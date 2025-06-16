SegnaliSezioni
Zhu Liang Chen

TrendTrackerUSD

Zhu Liang Chen
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
15 settimane
0 / 0 USD
crescita dal 2025 0%
Tickmill-Live
1:200
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
128
Profit Trade:
40 (31.25%)
Loss Trade:
88 (68.75%)
Best Trade:
199.95 USD
Worst Trade:
-57.96 USD
Profitto lordo:
2 003.55 USD (968 955 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-1 991.04 USD (722 908 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
4 (219.74 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
219.74 USD (4)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.01
Attività di trading:
97.14%
Massimo carico di deposito:
43.56%
Ultimo trade:
19 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
7
Tempo di attesa medio:
4 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
0.03
Long Trade:
104 (81.25%)
Short Trade:
24 (18.75%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.01
Profitto previsto:
0.10 USD
Profitto medio:
50.09 USD
Perdita media:
-22.63 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
12 (-226.34 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-286.90 USD (9)
Crescita mensile:
-0.25%
Previsione annuale:
-3.07%
Algo trading:
86%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
340.93 USD
Massimale:
457.13 USD (8.04%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
8.01% (457.68 USD)
Per equità:
1.28% (71.40 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
USDCNH 12
NVDA 11
GBPJPY 10
AVGO 10
JP225 8
GBPUSD 8
CHINA50 8
GOOGL 8
ETHUSD 6
XAGUSD 5
COIN 5
AMD 5
IBM 5
XTIUSD 4
AAPL 4
BTCUSD 4
EURUSD 3
USDJPY 3
SOLUSD 3
DE40 2
XAUUSD 2
TSLA 1
DOGEUSD 1
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
USDCNH -266
NVDA -230
GBPJPY -193
AVGO -153
JP225 16
GBPUSD -36
CHINA50 -41
GOOGL 103
ETHUSD 320
XAGUSD 286
COIN 87
AMD 126
IBM -9
XTIUSD -119
AAPL 76
BTCUSD -35
EURUSD -9
USDJPY -51
SOLUSD -7
DE40 -17
XAUUSD 139
TSLA -21
DOGEUSD 49
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
USDCNH -9.7K
NVDA -1.4K
GBPJPY -5.7K
AVGO -2.1K
JP225 33K
GBPUSD -741
CHINA50 -2.2K
GOOGL 1.2K
ETHUSD 74K
XAGUSD 3.9K
COIN 4.9K
AMD 1.4K
IBM -225
XTIUSD -622
AAPL 608
BTCUSD 153K
EURUSD 5
USDJPY -2.2K
SOLUSD -404
DE40 -17K
XAUUSD 15K
TSLA -1K
DOGEUSD 3K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +199.95 USD
Worst Trade: -58 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 4
Massime perdite consecutive: 9
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +219.74 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -226.34 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Tickmill-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 1
VTindex-MT5
0.00 × 4
ValutradesSeychelles-Live
0.00 × 5
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 33
ICMarkets-MT5
0.20 × 5
TickmillEU-Live
0.22 × 9
Axiory-Live
0.30 × 33
GoMarkets-Live
0.36 × 14
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.44 × 62
Exness-MT5Real9
0.48 × 27
itexsys-Platform
0.50 × 2
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
0.50 × 2
AronGroups-Server
0.57 × 7
Exness-MT5Real8
0.72 × 555
DooTechnology-Live
0.75 × 269
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.83 × 71
VTMarkets-Live
1.00 × 2
Markets.com-Live
1.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 4
1.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real12
1.00 × 59
OctaFX-Real2
1.07 × 29
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1.08 × 177
Hankotrade-Live
1.20 × 5
OxSecurities-Live
1.22 × 9
GOMarketsMU-Live
1.26 × 39
77 più
中长线趋势跟踪策略，多品种配置，轻仓顺势，截断亏损，让利润奔跑。每次止损不超过2%，平均止损1%左右。

如果你也认可轻仓顺势，认可多品种配置追踪，追求低风险长期稳定获利，应该不会让您失望。

Medium- and long-term trend-following strategy, multi-variety allocation, light position following the trend, cutting off losses and letting profits run. Each stop-loss does not exceed 2%, with an average stop-loss of about 1%.

 If you also approve of light positions following the trend, multi-variety allocation tracking, and the pursuit of low-risk long-term stable profitability, it should not disappoint you.

Non ci sono recensioni
2025.08.29 19:20
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.25 14:21
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.20 16:18
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.06 14:50
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.01 13:51
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.07.25 20:33
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.07.15 14:05
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.07.07 15:21
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.07.03 13:45
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:200 - 1:500
2025.06.25 15:33
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.06.25 14:26
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.06.25 13:26
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.06.17 18:08
Share of trading days is too low
2025.06.17 18:08
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.06.17 18:08
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.06.16 12:13
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.06.16 12:13
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.06.16 12:13
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.06.16 12:13
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
2025.06.16 12:13
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
TrendTrackerUSD
30USD al mese
0%
0
0
USD
5.6K
USD
15
86%
128
31%
97%
1.00
0.10
USD
8%
1:200
