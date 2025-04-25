SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 5 / Shark 3
Mirando Bruni

Shark 3

Mirando Bruni
0 inceleme
22 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 -58%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
535
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
360 (67.28%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
175 (32.71%)
En iyi işlem:
59.27 EUR
En kötü işlem:
-99.06 EUR
Brüt kâr:
2 089.91 EUR (174 582 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-2 839.53 EUR (218 161 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
17 (129.60 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
129.75 EUR (14)
Sharpe oranı:
-0.08
Alım-satım etkinliği:
40.17%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
103.83%
En son işlem:
3 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
15
Ort. tutma süresi:
6 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
-0.87
Alış işlemleri:
401 (74.95%)
Satış işlemleri:
134 (25.05%)
Kâr faktörü:
0.74
Beklenen getiri:
-1.40 EUR
Ortalama kâr:
5.81 EUR
Ortalama zarar:
-16.23 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
6 (-148.18 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-158.75 EUR (5)
Aylık büyüme:
-8.12%
Yıllık tahmin:
-98.52%
Algo alım-satım:
97%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
770.01 EUR
Maksimum:
865.25 EUR (62.01%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
62.00% (865.01 EUR)
Varlığa göre:
12.90% (144.06 EUR)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD 421
USDJPY 72
GBPUSD 39
AUDCAD 3
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD -858
USDJPY -12
GBPUSD 27
AUDCAD -12
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD -44K
USDJPY 702
GBPUSD 305
AUDCAD -150
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +59.27 EUR
En kötü işlem: -99 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 14
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 5
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +129.60 EUR
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -148.18 EUR

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Darwinex-Live" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 3
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
VTMarkets-Live
0.00 × 2
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.00 × 38
TickmillUK-Live
0.33 × 3
Darwinex-Live
0.37 × 2268
AmanaCapital-Live
0.63 × 875
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.64 × 126
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
1.00 × 7
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
1.00 × 2
FXOpen-MT5
1.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real20
1.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.30 × 20
XMGlobal-MT5 2
2.00 × 19
Ava-Real 1-MT5
2.50 × 2
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
2.50 × 2
PrimeCodex-MT5
2.59 × 56
Alpari-Real01
3.00 × 1
Swissquote-Server
3.19 × 59
VantageFXInternational-Live
3.76 × 29
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
3.83 × 23
RoboForex-Pro
4.50 × 18
10 daha fazla...
Reliable and Risk-Conscious EA-Based Trading

This account shares signals generated by a custom-built Expert Advisor. The strategy avoids risky methods like martingale or grid. Each trade is opened with strict rules, clear risk/reward logic, and solid market analysis.

The focus is on low-risk, consistent returns, not on gambling or overexposure. If you're looking for trustworthy, automated trading without dangerous tactics, this is the account to follow.


İnceleme yok
2025.07.31 03:53
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.07.04 23:19
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.05.06 11:20
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.05.05 09:28
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.30 21:24
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.04.28 17:05
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.04.25 20:01
Low trading activity - only 4 trades detected in the last month
2025.04.25 20:01
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.04.25 20:01
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
Shark 3
Ayda 30 USD
-58%
0
0
USD
550
EUR
22
97%
535
67%
40%
0.73
-1.40
EUR
62%
1:200
