- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|421
|USDJPY
|72
|GBPUSD
|39
|AUDCAD
|3
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-858
|USDJPY
|-12
|GBPUSD
|27
|AUDCAD
|-12
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-44K
|USDJPY
|702
|GBPUSD
|305
|AUDCAD
|-150
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Darwinex-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 3
|
OneRoyal-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 3
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|0.00 × 33
|
TickmillUK-Live
|0.33 × 3
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.37 × 2268
|
AmanaCapital-Live
|0.63 × 875
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|0.64 × 126
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|1.00 × 7
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|1.00 × 2
|
FXOpen-MT5
|1.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real20
|1.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.30 × 20
|
XMGlobal-MT5 2
|2.00 × 19
|
Ava-Real 1-MT5
|2.50 × 2
|
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
|2.50 × 2
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|2.59 × 56
|
Swissquote-Server
|2.95 × 56
|
Alpari-Real01
|3.00 × 1
|
VantageFXInternational-Live
|3.76 × 29
|
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
|3.83 × 23
|
RoboForex-Pro
|4.50 × 18
Reliable and Risk-Conscious EA-Based Trading
This account shares signals generated by a custom-built Expert Advisor. The strategy avoids risky methods like martingale or grid. Each trade is opened with strict rules, clear risk/reward logic, and solid market analysis.
The focus is on low-risk, consistent returns, not on gambling or overexposure. If you're looking for trustworthy, automated trading without dangerous tactics, this is the account to follow.
USD
EUR
EUR