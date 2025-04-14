SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 4 / Multi Currency Scalper
Hai Chen Wang

Multi Currency Scalper

Hai Chen Wang
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
24 settimane
1 / 2.1K USD
Copia per 40 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 570%
Exness-Real7
1:500
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
7 298
Profit Trade:
5 728 (78.48%)
Loss Trade:
1 570 (21.51%)
Best Trade:
32.98 USD
Worst Trade:
-143.44 USD
Profitto lordo:
27 239.88 USD (1 145 665 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-14 140.43 USD (713 312 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
198 (2 392.66 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
2 392.66 USD (198)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.22
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
27.26%
Ultimo trade:
14 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
240
Tempo di attesa medio:
1 giorno
Fattore di recupero:
14.96
Long Trade:
3 414 (46.78%)
Short Trade:
3 884 (53.22%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.93
Profitto previsto:
1.79 USD
Profitto medio:
4.76 USD
Perdita media:
-9.01 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
28 (-511.46 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-685.74 USD (18)
Crescita mensile:
71.68%
Previsione annuale:
869.69%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
875.46 USD (6.38%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
10.73% (844.21 USD)
Per equità:
46.47% (6 232.55 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
GBPJPY 1010
USDJPY 942
EURAUD 869
GBPUSD 602
EURUSD 537
EURCAD 487
AUDJPY 483
USDCAD 415
GBPCHF 398
USDCHF 386
AUDUSD 311
EURJPY 260
EURCHF 190
EURGBP 157
AUDCHF 88
NZDUSD 87
CADJPY 75
CHFJPY 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
GBPJPY 2.2K
USDJPY 1.5K
EURAUD 1.2K
GBPUSD 1.5K
EURUSD 1.5K
EURCAD 1.2K
AUDJPY 910
USDCAD 350
GBPCHF 662
USDCHF 344
AUDUSD 617
EURJPY 11
EURCHF 439
EURGBP 435
AUDCHF 93
NZDUSD 10
CADJPY 54
CHFJPY -1
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
GBPJPY 75K
USDJPY 72K
EURAUD 56K
GBPUSD 29K
EURUSD 38K
EURCAD 39K
AUDJPY 25K
USDCAD 12K
GBPCHF 11K
USDCHF 20K
AUDUSD 21K
EURJPY 2.1K
EURCHF 12K
EURGBP 9.3K
AUDCHF 4.2K
NZDUSD 375
CADJPY 6.8K
CHFJPY -96
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +32.98 USD
Worst Trade: -143 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 198
Massime perdite consecutive: 18
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +2 392.66 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -511.46 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Exness-Real7" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

JFD-Live02
0.00 × 5
OEXNLimited-Asia
0.00 × 1
ViproMarkets-Live
0.00 × 14
Tradeview-Live
0.00 × 50
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 11
ICMarkets-Live05
0.00 × 3
ICMarkets-Live06
0.00 × 21
ICMarkets-Live07
0.00 × 23
ICMarkets-Live04
0.00 × 4
FXChoice-Pro Live
0.00 × 18
Alpari-Pro.ECN
0.02 × 49
ICMarkets-Live08
0.05 × 41
Tickmill-Live02
0.06 × 101
ICMarkets-Live09
0.07 × 57
ICMarkets-Live02
0.10 × 10
FBS-Real-6
0.13 × 78
FIBO-FIBO Group MT4 Real Server
0.13 × 38
AUSForex-Live
0.14 × 36
Exness-Real2
0.14 × 14
Weltrade-Live
0.16 × 62
XM.COM-Real 17
0.20 × 20
TurnkeyFX-Live
0.25 × 150
Exness-Real7
0.33 × 1391
Exness-Real
0.34 × 341
FortFS-Real
0.34 × 134
16 più
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati

This signal trade circle will go through these steps

1:Increase the balance maybe with big DD

2:Close the loss trades, this step will decrease balance but increase the equity

3:Back to the 1 step

So if you follow the signal when it has big DD. Maybe you will get temporary loss. But the next circle start it will be fine

Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.17 19:11
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.17 18:11
High current drawdown in 46% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.17 00:51
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.16 20:38
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.16 19:38
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.16 17:26
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.01 16:50
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.30 07:48
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.29 10:02
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.18 14:58
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.18 12:57
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.18 06:42
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.17 23:21
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.17 22:21
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.17 21:21
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.14 23:36
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.14 15:14
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.14 01:56
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.13 10:18
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.08.13 08:14
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
Multi Currency Scalper
40USD al mese
570%
1
2.1K
USD
15K
USD
24
100%
7 298
78%
100%
1.92
1.79
USD
46%
1:500
Copia

Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 4.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.