Ahmad Nurdin Tsani

AntFx001

Ahmad Nurdin Tsani
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
17 settimane
0 / 0 USD
crescita dal 2025 96%
FBS-Real-10
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
416
Profit Trade:
257 (61.77%)
Loss Trade:
159 (38.22%)
Best Trade:
235.79 USD
Worst Trade:
-100.96 USD
Profitto lordo:
3 761.54 USD (49 674 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-2 639.61 USD (52 028 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
8 (829.16 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
829.16 USD (8)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.11
Attività di trading:
89.45%
Massimo carico di deposito:
65.06%
Ultimo trade:
20 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
34
Tempo di attesa medio:
1 giorno
Fattore di recupero:
5.73
Long Trade:
210 (50.48%)
Short Trade:
206 (49.52%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.43
Profitto previsto:
2.70 USD
Profitto medio:
14.64 USD
Perdita media:
-16.60 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
3 (-195.74 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-195.74 USD (3)
Crescita mensile:
11.97%
Previsione annuale:
145.28%
Algo trading:
69%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
195.74 USD (10.22%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
8.42% (195.74 USD)
Per equità:
29.63% (382.43 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
GBPUSD 210
EURUSD 200
archived 6
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
GBPUSD 230
EURUSD 220
archived 672
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
GBPUSD -4.2K
EURUSD 1.9K
archived 0
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +235.79 USD
Worst Trade: -101 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 8
Massime perdite consecutive: 3
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +829.16 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -195.74 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "FBS-Real-10" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Hankotrade-Live
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live08
0.00 × 3
OctaFX-Real7
0.00 × 1
Ava-Real 5
0.00 × 1
EuroTradeGlobal-Live01
0.00 × 1
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live04
0.00 × 2
Tickmill-Live05
0.00 × 4
ICMarkets-Live14
0.00 × 13
AxiTrader-US09-Live
0.00 × 2
XMTrading-Real 49
0.00 × 8
OneFinancialMarkets-US11-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.00 × 3
Tickmill-Live
0.00 × 1
Alpari-Standard2
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real16
0.00 × 1
TMGM.TradeMax-Demo
0.00 × 2
WindsorBrokers-REAL
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live02
0.00 × 7
Exness-Real11
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-Real 26
0.00 × 1
TradersWay-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real3
0.00 × 4
ICMarkets-Live09
0.00 × 1
ForexClubBY-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
0.00 × 29
Trading for living. Minimum balance $1000.


Go go profit everyday. 

Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.22 14:25
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:200 - 1:500
2025.09.11 08:25
No swaps are charged
2025.09.11 08:25
No swaps are charged
2025.09.10 10:55
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.02 06:27
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.25 10:14
No swaps are charged
2025.08.25 10:14
No swaps are charged
2025.08.21 15:27
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.07.28 08:28
No swaps are charged
2025.07.28 08:28
No swaps are charged
2025.07.28 04:24
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.07.24 13:06
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.07.24 08:59
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.07.24 08:00
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.07.18 09:31 2025.07.18 09:31:40  

I noticed that my signal has been hidden due to previously detected high-risk trading activity. I would like to inform you that I have already adjusted my trading strategy and significantly reduced the risk level. Kindly let me know what further actions are required from my side and when my signal can be visible to the public again. Thank you for your support.

2025.07.15 13:05
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.07.15 13:05
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.06.24 15:40
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.06.24 07:20
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.06.24 07:20
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 4.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.