation.
These are the concepts of our product, Phoenix.
We developed our Phoenix product based on an assumption that there is no single best trading strategy that works in every situation.
Hence, we developed our product in the way that it can exploit different strategies (like trend trading, swing trading, price action, etc.) in different situations.
We are a team of experienced traders, software developers and data scientists.
In order to assure the quality, each strategy has to pass our unique strict *robustness test* by altering the historical chart over 10 years of backtesting in numerous ways (i.e. market slippage, wide spreads, price fluctuation, etc.). So we can ensure that our product is not overfit to the test data and able to endure fluctuation caused by the internet or brokers.
Then, our pipeline will analyze these high quality strategies and find the best combination for the current gold market to be exploited.
Phoenix Gold will always follow these conditions
-
No hedging, no martingale, no grid or any other type of dangerous practices
-
Stop loss is set for every order
-
Limited drawdown
-
No scalping strategy, as it does not need sophisticated trading conditions or high execution speed
*The MT4 Backtest results below are using real tick data from TickData Suite.