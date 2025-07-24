SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 4 / TradingBRN
Роман Романов

TradingBRN

Роман Романов
0 avis
Fiabilité
11 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 81%
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
76
Bénéfice trades:
75 (98.68%)
Perte trades:
1 (1.32%)
Meilleure transaction:
15.00 USD
Pire transaction:
-0.15 USD
Bénéfice brut:
139.12 USD (1 400 pips)
Perte brute:
-0.15 USD (18 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
69 (114.00 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
114.00 USD (69)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.67
Activité de trading:
88.42%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
3.55%
Dernier trade:
2 il y a quelques jours
Trades par semaine:
6
Temps de détention moyen:
24 heures
Facteur de récupération:
926.47
Longs trades:
38 (50.00%)
Courts trades:
38 (50.00%)
Facteur de profit:
927.47
Rendement attendu:
1.83 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
1.85 USD
Perte moyenne:
-0.15 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
1 (-0.15 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-0.15 USD (1)
Croissance mensuelle:
28.19%
Prévision annuelle:
342.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
0.15 USD (0.07%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.07% (0.15 USD)
Par fonds propres:
24.47% (52.95 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
BRNCash 72
BRN 4
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
BRNCash 115
BRN 24
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
BRNCash 1.2K
BRN 247
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +15.00 USD
Pire transaction: -0 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 69
Pertes consécutives maximales: 1
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +114.00 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -0.15 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 2 Server" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

ForexClub-MT4 Market Real Server
0.13 × 16
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
0.19 × 73
В основе сигнала TradingBRN лежит торговая система "Стратегия торговли на BRN", разработанная 27 сентября 2021г.
Торговым инструментом сигнала является Brent Crude Oil Cash (BRNCash), который бесконечен во времени и по нему не производится ежемесячная экспирация.
Торговля BRNCash доступна в том числе через терминал Libertex.
Зарегистрироваться в Libertex можно по ссылке: https://go.libertex-affiliates.com/visit/?bta=69790&nci=22455
Ссылка для резидентов РФ и РБ: https://libertex-fxclub.fxclub.app/goto/raf2?rid=1196295

Aucun avis
2025.09.19 11:01
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.18 07:53
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.17 18:11
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.21 19:35
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.08.05 18:54
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.05 08:41
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.29 18:28
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.25 13:13
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2025.07.25 08:06
Share of trading days is too low
2025.07.25 07:07
Share of trading days is too low
2025.07.24 18:20
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 4 days. This comprises 11.76% of days out of the 34 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.17 07:46
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
2025.07.16 15:48
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.07.16 13:48
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.07.16 13:48
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.16 13:48
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
