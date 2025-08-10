SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 4 / Smart Flow FX
Wai Lam Chew

Smart Flow FX

Wai Lam Chew
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
12 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 52%
FXTRADING.com-Live
1:400
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
914
Profit Trade:
678 (74.17%)
Loss Trade:
236 (25.82%)
Best Trade:
8 550.00 USD
Worst Trade:
-305.44 USD
Profitto lordo:
30 167.04 USD (158 325 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-10 659.23 USD (117 178 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
21 (247.98 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
8 586.70 USD (3)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.07
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
13.03%
Ultimo trade:
21 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
207
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
46.55
Long Trade:
379 (41.47%)
Short Trade:
535 (58.53%)
Fattore di profitto:
2.83
Profitto previsto:
21.34 USD
Profitto medio:
44.49 USD
Perdita media:
-45.17 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
4 (-306.10 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-419.08 USD (3)
Crescita mensile:
33.78%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
419.08 USD (1.09%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.93% (406.74 USD)
Per equità:
18.24% (10 170.99 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 244
EURAUD 139
GBPJPY 120
GBPUSD 107
EURUSD 81
AUDCAD 75
AUDNZD 46
CADCHF 37
USDCHF 36
EURGBP 29
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 12K
EURAUD 1.6K
GBPJPY 1.2K
GBPUSD 1.8K
EURUSD 512
AUDCAD 615
AUDNZD 268
CADCHF 469
USDCHF 667
EURGBP 380
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 6.9K
EURAUD 7.8K
GBPJPY 6.7K
GBPUSD -1.2K
EURUSD 5.2K
AUDCAD 4.3K
AUDNZD 3.4K
CADCHF 2.4K
USDCHF 2K
EURGBP 3.7K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +8 550.00 USD
Worst Trade: -305 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 3
Massime perdite consecutive: 3
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +247.98 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -306.10 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "FXTRADING.com-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

MEXExchange-Demo
0.00 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.00 × 1
OrbexGlobal-Live
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live22
0.00 × 2
Tickmill-Live05
0.00 × 3
Tickmill-Live04
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live16
0.23 × 64
TMGM.TradeMax-Live5
0.30 × 110
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
0.51 × 125
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.75 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.77 × 459
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
0.82 × 113
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.92 × 13
ICMarketsSC-Live12
1.36 × 11
Exness-Real17
1.81 × 27
ICMarketsSC-Live08
2.00 × 11
RoboForex-ECN-2
2.10 × 68
FXTRADING.com-Live
2.32 × 446
AdmiralMarkets-Live
2.93 × 92
ICMarketsSC-Live24
3.25 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live25
4.12 × 69
XMTrading-Real 34
4.33 × 6
Axi-US02-Live
4.38 × 8
RoboForex-ProCent-7
4.58 × 43
FBS-Real-7
7.46 × 1479
10 più
Experience precision trading with Smart Flow FX Signals — a carefully managed system that blends intelligent market entries with dynamic position scaling. Designed to adapt to changing conditions, this strategy aims for steady performance with minimal risk exposure. Perfect for traders seeking consistent, low-stress growth across 8 major and cross currency pairs.

During Non-Farm Payroll releases, up to 10% of the account balance may be allocated to trading XAUUSD, capitalizing on heightened volatility opportunities.

Recommended minimum: $5,000 balance.
Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.18 10:53
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.05 22:19
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:400 - 1:500
2025.08.10 03:24
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
