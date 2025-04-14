SignauxSections
Hai Chen Wang

Multi Currency Scalper

Hai Chen Wang
0 avis
Fiabilité
24 semaines
1 / 2.1K USD
Copie pour 40 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 557%
Exness-Real7
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
7 282
Bénéfice trades:
5 712 (78.43%)
Perte trades:
1 570 (21.56%)
Meilleure transaction:
32.33 USD
Pire transaction:
-143.44 USD
Bénéfice brut:
26 932.41 USD (1 142 461 pips)
Perte brute:
-14 140.43 USD (713 312 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
198 (2 392.66 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
2 392.66 USD (198)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.22
Activité de trading:
100.00%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
27.26%
Dernier trade:
22 il y a des minutes
Trades par semaine:
252
Temps de détention moyen:
1 jour
Facteur de récupération:
14.61
Longs trades:
3 406 (46.77%)
Courts trades:
3 876 (53.23%)
Facteur de profit:
1.90
Rendement attendu:
1.76 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
4.72 USD
Perte moyenne:
-9.01 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
28 (-511.46 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-685.74 USD (18)
Croissance mensuelle:
72.47%
Prévision annuelle:
879.24%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
875.46 USD (6.38%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
10.73% (844.21 USD)
Par fonds propres:
46.47% (6 232.55 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
GBPJPY 1010
USDJPY 940
EURAUD 868
GBPUSD 599
EURUSD 535
EURCAD 486
AUDJPY 483
USDCAD 414
GBPCHF 396
USDCHF 384
AUDUSD 310
EURJPY 260
EURCHF 190
EURGBP 156
AUDCHF 88
NZDUSD 87
CADJPY 75
CHFJPY 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
GBPJPY 2.2K
USDJPY 1.5K
EURAUD 1.2K
GBPUSD 1.4K
EURUSD 1.5K
EURCAD 1.2K
AUDJPY 910
USDCAD 332
GBPCHF 606
USDCHF 301
AUDUSD 593
EURJPY 11
EURCHF 439
EURGBP 402
AUDCHF 93
NZDUSD 10
CADJPY 54
CHFJPY -1
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
GBPJPY 75K
USDJPY 71K
EURAUD 56K
GBPUSD 28K
EURUSD 38K
EURCAD 39K
AUDJPY 25K
USDCAD 12K
GBPCHF 11K
USDCHF 19K
AUDUSD 21K
EURJPY 2.1K
EURCHF 12K
EURGBP 9.1K
AUDCHF 4.2K
NZDUSD 375
CADJPY 6.8K
CHFJPY -96
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +32.33 USD
Pire transaction: -143 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 198
Pertes consécutives maximales: 18
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +2 392.66 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -511.46 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Exness-Real7" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

JFD-Live02
0.00 × 5
OEXNLimited-Asia
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live16
0.00 × 13
Tradeview-Live
0.00 × 50
ViproMarkets-Live
0.00 × 14
ICMarkets-Live05
0.00 × 3
ICMarkets-Live06
0.00 × 21
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 11
ICMarkets-Live07
0.00 × 23
ICMarkets-Live04
0.00 × 4
FXChoice-Pro Live
0.00 × 18
Alpari-Pro.ECN
0.02 × 49
ICMarkets-Live08
0.05 × 41
Tickmill-Live02
0.06 × 101
ICMarkets-Live09
0.07 × 57
ICMarkets-Live02
0.10 × 10
FBS-Real-6
0.13 × 78
FIBO-FIBO Group MT4 Real Server
0.13 × 38
AUSForex-Live
0.14 × 36
Exness-Real2
0.14 × 14
Weltrade-Live
0.16 × 62
XM.COM-Real 17
0.20 × 20
TurnkeyFX-Live
0.25 × 150
Exness-Real7
0.33 × 1391
Exness-Real
0.34 × 341
16 plus...
This signal trade circle will go through these steps

1:Increase the balance maybe with big DD

2:Close the loss trades, this step will decrease balance but increase the equity

3:Back to the 1 step

So if you follow the signal when it has big DD. Maybe you will get temporary loss. But the next circle start it will be fine

Aucun avis
2025.09.17 19:11
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.17 18:11
High current drawdown in 46% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.17 00:51
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.16 20:38
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.16 19:38
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.16 17:26
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.01 16:50
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.30 07:48
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.29 10:02
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.18 14:58
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.18 12:57
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.18 06:42
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.17 23:21
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.17 22:21
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.17 21:21
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.14 23:36
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.14 15:14
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.14 01:56
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.13 10:18
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.08.13 08:14
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
Comment la copie des trades est-elle effectuée dans MetaTrader ? Regardez la vidéo tutoriel

L'abonnement à un signal vous permet de copier les trades du fournisseur dans un délai de 1 mois. Pour que l'abonnement fonctionne, vous devez utiliser le terminal de trading 4 MetaTrader.

Si vous n'avez pas encore installé la plateforme, vous pouvez la télécharger ici.