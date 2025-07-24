- Croissance
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|BRNCash
|72
|BRN
|4
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|BRNCash
|115
|BRN
|24
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|BRNCash
|1.2K
|BRN
|247
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 2 Server" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real Server
|0.13 × 16
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
|0.19 × 73
В основе сигнала TradingBRN лежит торговая система "Стратегия торговли на BRN", разработанная 27 сентября 2021г.
Торговым инструментом сигнала является Brent Crude Oil Cash (BRNCash), который бесконечен во времени и по нему не производится ежемесячная экспирация.
Торговля BRNCash доступна в том числе через терминал Libertex.
