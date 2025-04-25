- Büyüme
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|421
|USDJPY
|72
|GBPUSD
|39
|AUDCAD
|3
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|XAUUSD
|-858
|USDJPY
|-12
|GBPUSD
|27
|AUDCAD
|-12
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|XAUUSD
|-44K
|USDJPY
|702
|GBPUSD
|305
|AUDCAD
|-150
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Darwinex-Live" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 3
|
OneRoyal-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 3
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|0.00 × 38
|
TickmillUK-Live
|0.33 × 3
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.37 × 2268
|
AmanaCapital-Live
|0.63 × 875
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|0.64 × 126
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|1.00 × 7
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|1.00 × 2
|
FXOpen-MT5
|1.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real20
|1.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.30 × 20
|
XMGlobal-MT5 2
|2.00 × 19
|
Ava-Real 1-MT5
|2.50 × 2
|
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
|2.50 × 2
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|2.59 × 56
|
Alpari-Real01
|3.00 × 1
|
Swissquote-Server
|3.19 × 59
|
VantageFXInternational-Live
|3.76 × 29
|
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
|3.83 × 23
|
RoboForex-Pro
|4.50 × 18
Reliable and Risk-Conscious EA-Based Trading
This account shares signals generated by a custom-built Expert Advisor. The strategy avoids risky methods like martingale or grid. Each trade is opened with strict rules, clear risk/reward logic, and solid market analysis.
The focus is on low-risk, consistent returns, not on gambling or overexposure. If you're looking for trustworthy, automated trading without dangerous tactics, this is the account to follow.
