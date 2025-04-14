- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Trades:
7 282
Bénéfice trades:
5 712 (78.43%)
Perte trades:
1 570 (21.56%)
Meilleure transaction:
32.33 USD
Pire transaction:
-143.44 USD
Bénéfice brut:
26 932.41 USD (1 142 461 pips)
Perte brute:
-14 140.43 USD (713 312 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
198 (2 392.66 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
2 392.66 USD (198)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.22
Activité de trading:
100.00%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
27.26%
Dernier trade:
22 il y a des minutes
Trades par semaine:
252
Temps de détention moyen:
1 jour
Facteur de récupération:
14.61
Longs trades:
3 406 (46.77%)
Courts trades:
3 876 (53.23%)
Facteur de profit:
1.90
Rendement attendu:
1.76 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
4.72 USD
Perte moyenne:
-9.01 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
28 (-511.46 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-685.74 USD (18)
Croissance mensuelle:
72.47%
Prévision annuelle:
879.24%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
875.46 USD (6.38%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
10.73% (844.21 USD)
Par fonds propres:
46.47% (6 232.55 USD)
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPJPY
|1010
|USDJPY
|940
|EURAUD
|868
|GBPUSD
|599
|EURUSD
|535
|EURCAD
|486
|AUDJPY
|483
|USDCAD
|414
|GBPCHF
|396
|USDCHF
|384
|AUDUSD
|310
|EURJPY
|260
|EURCHF
|190
|EURGBP
|156
|AUDCHF
|88
|NZDUSD
|87
|CADJPY
|75
|CHFJPY
|1
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPJPY
|2.2K
|USDJPY
|1.5K
|EURAUD
|1.2K
|GBPUSD
|1.4K
|EURUSD
|1.5K
|EURCAD
|1.2K
|AUDJPY
|910
|USDCAD
|332
|GBPCHF
|606
|USDCHF
|301
|AUDUSD
|593
|EURJPY
|11
|EURCHF
|439
|EURGBP
|402
|AUDCHF
|93
|NZDUSD
|10
|CADJPY
|54
|CHFJPY
|-1
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPJPY
|75K
|USDJPY
|71K
|EURAUD
|56K
|GBPUSD
|28K
|EURUSD
|38K
|EURCAD
|39K
|AUDJPY
|25K
|USDCAD
|12K
|GBPCHF
|11K
|USDCHF
|19K
|AUDUSD
|21K
|EURJPY
|2.1K
|EURCHF
|12K
|EURGBP
|9.1K
|AUDCHF
|4.2K
|NZDUSD
|375
|CADJPY
|6.8K
|CHFJPY
|-96
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +32.33 USD
Pire transaction: -143 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 198
Pertes consécutives maximales: 18
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +2 392.66 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -511.46 USD
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Exness-Real7" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
JFD-Live02
|0.00 × 5
|
OEXNLimited-Asia
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live16
|0.00 × 13
|
Tradeview-Live
|0.00 × 50
|
ViproMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 14
|
ICMarkets-Live05
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarkets-Live06
|0.00 × 21
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.00 × 11
|
ICMarkets-Live07
|0.00 × 23
|
ICMarkets-Live04
|0.00 × 4
|
FXChoice-Pro Live
|0.00 × 18
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN
|0.02 × 49
|
ICMarkets-Live08
|0.05 × 41
|
Tickmill-Live02
|0.06 × 101
|
ICMarkets-Live09
|0.07 × 57
|
ICMarkets-Live02
|0.10 × 10
|
FBS-Real-6
|0.13 × 78
|
FIBO-FIBO Group MT4 Real Server
|0.13 × 38
|
AUSForex-Live
|0.14 × 36
|
Exness-Real2
|0.14 × 14
|
Weltrade-Live
|0.16 × 62
|
XM.COM-Real 17
|0.20 × 20
|
TurnkeyFX-Live
|0.25 × 150
|
Exness-Real7
|0.33 × 1391
|
Exness-Real
|0.34 × 341
16 plus...
This signal trade circle will go through these steps
1:Increase the balance maybe with big DD
2:Close the loss trades, this step will decrease balance but increase the equity
3:Back to the 1 step
So if you follow the signal when it has big DD. Maybe you will get temporary loss. But the next circle start it will be fine
