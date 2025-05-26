SignauxSections
Carry Currency Princess EA
Chi Wai Kwok

Carry Currency Princess EA

Chi Wai Kwok
0 avis
Fiabilité
19 semaines
0 / 0 USD
croissance depuis 2025 48%
Exness-Real
1:200
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
706
Bénéfice trades:
469 (66.43%)
Perte trades:
237 (33.57%)
Meilleure transaction:
69.72 USD
Pire transaction:
-25.50 USD
Bénéfice brut:
1 226.70 USD (130 476 pips)
Perte brute:
-733.11 USD (83 423 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
25 (49.56 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
98.15 USD (4)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.14
Activité de trading:
76.63%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
51.59%
Dernier trade:
1 une heure avant
Trades par semaine:
40
Temps de détention moyen:
1 jour
Facteur de récupération:
3.62
Longs trades:
317 (44.90%)
Courts trades:
389 (55.10%)
Facteur de profit:
1.67
Rendement attendu:
0.70 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
2.62 USD
Perte moyenne:
-3.09 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
19 (-4.80 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-136.22 USD (13)
Croissance mensuelle:
6.80%
Prévision annuelle:
82.50%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
10.23 USD
Maximal:
136.22 USD (10.56%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
10.40% (136.22 USD)
Par fonds propres:
21.57% (269.73 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
EURNZDm 139
GBPAUDm 98
EURUSDm 73
GBPUSDm 66
USDCADm 56
USDJPYm 55
USDCHFm 47
CHFJPYm 27
NZDUSDm 27
AUDSGDm 24
AUDCADm 24
AUDUSDm 23
EURGBPm 20
AUDJPYm 17
AUDNZDm 10
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
EURNZDm 47
GBPAUDm 75
EURUSDm -4
GBPUSDm 71
USDCADm 15
USDJPYm 64
USDCHFm 1
CHFJPYm 32
NZDUSDm 40
AUDSGDm 39
AUDCADm 12
AUDUSDm 41
EURGBPm 26
AUDJPYm 26
AUDNZDm 8
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
EURNZDm -2.9K
GBPAUDm 12K
EURUSDm -5.5K
GBPUSDm 7.2K
USDCADm 1.7K
USDJPYm 9.6K
USDCHFm -2.3K
CHFJPYm 4.9K
NZDUSDm 4.1K
AUDSGDm 5.2K
AUDCADm 1.9K
AUDUSDm 4.2K
EURGBPm 1.9K
AUDJPYm 3.9K
AUDNZDm 1.5K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +69.72 USD
Pire transaction: -26 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 4
Pertes consécutives maximales: 13
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +49.56 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -4.80 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Exness-Real" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pas de données

As an experienced trading programmer, with over 10 years of trading experience, I have developed a profitable automated trading program. There is no need to spend a lot of time monitoring the market anymore, as this automated program can help you earn passive income easily


EA Name : Princess EA

This is a 24-hour operation strategy with steady growth, generating a monthly return of 10-25%. low drawdown and provides stable, long-term profits

Aucun avis
2025.07.31 17:04
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.05.26 15:59
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Comment la copie des trades est-elle effectuée dans MetaTrader ? Regardez la vidéo tutoriel

L'abonnement à un signal vous permet de copier les trades du fournisseur dans un délai de 1 mois. Pour que l'abonnement fonctionne, vous devez utiliser le terminal de trading 4 MetaTrader.

Si vous n'avez pas encore installé la plateforme, vous pouvez la télécharger ici.