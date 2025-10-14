SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 4 / JavaneseFx
Ahmad Mutohar

JavaneseFx

Ahmad Mutohar
0 avis
Fiabilité
13 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 152%
ICMarketsSC-Live26
1:25
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
161
Bénéfice trades:
128 (79.50%)
Perte trades:
33 (20.50%)
Meilleure transaction:
15.36 USD
Pire transaction:
-5.39 USD
Bénéfice brut:
516.26 USD (63 741 pips)
Perte brute:
-68.15 USD (8 047 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
26 (144.60 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
144.60 USD (26)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.69
Activité de trading:
100.00%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
98.91%
Dernier trade:
10 il y a des minutes
Trades par semaine:
42
Temps de détention moyen:
2 jours
Facteur de récupération:
36.14
Longs trades:
95 (59.01%)
Courts trades:
66 (40.99%)
Facteur de profit:
7.58
Rendement attendu:
2.78 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
4.03 USD
Perte moyenne:
-2.07 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
4 (-6.77 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-12.40 USD (3)
Croissance mensuelle:
51.58%
Algo trading:
0%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
1.90 USD
Maximal:
12.40 USD (2.99%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
3.02% (12.40 USD)
Par fonds propres:
2.66% (19.75 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
GBPUSD 55
GBPJPY 51
EURJPY 49
EURUSD 4
XAUUSD 1
USDJPY 1
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD 115
GBPJPY 197
EURJPY 99
EURUSD 47
XAUUSD -4
USDJPY -5
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD 11K
GBPJPY 27K
EURJPY 15K
EURUSD 3.2K
XAUUSD -361
USDJPY -389
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +15.36 USD
Pire transaction: -5 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 26
Pertes consécutives maximales: 3
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +144.60 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -6.77 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-Live26" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

FBSInc-Real-11
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real3
0.00 × 10
Tickmill-Live04
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.00 × 3
Pepperstone-Edge08
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.00 × 3
Exness-Real14
0.06 × 48
ICMarketsSC-Live18
0.14 × 36
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.22 × 155
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.22 × 59
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.26 × 109
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.34 × 102
FPMarkets-Live2
0.50 × 20
OrbexGlobal-Live
0.55 × 22
Tickmill-Live05
0.76 × 50
ICMarkets-Live22
0.88 × 64
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.92 × 1887
ICMarketsSC-Live23
1.05 × 122
Exness-Real17
1.19 × 139
ICMarketsSC-Live25
1.21 × 759
ICMarketsSC-Live24
1.23 × 339
Pepperstone-Edge07
1.25 × 4
TickmillUK-Live03
1.25 × 4
56 plus...
Thank you for choosing my signal


minimum 500 USD (higher balance is better)

recommended leverage 1:200 and higher


Recommendation: protect your capital and withdraw your profits regularly 

Carefully consider how much % of your capital you use to copy my signal, especially owners of larger accounts - all decisions are fully under your direction and responsibility is up to you !!!


