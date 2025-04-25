SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 5 / Shark 3
Mirando Bruni

Shark 3

Mirando Bruni
0 avis
22 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 -58%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
535
Bénéfice trades:
360 (67.28%)
Perte trades:
175 (32.71%)
Meilleure transaction:
59.27 EUR
Pire transaction:
-99.06 EUR
Bénéfice brut:
2 089.91 EUR (174 582 pips)
Perte brute:
-2 839.53 EUR (218 161 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
17 (129.60 EUR)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
129.75 EUR (14)
Ratio de Sharpe:
-0.08
Activité de trading:
40.17%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
103.83%
Dernier trade:
2 il y a quelques jours
Trades par semaine:
16
Temps de détention moyen:
6 heures
Facteur de récupération:
-0.87
Longs trades:
401 (74.95%)
Courts trades:
134 (25.05%)
Facteur de profit:
0.74
Rendement attendu:
-1.40 EUR
Bénéfice moyen:
5.81 EUR
Perte moyenne:
-16.23 EUR
Pertes consécutives maximales:
6 (-148.18 EUR)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-158.75 EUR (5)
Croissance mensuelle:
-6.03%
Prévision annuelle:
-73.01%
Algo trading:
97%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
770.01 EUR
Maximal:
865.25 EUR (62.01%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
62.00% (865.01 EUR)
Par fonds propres:
12.90% (144.06 EUR)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 421
USDJPY 72
GBPUSD 39
AUDCAD 3
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -858
USDJPY -12
GBPUSD 27
AUDCAD -12
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -44K
USDJPY 702
GBPUSD 305
AUDCAD -150
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +59.27 EUR
Pire transaction: -99 EUR
Gains consécutifs maximales: 14
Pertes consécutives maximales: 5
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +129.60 EUR
Perte consécutive maximale: -148.18 EUR

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Darwinex-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 3
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
VTMarkets-Live
0.00 × 2
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.00 × 33
TickmillUK-Live
0.33 × 3
Darwinex-Live
0.37 × 2268
AmanaCapital-Live
0.63 × 875
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.64 × 126
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
1.00 × 7
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
1.00 × 2
FXOpen-MT5
1.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real20
1.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.30 × 20
XMGlobal-MT5 2
2.00 × 19
Ava-Real 1-MT5
2.50 × 2
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
2.50 × 2
PrimeCodex-MT5
2.59 × 56
Swissquote-Server
2.95 × 56
Alpari-Real01
3.00 × 1
VantageFXInternational-Live
3.76 × 29
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
3.83 × 23
RoboForex-Pro
4.50 × 18
10 plus...
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire

Reliable and Risk-Conscious EA-Based Trading

This account shares signals generated by a custom-built Expert Advisor. The strategy avoids risky methods like martingale or grid. Each trade is opened with strict rules, clear risk/reward logic, and solid market analysis.

The focus is on low-risk, consistent returns, not on gambling or overexposure. If you're looking for trustworthy, automated trading without dangerous tactics, this is the account to follow.


Aucun avis
2025.07.31 03:53
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.07.04 23:19
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.05.06 11:20
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.05.05 09:28
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.30 21:24
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.04.28 17:05
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.04.25 20:01
Low trading activity - only 4 trades detected in the last month
2025.04.25 20:01
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.04.25 20:01
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
Shark 3
30 USD par mois
-58%
0
0
USD
550
EUR
22
97%
535
67%
40%
0.73
-1.40
EUR
62%
1:200
Copier

Comment la copie des trades est-elle effectuée dans MetaTrader ? Regardez la vidéo tutoriel

L'abonnement à un signal vous permet de copier les trades du fournisseur dans un délai de 1 mois. Pour que l'abonnement fonctionne, vous devez utiliser le terminal de trading 5 MetaTrader.

Si vous n'avez pas encore installé la plateforme, vous pouvez la télécharger ici.