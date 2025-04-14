- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
7 298
Profit Trade:
5 728 (78.48%)
Loss Trade:
1 570 (21.51%)
Best Trade:
32.98 USD
Worst Trade:
-143.44 USD
Profitto lordo:
27 239.88 USD (1 145 665 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-14 140.43 USD (713 312 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
198 (2 392.66 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
2 392.66 USD (198)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.22
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
27.26%
Ultimo trade:
14 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
240
Tempo di attesa medio:
1 giorno
Fattore di recupero:
14.96
Long Trade:
3 414 (46.78%)
Short Trade:
3 884 (53.22%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.93
Profitto previsto:
1.79 USD
Profitto medio:
4.76 USD
Perdita media:
-9.01 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
28 (-511.46 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-685.74 USD (18)
Crescita mensile:
71.68%
Previsione annuale:
869.69%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
875.46 USD (6.38%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
10.73% (844.21 USD)
Per equità:
46.47% (6 232.55 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPJPY
|1010
|USDJPY
|942
|EURAUD
|869
|GBPUSD
|602
|EURUSD
|537
|EURCAD
|487
|AUDJPY
|483
|USDCAD
|415
|GBPCHF
|398
|USDCHF
|386
|AUDUSD
|311
|EURJPY
|260
|EURCHF
|190
|EURGBP
|157
|AUDCHF
|88
|NZDUSD
|87
|CADJPY
|75
|CHFJPY
|1
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|GBPJPY
|2.2K
|USDJPY
|1.5K
|EURAUD
|1.2K
|GBPUSD
|1.5K
|EURUSD
|1.5K
|EURCAD
|1.2K
|AUDJPY
|910
|USDCAD
|350
|GBPCHF
|662
|USDCHF
|344
|AUDUSD
|617
|EURJPY
|11
|EURCHF
|439
|EURGBP
|435
|AUDCHF
|93
|NZDUSD
|10
|CADJPY
|54
|CHFJPY
|-1
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|GBPJPY
|75K
|USDJPY
|72K
|EURAUD
|56K
|GBPUSD
|29K
|EURUSD
|38K
|EURCAD
|39K
|AUDJPY
|25K
|USDCAD
|12K
|GBPCHF
|11K
|USDCHF
|20K
|AUDUSD
|21K
|EURJPY
|2.1K
|EURCHF
|12K
|EURGBP
|9.3K
|AUDCHF
|4.2K
|NZDUSD
|375
|CADJPY
|6.8K
|CHFJPY
|-96
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +32.98 USD
Worst Trade: -143 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 198
Massime perdite consecutive: 18
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +2 392.66 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -511.46 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Exness-Real7" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
JFD-Live02
|0.00 × 5
|
OEXNLimited-Asia
|0.00 × 1
|
ViproMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 14
|
Tradeview-Live
|0.00 × 50
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.00 × 11
|
ICMarkets-Live05
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarkets-Live06
|0.00 × 21
|
ICMarkets-Live07
|0.00 × 23
|
ICMarkets-Live04
|0.00 × 4
|
FXChoice-Pro Live
|0.00 × 18
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN
|0.02 × 49
|
ICMarkets-Live08
|0.05 × 41
|
Tickmill-Live02
|0.06 × 101
|
ICMarkets-Live09
|0.07 × 57
|
ICMarkets-Live02
|0.10 × 10
|
FBS-Real-6
|0.13 × 78
|
FIBO-FIBO Group MT4 Real Server
|0.13 × 38
|
AUSForex-Live
|0.14 × 36
|
Exness-Real2
|0.14 × 14
|
Weltrade-Live
|0.16 × 62
|
XM.COM-Real 17
|0.20 × 20
|
TurnkeyFX-Live
|0.25 × 150
|
Exness-Real7
|0.33 × 1391
|
Exness-Real
|0.34 × 341
|
FortFS-Real
|0.34 × 134
This signal trade circle will go through these steps
1:Increase the balance maybe with big DD
2:Close the loss trades, this step will decrease balance but increase the equity
3:Back to the 1 step
So if you follow the signal when it has big DD. Maybe you will get temporary loss. But the next circle start it will be fine
