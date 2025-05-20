- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Trades:
3 116
Bénéfice trades:
2 562 (82.22%)
Perte trades:
554 (17.78%)
Meilleure transaction:
252.55 USD
Pire transaction:
-869.63 USD
Bénéfice brut:
5 699.97 USD (23 464 501 pips)
Perte brute:
-4 421.78 USD (8 048 171 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
45 (28.34 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
252.55 USD (1)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.02
Activité de trading:
91.93%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
98.28%
Dernier trade:
7 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
147
Temps de détention moyen:
8 heures
Facteur de récupération:
0.84
Longs trades:
1 999 (64.15%)
Courts trades:
1 117 (35.85%)
Facteur de profit:
1.29
Rendement attendu:
0.41 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
2.22 USD
Perte moyenne:
-7.98 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
7 (-43.36 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-997.63 USD (2)
Croissance mensuelle:
49.91%
Prévision annuelle:
605.52%
Algo trading:
99%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
1 436.14 USD
Maximal:
1 522.90 USD (18.49%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
18.49% (1 522.90 USD)
Par fonds propres:
80.79% (452.72 USD)
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|1411
|BTCUSD
|1067
|USDJPY
|637
|NZDUSD
|1
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|72
|BTCUSD
|1.6K
|USDJPY
|-421
|NZDUSD
|38
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|969K
|BTCUSD
|14M
|USDJPY
|33K
|NZDUSD
|1.3K
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +252.55 USD
Pire transaction: -870 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 1
Pertes consécutives maximales: 2
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +28.34 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -43.36 USD
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Exness-Real" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
ICMarkets-Live06
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.00 × 7
|
FBS-Real-5
|0.00 × 2
|
OneFinancialMarkets-US11-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|0.00 × 1
|
CedarLLC-Real2
|0.00 × 1
|
TradersGlobalGroup-Live 2
|0.00 × 11
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|0.00 × 20
|
Axi-US02-Live
|0.00 × 7
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
FTMBrokersLLC-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
XMTrading-Real 12
|0.00 × 1
|
mForex-REAL
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live16
|0.00 × 1
|
HalifaxPro-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live09
|0.00 × 1
|
JFD-Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live16
|0.00 × 1
|
Axi-US12-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.00 × 4
|
EarnBroker-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Axi-US16-Live
|0.00 × 1
261 plus...Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
This is one of our investment strategies.
We created an AI (Supervised Artificial Intelligence) capable of mapping the FOREX market with a high level of assertiveness.
Tested and approved by two wars and with more than 5 years of backtesting.
We also have human management of AI's (Supervised Artificial Intelligence) with daily analyzes focused on macroeconomics and geopolitics, thus filtering relevant events that could influence the market
- Smart news control and filter (AI)
- Control of simultaneous assets with intelligent opening filters (AI)
- Control and intelligent management (AI) in order size
- Smart average price determined and controlled by AI with intelligent distancing (AI) and various filters (RSI. Volume, Moving Averages, Reversal, etc...)
- Average assertiveness of 80% (After recent adjustments to AI intelligence)
- Swap calculation/cost added and added to profit periodically
- Intelligent protection hed (AI) that is active only in specific cases to control account downgrade
- Simultaneous trading on multiple currency pairs managed by AI with human filtering
Join our Telegram group for more information: https://t.me/brcopy
Aucun avis
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
100 USD par mois
245%
0
0
USD
USD
2.3K
USD
USD
21
99%
3 116
82%
92%
1.28
0.41
USD
USD
81%
1:200