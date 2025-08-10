- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Trades:
910
Bénéfice trades:
675 (74.17%)
Perte trades:
235 (25.82%)
Meilleure transaction:
8 550.00 USD
Pire transaction:
-305.44 USD
Bénéfice brut:
30 123.40 USD (157 942 pips)
Perte brute:
-10 645.28 USD (117 104 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
21 (247.98 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
8 586.70 USD (3)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.07
Activité de trading:
100.00%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
13.03%
Dernier trade:
2 il y a des minutes
Trades par semaine:
217
Temps de détention moyen:
2 jours
Facteur de récupération:
46.48
Longs trades:
377 (41.43%)
Courts trades:
533 (58.57%)
Facteur de profit:
2.83
Rendement attendu:
21.40 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
44.63 USD
Perte moyenne:
-45.30 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
4 (-306.10 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-419.08 USD (3)
Croissance mensuelle:
33.81%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
419.08 USD (1.09%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.93% (406.74 USD)
Par fonds propres:
18.24% (10 170.99 USD)
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|244
|EURAUD
|139
|GBPJPY
|120
|GBPUSD
|107
|EURUSD
|81
|AUDCAD
|74
|AUDNZD
|45
|USDCHF
|36
|CADCHF
|35
|EURGBP
|29
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|12K
|EURAUD
|1.6K
|GBPJPY
|1.2K
|GBPUSD
|1.8K
|EURUSD
|512
|AUDCAD
|606
|AUDNZD
|261
|USDCHF
|667
|CADCHF
|455
|EURGBP
|380
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|6.9K
|EURAUD
|7.8K
|GBPJPY
|6.7K
|GBPUSD
|-1.2K
|EURUSD
|5.2K
|AUDCAD
|4.2K
|AUDNZD
|3.3K
|USDCHF
|2K
|CADCHF
|2.3K
|EURGBP
|3.7K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +8 550.00 USD
Pire transaction: -305 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 3
Pertes consécutives maximales: 3
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +247.98 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -306.10 USD
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "FXTRADING.com-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
MEXExchange-Demo
|0.00 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|0.00 × 1
|
OrbexGlobal-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live22
|0.00 × 2
|
Tickmill-Live05
|0.00 × 3
|
Tickmill-Live04
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live16
|0.23 × 64
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live5
|0.30 × 110
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
|0.51 × 125
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.75 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|0.77 × 459
|
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
|0.82 × 113
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.92 × 13
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|1.36 × 11
|
Exness-Real17
|1.81 × 27
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|2.00 × 11
|
RoboForex-ECN-2
|2.10 × 68
|
FXTRADING.com-Live
|2.32 × 446
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|2.93 × 92
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|3.25 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|4.12 × 69
|
XMTrading-Real 34
|4.33 × 6
|
Axi-US02-Live
|4.38 × 8
|
RoboForex-ProCent-7
|4.58 × 43
|
FBS-Real-7
|7.46 × 1479
10 plus...Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
Experience precision trading with Smart Flow FX Signals — a carefully managed system that blends intelligent market entries with dynamic position scaling. Designed to adapt to changing conditions, this strategy aims for steady performance with minimal risk exposure. Perfect for traders seeking consistent, low-stress growth across 8 major and cross currency pairs.
During Non-Farm Payroll releases, up to 10% of the account balance may be allocated to trading XAUUSD, capitalizing on heightened volatility opportunities.
Recommended minimum: $5,000 balance.
Aucun avis
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
30 USD par mois
52%
0
0
USD
USD
59K
USD
USD
12
100%
910
74%
100%
2.82
21.40
USD
USD
18%
1:400