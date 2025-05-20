SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 4 / PercentDayModerate
Everton Jean Backes

PercentDayModerate

Everton Jean Backes
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
21 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 100 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 245%
Exness-Real
1:200
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
3 116
Profit Trade:
2 562 (82.22%)
Loss Trade:
554 (17.78%)
Best Trade:
252.55 USD
Worst Trade:
-869.63 USD
Profitto lordo:
5 699.97 USD (23 464 501 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-4 421.78 USD (8 048 171 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
45 (28.34 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
252.55 USD (1)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.02
Attività di trading:
91.93%
Massimo carico di deposito:
98.28%
Ultimo trade:
7 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
147
Tempo di attesa medio:
8 ore
Fattore di recupero:
0.84
Long Trade:
1 999 (64.15%)
Short Trade:
1 117 (35.85%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.29
Profitto previsto:
0.41 USD
Profitto medio:
2.22 USD
Perdita media:
-7.98 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
7 (-43.36 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-997.63 USD (2)
Crescita mensile:
49.91%
Previsione annuale:
605.52%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
1 436.14 USD
Massimale:
1 522.90 USD (18.49%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
18.49% (1 522.90 USD)
Per equità:
80.79% (452.72 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 1411
BTCUSD 1067
USDJPY 637
NZDUSD 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 72
BTCUSD 1.6K
USDJPY -421
NZDUSD 38
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 969K
BTCUSD 14M
USDJPY 33K
NZDUSD 1.3K
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +252.55 USD
Worst Trade: -870 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 1
Massime perdite consecutive: 2
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +28.34 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -43.36 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Exness-Real" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

ICMarkets-Live06
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.00 × 7
FBS-Real-5
0.00 × 2
OneFinancialMarkets-US11-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live03
0.00 × 1
CedarLLC-Real2
0.00 × 1
TradersGlobalGroup-Live 2
0.00 × 11
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.00 × 20
Axi-US02-Live
0.00 × 7
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 1
FTMBrokersLLC-Real
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live10
0.00 × 1
XMTrading-Real 12
0.00 × 1
mForex-REAL
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live16
0.00 × 1
HalifaxPro-Live
0.00 × 1
Alpari-Pro.ECN
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live09
0.00 × 1
JFD-Live02
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live16
0.00 × 1
Axi-US12-Live
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.00 × 4
EarnBroker-Server
0.00 × 1
Axi-US16-Live
0.00 × 1
261 più
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
This is one of our investment strategies.


We created an AI (Supervised Artificial Intelligence) capable of mapping the FOREX market with a high level of assertiveness.

Tested and approved by two wars and with more than 5 years of backtesting.

We also have human management of AI's (Supervised Artificial Intelligence) with daily analyzes focused on macroeconomics and geopolitics, thus filtering relevant events that could influence the market

- Smart news control and filter (AI)
- Control of simultaneous assets with intelligent opening filters (AI)
- Control and intelligent management (AI) in order size
- Smart average price determined and controlled by AI with intelligent distancing (AI) and various filters (RSI. Volume, Moving Averages, Reversal, etc...)
- Average assertiveness of 80% (After recent adjustments to AI intelligence)
- Swap calculation/cost added and added to profit periodically
- Intelligent protection hed (AI) that is active only in specific cases to control account downgrade
- Simultaneous trading on multiple currency pairs managed by AI with human filtering

Join our Telegram group for more information: https://t.me/brcopy


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.10.03 13:09
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.03 07:53
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.09 14:21
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.09 10:55
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.09 09:40
High current drawdown in 38% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.09 08:40
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.09 07:40
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.09 06:27
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.09 03:14
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.09 02:14
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.24 01:09
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.21 12:19
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.14 02:56
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.14 02:56
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.14 01:56
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.13 22:48
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.09 05:35
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.04 08:08
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.01 16:59
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.01 15:51
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
PercentDayModerate
100USD al mese
245%
0
0
USD
2.3K
USD
21
99%
3 116
82%
92%
1.28
0.41
USD
81%
1:200
Copia

Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 4.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.