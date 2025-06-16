SignauxSections
Zhu Liang Chen

TrendTrackerUSD

Zhu Liang Chen
0 avis
Fiabilité
15 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 1%
Tickmill-Live
1:200
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
126
Bénéfice trades:
39 (30.95%)
Perte trades:
87 (69.05%)
Meilleure transaction:
199.95 USD
Pire transaction:
-57.96 USD
Bénéfice brut:
2 003.24 USD (968 924 pips)
Perte brute:
-1 974.83 USD (706 699 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
4 (219.74 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
219.74 USD (4)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.01
Activité de trading:
97.14%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
43.56%
Dernier trade:
19 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
8
Temps de détention moyen:
4 jours
Facteur de récupération:
0.06
Longs trades:
103 (81.75%)
Courts trades:
23 (18.25%)
Facteur de profit:
1.01
Rendement attendu:
0.23 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
51.37 USD
Perte moyenne:
-22.70 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
12 (-226.34 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-286.90 USD (9)
Croissance mensuelle:
2.29%
Prévision annuelle:
24.98%
Algo trading:
87%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
340.93 USD
Maximal:
457.13 USD (8.04%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
8.01% (457.68 USD)
Par fonds propres:
1.28% (71.40 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
USDCNH 12
NVDA 11
GBPJPY 10
AVGO 10
JP225 8
GBPUSD 8
CHINA50 8
GOOGL 8
XAGUSD 5
COIN 5
AMD 5
ETHUSD 5
XTIUSD 4
IBM 4
AAPL 4
BTCUSD 4
EURUSD 3
USDJPY 3
SOLUSD 3
DE40 2
XAUUSD 2
TSLA 1
DOGEUSD 1
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
USDCNH -266
NVDA -230
GBPJPY -193
AVGO -153
JP225 16
GBPUSD -36
CHINA50 -41
GOOGL 103
XAGUSD 286
COIN 87
AMD 126
ETHUSD 337
XTIUSD -119
IBM -10
AAPL 76
BTCUSD -35
EURUSD -9
USDJPY -51
SOLUSD -7
DE40 -17
XAUUSD 139
TSLA -21
DOGEUSD 49
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
USDCNH -9.7K
NVDA -1.4K
GBPJPY -5.7K
AVGO -2.1K
JP225 33K
GBPUSD -741
CHINA50 -2.2K
GOOGL 1.2K
XAGUSD 3.9K
COIN 4.9K
AMD 1.4K
ETHUSD 90K
XTIUSD -622
IBM -256
AAPL 608
BTCUSD 153K
EURUSD 5
USDJPY -2.2K
SOLUSD -404
DE40 -17K
XAUUSD 15K
TSLA -1K
DOGEUSD 3K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +199.95 USD
Pire transaction: -58 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 4
Pertes consécutives maximales: 9
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +219.74 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -226.34 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Tickmill-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 1
VTindex-MT5
0.00 × 4
ValutradesSeychelles-Live
0.00 × 5
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 33
ICMarkets-MT5
0.20 × 5
TickmillEU-Live
0.22 × 9
Axiory-Live
0.30 × 33
GoMarkets-Live
0.36 × 14
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.44 × 62
Exness-MT5Real9
0.48 × 27
itexsys-Platform
0.50 × 2
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
0.50 × 2
AronGroups-Server
0.57 × 7
Exness-MT5Real8
0.72 × 555
DooTechnology-Live
0.75 × 269
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.83 × 71
VTMarkets-Live
1.00 × 2
Markets.com-Live
1.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 4
1.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real12
1.00 × 59
OctaFX-Real2
1.07 × 29
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1.08 × 177
Hankotrade-Live
1.20 × 5
OxSecurities-Live
1.22 × 9
GOMarketsMU-Live
1.26 × 39
中长线趋势跟踪策略，多品种配置，轻仓顺势，截断亏损，让利润奔跑。每次止损不超过2%，平均止损1%左右。

如果你也认可轻仓顺势，认可多品种配置追踪，追求低风险长期稳定获利，应该不会让您失望。

Medium- and long-term trend-following strategy, multi-variety allocation, light position following the trend, cutting off losses and letting profits run. Each stop-loss does not exceed 2%, with an average stop-loss of about 1%.

 If you also approve of light positions following the trend, multi-variety allocation tracking, and the pursuit of low-risk long-term stable profitability, it should not disappoint you.

