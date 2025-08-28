- Croissance
Trades:
150
Bénéfice trades:
115 (76.66%)
Perte trades:
35 (23.33%)
Meilleure transaction:
11.19 USD
Pire transaction:
-12.30 USD
Bénéfice brut:
122.23 USD (14 392 pips)
Perte brute:
-53.54 USD (6 478 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
10 (6.81 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
19.69 USD (2)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.24
Activité de trading:
82.00%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
18.94%
Dernier trade:
17 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
2
Temps de détention moyen:
1 jour
Facteur de récupération:
5.21
Longs trades:
70 (46.67%)
Courts trades:
80 (53.33%)
Facteur de profit:
2.28
Rendement attendu:
0.46 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
1.06 USD
Perte moyenne:
-1.53 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
4 (-13.19 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-13.19 USD (4)
Croissance mensuelle:
0.74%
Prévision annuelle:
9.00%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.30 USD
Maximal:
13.19 USD (3.60%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
3.60% (13.19 USD)
Par fonds propres:
27.08% (97.19 USD)
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|150
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD
|69
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD
|8K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Meilleure transaction: +11.19 USD
Pire transaction: -12 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 2
Pertes consécutives maximales: 4
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +6.81 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -13.19 USD
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "TradeMaxGlobal-Live8" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
VantageInternational-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.00 × 3
|
RoboForex-ProCent-8
|0.16 × 67
|
RoboForex-ProCent-7
|0.76 × 150
|
AdmiralsGroup-Live3
|1.25 × 186
|
CapitalIndexGlobal-Demo
|5.00 × 1
NOTE: Same strategy as NoWorry, but with half the balance to be more aggressive, multiplying the Result and DrawDown by 2.
NOTE: If you use Telegram it is better to chat through it, as my messages through mql5 are limited. My Profile has my contacts and Links.
Thank you for choosing to follow me.
Seeking around 6% per month operating normally AUDCAD.
Minimum balance is 400 USD and leverage is 200.
Please be aware that earnings are not guaranteed, Forex is a high risk market.
Sales link for Robot ToTheMoon NoPain version:
How to Follow Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/523
FAQ about the Signals Service: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/10773
NOTE: Avoid Problems by not Signing with Values below the Minimums Above.
Explained in the Article: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/618
In: Managing Funds or How to Select a Deal Volume?
Aucun avis
