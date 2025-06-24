- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|206
|EURUSD
|200
|archived
|6
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPUSD
|220
|EURUSD
|220
|archived
|672
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPUSD
|-3.3K
|EURUSD
|1.9K
|archived
|0
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "FBS-Real-10" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
Hankotrade-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live08
|0.00 × 3
|
OctaFX-Real7
|0.00 × 1
|
Ava-Real 5
|0.00 × 1
|
EuroTradeGlobal-Live01
|0.00 × 1
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live04
|0.00 × 2
|
Tickmill-Live05
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarkets-Live14
|0.00 × 13
|
AxiTrader-US09-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
XMTrading-Real 49
|0.00 × 8
|
OneFinancialMarkets-US11-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.00 × 3
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Alpari-Standard2
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 1
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Demo
|0.00 × 2
|
WindsorBrokers-REAL
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live02
|0.00 × 7
|
Exness-Real11
|0.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-Real 26
|0.00 × 1
|
TradersWay-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real3
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarkets-Live09
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexClubBY-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
|0.00 × 29
Trading for living. Minimum balance $1000.
Go go profit everyday.
I noticed that my signal has been hidden due to previously detected high-risk trading activity. I would like to inform you that I have already adjusted my trading strategy and significantly reduced the risk level. Kindly let me know what further actions are required from my side and when my signal can be visible to the public again. Thank you for your support.
USD
USD
USD