Ahmad Nurdin Tsani

AntFx001

Ahmad Nurdin Tsani
0 avis
Fiabilité
17 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 35 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 95%
FBS-Real-10
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
412
Bénéfice trades:
255 (61.89%)
Perte trades:
157 (38.11%)
Meilleure transaction:
235.79 USD
Pire transaction:
-100.96 USD
Bénéfice brut:
3 653.76 USD (48 159 pips)
Perte brute:
-2 541.76 USD (49 633 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
8 (829.16 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
829.16 USD (8)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.11
Activité de trading:
89.45%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
65.06%
Dernier trade:
21 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
38
Temps de détention moyen:
1 jour
Facteur de récupération:
5.68
Longs trades:
207 (50.24%)
Courts trades:
205 (49.76%)
Facteur de profit:
1.44
Rendement attendu:
2.70 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
14.33 USD
Perte moyenne:
-16.19 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
3 (-195.74 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-195.74 USD (3)
Croissance mensuelle:
11.29%
Prévision annuelle:
136.94%
Algo trading:
69%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
195.74 USD (10.22%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
8.42% (195.74 USD)
Par fonds propres:
29.63% (382.43 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
GBPUSD 206
EURUSD 200
archived 6
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD 220
EURUSD 220
archived 672
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD -3.3K
EURUSD 1.9K
archived 0
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +235.79 USD
Pire transaction: -101 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 8
Pertes consécutives maximales: 3
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +829.16 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -195.74 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "FBS-Real-10" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Hankotrade-Live
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live08
0.00 × 3
OctaFX-Real7
0.00 × 1
Ava-Real 5
0.00 × 1
EuroTradeGlobal-Live01
0.00 × 1
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live04
0.00 × 2
Tickmill-Live05
0.00 × 4
ICMarkets-Live14
0.00 × 13
AxiTrader-US09-Live
0.00 × 2
XMTrading-Real 49
0.00 × 8
OneFinancialMarkets-US11-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.00 × 3
Tickmill-Live
0.00 × 1
Alpari-Standard2
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real16
0.00 × 1
TMGM.TradeMax-Demo
0.00 × 2
WindsorBrokers-REAL
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live02
0.00 × 7
Exness-Real11
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-Real 26
0.00 × 1
TradersWay-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real3
0.00 × 4
ICMarkets-Live09
0.00 × 1
ForexClubBY-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
0.00 × 29
154 plus...
Trading for living. Minimum balance $1000.


Go go profit everyday. 

Aucun avis
2025.09.22 14:25
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:200 - 1:500
2025.09.11 08:25
No swaps are charged
2025.09.11 08:25
No swaps are charged
2025.09.10 10:55
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.02 06:27
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.25 10:14
No swaps are charged
2025.08.25 10:14
No swaps are charged
2025.08.21 15:27
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.07.28 08:28
No swaps are charged
2025.07.28 08:28
No swaps are charged
2025.07.28 04:24
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.07.24 13:06
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.07.24 08:59
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.07.24 08:00
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.07.18 09:31 2025.07.18 09:31:40  

I noticed that my signal has been hidden due to previously detected high-risk trading activity. I would like to inform you that I have already adjusted my trading strategy and significantly reduced the risk level. Kindly let me know what further actions are required from my side and when my signal can be visible to the public again. Thank you for your support.

2025.07.15 13:05
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.07.15 13:05
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.06.24 15:40
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.06.24 07:20
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.06.24 07:20
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
