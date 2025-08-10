- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
914
Profit Trade:
678 (74.17%)
Loss Trade:
236 (25.82%)
Best Trade:
8 550.00 USD
Worst Trade:
-305.44 USD
Profitto lordo:
30 167.04 USD (158 325 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-10 659.23 USD (117 178 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
21 (247.98 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
8 586.70 USD (3)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.07
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
13.03%
Ultimo trade:
21 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
207
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
46.55
Long Trade:
379 (41.47%)
Short Trade:
535 (58.53%)
Fattore di profitto:
2.83
Profitto previsto:
21.34 USD
Profitto medio:
44.49 USD
Perdita media:
-45.17 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
4 (-306.10 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-419.08 USD (3)
Crescita mensile:
33.78%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
419.08 USD (1.09%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.93% (406.74 USD)
Per equità:
18.24% (10 170.99 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|244
|EURAUD
|139
|GBPJPY
|120
|GBPUSD
|107
|EURUSD
|81
|AUDCAD
|75
|AUDNZD
|46
|CADCHF
|37
|USDCHF
|36
|EURGBP
|29
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUUSD
|12K
|EURAUD
|1.6K
|GBPJPY
|1.2K
|GBPUSD
|1.8K
|EURUSD
|512
|AUDCAD
|615
|AUDNZD
|268
|CADCHF
|469
|USDCHF
|667
|EURGBP
|380
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUUSD
|6.9K
|EURAUD
|7.8K
|GBPJPY
|6.7K
|GBPUSD
|-1.2K
|EURUSD
|5.2K
|AUDCAD
|4.3K
|AUDNZD
|3.4K
|CADCHF
|2.4K
|USDCHF
|2K
|EURGBP
|3.7K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +8 550.00 USD
Worst Trade: -305 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 3
Massime perdite consecutive: 3
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +247.98 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -306.10 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "FXTRADING.com-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
MEXExchange-Demo
|0.00 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|0.00 × 1
|
OrbexGlobal-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live22
|0.00 × 2
|
Tickmill-Live05
|0.00 × 3
|
Tickmill-Live04
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live16
|0.23 × 64
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live5
|0.30 × 110
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
|0.51 × 125
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.75 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|0.77 × 459
|
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
|0.82 × 113
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.92 × 13
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|1.36 × 11
|
Exness-Real17
|1.81 × 27
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|2.00 × 11
|
RoboForex-ECN-2
|2.10 × 68
|
FXTRADING.com-Live
|2.32 × 446
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|2.93 × 92
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|3.25 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|4.12 × 69
|
XMTrading-Real 34
|4.33 × 6
|
Axi-US02-Live
|4.38 × 8
|
RoboForex-ProCent-7
|4.58 × 43
|
FBS-Real-7
|7.46 × 1479
10 piùPer vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Experience precision trading with Smart Flow FX Signals — a carefully managed system that blends intelligent market entries with dynamic position scaling. Designed to adapt to changing conditions, this strategy aims for steady performance with minimal risk exposure. Perfect for traders seeking consistent, low-stress growth across 8 major and cross currency pairs.
During Non-Farm Payroll releases, up to 10% of the account balance may be allocated to trading XAUUSD, capitalizing on heightened volatility opportunities.
Recommended minimum: $5,000 balance.
Non ci sono recensioni
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
30USD al mese
52%
0
0
USD
USD
60K
USD
USD
12
100%
914
74%
100%
2.83
21.34
USD
USD
18%
1:400