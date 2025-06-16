中长线趋势跟踪策略，多品种配置，轻仓顺势，截断亏损，让利润奔跑。每次止损不超过2%，平均止损1%左右。

如果你也认可轻仓顺势，认可多品种配置追踪，追求低风险长期稳定获利，应该不会让您失望。

Medium- and long-term trend-following strategy, multi-variety allocation, light position following the trend, cutting off losses and letting profits run. Each stop-loss does not exceed 2%, with an average stop-loss of about 1%.

If you also approve of light positions following the trend, multi-variety allocation tracking, and the pursuit of low-risk long-term stable profitability, it should not disappoint you.