SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 4 / Yucan3
Kriscandra Rumbang Atmaja

Yucan3

Kriscandra Rumbang Atmaja
0 avis
Fiabilité
16 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 93%
Pepperstone-Edge01
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
389
Bénéfice trades:
174 (44.73%)
Perte trades:
215 (55.27%)
Meilleure transaction:
47.20 USD
Pire transaction:
-41.09 USD
Bénéfice brut:
1 689.38 USD (108 733 pips)
Perte brute:
-1 628.06 USD (62 943 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
19 (300.87 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
300.87 USD (19)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.02
Activité de trading:
44.35%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
115.67%
Dernier trade:
22 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
15
Temps de détention moyen:
18 heures
Facteur de récupération:
0.15
Longs trades:
208 (53.47%)
Courts trades:
181 (46.53%)
Facteur de profit:
1.04
Rendement attendu:
0.16 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
9.71 USD
Perte moyenne:
-7.57 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
16 (-84.38 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-127.39 USD (6)
Croissance mensuelle:
88.10%
Prévision annuelle:
1 068.92%
Algo trading:
59%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
276.32 USD
Maximal:
402.12 USD (43.44%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
47.65% (107.33 USD)
Par fonds propres:
24.01% (5.96 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 209
GBPUSD 21
USDJPY 20
GBPJPY 11
EURUSD 11
CHFJPY 10
EURAUD 9
NZDUSD 9
AUDUSD 8
USDCAD 7
AUDCHF 7
GBPCAD 7
EURGBP 7
NZDCHF 6
EURNZD 6
EURJPY 5
NZDJPY 5
GBPAUD 4
AUDJPY 4
AUDNZD 4
XAGUSD 3
EURCHF 3
EURCAD 3
CADCHF 3
AUDCAD 2
GBPNZD 2
USDCHF 2
CADJPY 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 188
GBPUSD -83
USDJPY -30
GBPJPY 11
EURUSD -8
CHFJPY 11
EURAUD -12
NZDUSD 14
AUDUSD -4
USDCAD 10
AUDCHF -37
GBPCAD -15
EURGBP -7
NZDCHF -30
EURNZD -15
EURJPY 22
NZDJPY 18
GBPAUD -25
AUDJPY 25
AUDNZD -3
XAGUSD 6
EURCHF 72
EURCAD -36
CADCHF 0
AUDCAD -5
GBPNZD -4
USDCHF -5
CADJPY 4
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 34K
GBPUSD 2.4K
USDJPY 1.9K
GBPJPY 883
EURUSD -1.1K
CHFJPY 3.1K
EURAUD 1.4K
NZDUSD 1.5K
AUDUSD -299
USDCAD -135
AUDCHF -97
GBPCAD -2K
EURGBP -471
NZDCHF -298
EURNZD -2.5K
EURJPY 3.4K
NZDJPY 2.8K
GBPAUD -798
AUDJPY 4K
AUDNZD -384
XAGUSD 245
EURCHF 274
EURCAD -1.4K
CADCHF -3
AUDCAD -665
GBPNZD -700
USDCHF -384
CADJPY 559
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +47.20 USD
Pire transaction: -41 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 19
Pertes consécutives maximales: 6
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +300.87 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -84.38 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Pepperstone-Edge01" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live19
0.00 × 1
MBTrading-Live
0.17 × 6
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.45 × 64
FPMarkets-Live2
0.48 × 82
PepperstoneFinancial-US03-Demo
0.49 × 80
Tickmill-Live04
0.63 × 8
AdmiralMarkets-Live3
0.67 × 3
ICMarkets-Live04
0.87 × 92
Pepperstone-Demo02
1.00 × 4
ICMarkets-Live11
1.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live19
1.11 × 19
KRCCORP-Real
1.11 × 288
EGlobal-Cent4
1.20 × 5
Pepperstone-Edge11
1.22 × 2238
ATCBrokersLiq1-Live
1.37 × 65
FXOpen-ECN Live Server
1.47 × 19
InvestAZ-Server
1.54 × 138
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
1.55 × 11
Tickmill-Live
1.58 × 193
TradersWay-Live
1.63 × 41
MaxFX-Live Server
1.66 × 35
ICMarkets-Live02
1.67 × 52
OctaFX-Real
1.68 × 149
InvestAZ-Real
1.71 × 7
188 plus...
Aucun avis
