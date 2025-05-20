This is one of our investment strategies.









We created an AI (Supervised Artificial Intelligence) capable of mapping the FOREX market with a high level of assertiveness.





Tested and approved by two wars and with more than 5 years of backtesting.





We also have human management of AI's (Supervised Artificial Intelligence) with daily analyzes focused on macroeconomics and geopolitics, thus filtering relevant events that could influence the market





- Smart news control and filter (AI)

- Control of simultaneous assets with intelligent opening filters (AI)

- Control and intelligent management (AI) in order size

- Smart average price determined and controlled by AI with intelligent distancing (AI) and various filters (RSI. Volume, Moving Averages, Reversal, etc...)

- Average assertiveness of 80% (After recent adjustments to AI intelligence)

- Swap calculation/cost added and added to profit periodically

- Intelligent protection hed (AI) that is active only in specific cases to control account downgrade

- Simultaneous trading on multiple currency pairs managed by AI with human filtering





