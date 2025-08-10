SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 4 / Smart Flow FX
Wai Lam Chew

Smart Flow FX

Wai Lam Chew
0 avis
Fiabilité
12 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 52%
FXTRADING.com-Live
1:400
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
910
Bénéfice trades:
675 (74.17%)
Perte trades:
235 (25.82%)
Meilleure transaction:
8 550.00 USD
Pire transaction:
-305.44 USD
Bénéfice brut:
30 123.40 USD (157 942 pips)
Perte brute:
-10 645.28 USD (117 104 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
21 (247.98 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
8 586.70 USD (3)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.07
Activité de trading:
100.00%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
13.03%
Dernier trade:
2 il y a des minutes
Trades par semaine:
217
Temps de détention moyen:
2 jours
Facteur de récupération:
46.48
Longs trades:
377 (41.43%)
Courts trades:
533 (58.57%)
Facteur de profit:
2.83
Rendement attendu:
21.40 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
44.63 USD
Perte moyenne:
-45.30 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
4 (-306.10 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-419.08 USD (3)
Croissance mensuelle:
33.81%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
419.08 USD (1.09%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.93% (406.74 USD)
Par fonds propres:
18.24% (10 170.99 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 244
EURAUD 139
GBPJPY 120
GBPUSD 107
EURUSD 81
AUDCAD 74
AUDNZD 45
USDCHF 36
CADCHF 35
EURGBP 29
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 12K
EURAUD 1.6K
GBPJPY 1.2K
GBPUSD 1.8K
EURUSD 512
AUDCAD 606
AUDNZD 261
USDCHF 667
CADCHF 455
EURGBP 380
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 6.9K
EURAUD 7.8K
GBPJPY 6.7K
GBPUSD -1.2K
EURUSD 5.2K
AUDCAD 4.2K
AUDNZD 3.3K
USDCHF 2K
CADCHF 2.3K
EURGBP 3.7K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +8 550.00 USD
Pire transaction: -305 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 3
Pertes consécutives maximales: 3
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +247.98 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -306.10 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "FXTRADING.com-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

MEXExchange-Demo
0.00 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.00 × 1
OrbexGlobal-Live
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live22
0.00 × 2
Tickmill-Live05
0.00 × 3
Tickmill-Live04
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live16
0.23 × 64
TMGM.TradeMax-Live5
0.30 × 110
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
0.51 × 125
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.75 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.77 × 459
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
0.82 × 113
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.92 × 13
ICMarketsSC-Live12
1.36 × 11
Exness-Real17
1.81 × 27
ICMarketsSC-Live08
2.00 × 11
RoboForex-ECN-2
2.10 × 68
FXTRADING.com-Live
2.32 × 446
AdmiralMarkets-Live
2.93 × 92
ICMarketsSC-Live24
3.25 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live25
4.12 × 69
XMTrading-Real 34
4.33 × 6
Axi-US02-Live
4.38 × 8
RoboForex-ProCent-7
4.58 × 43
FBS-Real-7
7.46 × 1479
10 plus...
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
Experience precision trading with Smart Flow FX Signals — a carefully managed system that blends intelligent market entries with dynamic position scaling. Designed to adapt to changing conditions, this strategy aims for steady performance with minimal risk exposure. Perfect for traders seeking consistent, low-stress growth across 8 major and cross currency pairs.

During Non-Farm Payroll releases, up to 10% of the account balance may be allocated to trading XAUUSD, capitalizing on heightened volatility opportunities.

Recommended minimum: $5,000 balance.
Aucun avis
2025.09.18 10:53
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.05 22:19
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:400 - 1:500
2025.08.10 03:24
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
Smart Flow FX
30 USD par mois
52%
0
0
USD
59K
USD
12
100%
910
74%
100%
2.82
21.40
USD
18%
1:400
Copier

Comment la copie des trades est-elle effectuée dans MetaTrader ? Regardez la vidéo tutoriel

L'abonnement à un signal vous permet de copier les trades du fournisseur dans un délai de 1 mois. Pour que l'abonnement fonctionne, vous devez utiliser le terminal de trading 4 MetaTrader.

Si vous n'avez pas encore installé la plateforme, vous pouvez la télécharger ici.