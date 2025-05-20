- Crescita
Trade:
3 116
Profit Trade:
2 562 (82.22%)
Loss Trade:
554 (17.78%)
Best Trade:
252.55 USD
Worst Trade:
-869.63 USD
Profitto lordo:
5 699.97 USD (23 464 501 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-4 421.78 USD (8 048 171 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
45 (28.34 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
252.55 USD (1)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.02
Attività di trading:
91.93%
Massimo carico di deposito:
98.28%
Ultimo trade:
7 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
147
Tempo di attesa medio:
8 ore
Fattore di recupero:
0.84
Long Trade:
1 999 (64.15%)
Short Trade:
1 117 (35.85%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.29
Profitto previsto:
0.41 USD
Profitto medio:
2.22 USD
Perdita media:
-7.98 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
7 (-43.36 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-997.63 USD (2)
Crescita mensile:
49.91%
Previsione annuale:
605.52%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
1 436.14 USD
Massimale:
1 522.90 USD (18.49%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
18.49% (1 522.90 USD)
Per equità:
80.79% (452.72 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|1411
|BTCUSD
|1067
|USDJPY
|637
|NZDUSD
|1
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUUSD
|72
|BTCUSD
|1.6K
|USDJPY
|-421
|NZDUSD
|38
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUUSD
|969K
|BTCUSD
|14M
|USDJPY
|33K
|NZDUSD
|1.3K
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +252.55 USD
Worst Trade: -870 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 1
Massime perdite consecutive: 2
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +28.34 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -43.36 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Exness-Real" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
ICMarkets-Live06
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.00 × 7
|
FBS-Real-5
|0.00 × 2
|
OneFinancialMarkets-US11-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|0.00 × 1
|
CedarLLC-Real2
|0.00 × 1
|
TradersGlobalGroup-Live 2
|0.00 × 11
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|0.00 × 20
|
Axi-US02-Live
|0.00 × 7
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
FTMBrokersLLC-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
XMTrading-Real 12
|0.00 × 1
|
mForex-REAL
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live16
|0.00 × 1
|
HalifaxPro-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live09
|0.00 × 1
|
JFD-Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live16
|0.00 × 1
|
Axi-US12-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.00 × 4
|
EarnBroker-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Axi-US16-Live
|0.00 × 1
This is one of our investment strategies.
We created an AI (Supervised Artificial Intelligence) capable of mapping the FOREX market with a high level of assertiveness.
Tested and approved by two wars and with more than 5 years of backtesting.
We also have human management of AI's (Supervised Artificial Intelligence) with daily analyzes focused on macroeconomics and geopolitics, thus filtering relevant events that could influence the market
- Smart news control and filter (AI)
- Control of simultaneous assets with intelligent opening filters (AI)
- Control and intelligent management (AI) in order size
- Smart average price determined and controlled by AI with intelligent distancing (AI) and various filters (RSI. Volume, Moving Averages, Reversal, etc...)
- Average assertiveness of 80% (After recent adjustments to AI intelligence)
- Swap calculation/cost added and added to profit periodically
- Intelligent protection hed (AI) that is active only in specific cases to control account downgrade
- Simultaneous trading on multiple currency pairs managed by AI with human filtering
Join our Telegram group for more information: https://t.me/brcopy
