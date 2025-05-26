- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|EURNZDm
|139
|GBPAUDm
|98
|EURUSDm
|73
|GBPUSDm
|66
|USDCADm
|56
|USDJPYm
|55
|USDCHFm
|47
|CHFJPYm
|27
|NZDUSDm
|27
|AUDSGDm
|24
|AUDCADm
|24
|AUDUSDm
|23
|EURGBPm
|20
|AUDJPYm
|17
|AUDNZDm
|10
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURNZDm
|47
|GBPAUDm
|75
|EURUSDm
|-4
|GBPUSDm
|71
|USDCADm
|15
|USDJPYm
|64
|USDCHFm
|1
|CHFJPYm
|32
|NZDUSDm
|40
|AUDSGDm
|39
|AUDCADm
|12
|AUDUSDm
|41
|EURGBPm
|26
|AUDJPYm
|26
|AUDNZDm
|8
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURNZDm
|-2.9K
|GBPAUDm
|12K
|EURUSDm
|-5.5K
|GBPUSDm
|7.2K
|USDCADm
|1.7K
|USDJPYm
|9.6K
|USDCHFm
|-2.3K
|CHFJPYm
|4.9K
|NZDUSDm
|4.1K
|AUDSGDm
|5.2K
|AUDCADm
|1.9K
|AUDUSDm
|4.2K
|EURGBPm
|1.9K
|AUDJPYm
|3.9K
|AUDNZDm
|1.5K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Exness-Real" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
As an experienced trading programmer, with over 10 years of trading experience, I have developed a profitable automated trading program. There is no need to spend a lot of time monitoring the market anymore, as this automated program can help you earn passive income easily
EA Name : Princess EA
This is a 24-hour operation strategy with steady growth, generating a monthly return of 10-25%. low drawdown and provides stable, long-term profits
