Mirando Bruni

Shark 3

Mirando Bruni
0 recensioni
22 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 -58%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
535
Profit Trade:
360 (67.28%)
Loss Trade:
175 (32.71%)
Best Trade:
59.27 EUR
Worst Trade:
-99.06 EUR
Profitto lordo:
2 089.91 EUR (174 582 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-2 839.53 EUR (218 161 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
17 (129.60 EUR)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
129.75 EUR (14)
Indice di Sharpe:
-0.08
Attività di trading:
40.17%
Massimo carico di deposito:
103.83%
Ultimo trade:
3 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
15
Tempo di attesa medio:
6 ore
Fattore di recupero:
-0.87
Long Trade:
401 (74.95%)
Short Trade:
134 (25.05%)
Fattore di profitto:
0.74
Profitto previsto:
-1.40 EUR
Profitto medio:
5.81 EUR
Perdita media:
-16.23 EUR
Massime perdite consecutive:
6 (-148.18 EUR)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-158.75 EUR (5)
Crescita mensile:
-9.69%
Previsione annuale:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
97%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
770.01 EUR
Massimale:
865.25 EUR (62.01%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
62.00% (865.01 EUR)
Per equità:
12.90% (144.06 EUR)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 421
USDJPY 72
GBPUSD 39
AUDCAD 3
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD -858
USDJPY -12
GBPUSD 27
AUDCAD -12
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD -44K
USDJPY 702
GBPUSD 305
AUDCAD -150
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +59.27 EUR
Worst Trade: -99 EUR
Vincite massime consecutive: 14
Massime perdite consecutive: 5
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +129.60 EUR
Massima perdita consecutiva: -148.18 EUR

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Darwinex-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 3
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
VTMarkets-Live
0.00 × 2
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.00 × 38
TickmillUK-Live
0.33 × 3
Darwinex-Live
0.37 × 2268
AmanaCapital-Live
0.63 × 875
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.64 × 126
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
1.00 × 7
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
1.00 × 2
FXOpen-MT5
1.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real20
1.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.30 × 20
XMGlobal-MT5 2
2.00 × 19
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
2.50 × 2
Ava-Real 1-MT5
2.50 × 2
PrimeCodex-MT5
2.59 × 56
Alpari-Real01
3.00 × 1
Swissquote-Server
3.19 × 59
VantageFXInternational-Live
3.76 × 29
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
3.83 × 23
RoboForex-Pro
4.50 × 18
10 più
Reliable and Risk-Conscious EA-Based Trading

This account shares signals generated by a custom-built Expert Advisor. The strategy avoids risky methods like martingale or grid. Each trade is opened with strict rules, clear risk/reward logic, and solid market analysis.

The focus is on low-risk, consistent returns, not on gambling or overexposure. If you're looking for trustworthy, automated trading without dangerous tactics, this is the account to follow.


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.07.31 03:53
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.07.04 23:19
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.05.06 11:20
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.05.05 09:28
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.30 21:24
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.04.28 17:05
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.04.25 20:01
Low trading activity - only 4 trades detected in the last month
2025.04.25 20:01
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.04.25 20:01
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
Shark 3
30USD al mese
-58%
0
0
USD
550
EUR
22
97%
535
67%
40%
0.73
-1.40
EUR
62%
1:200
Copia

