Trades:
668
Bénéfice trades:
194 (29.04%)
Perte trades:
474 (70.96%)
Meilleure transaction:
368.81 USD
Pire transaction:
-119.36 USD
Bénéfice brut:
5 010.71 USD (285 336 pips)
Perte brute:
-5 216.98 USD (258 555 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
8 (222.37 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
485.66 USD (2)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.03
Activité de trading:
100.00%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
101.29%
Dernier trade:
11 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
18
Temps de détention moyen:
13 heures
Facteur de récupération:
-0.17
Longs trades:
331 (49.55%)
Courts trades:
337 (50.45%)
Facteur de profit:
0.96
Rendement attendu:
-0.31 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
25.83 USD
Perte moyenne:
-11.01 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
12 (-38.59 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-460.95 USD (11)
Croissance mensuelle:
5.93%
Prévision annuelle:
72.00%
Algo trading:
92%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
1 077.05 USD
Maximal:
1 212.09 USD (92.85%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
84.87% (1 108.19 USD)
Par fonds propres:
16.07% (61.17 USD)
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|NDX
|617
|XNGUSD
|36
|XTIUSD
|5
|XAGUSD
|3
|USDCHF
|2
|TSLA
|2
|XAUUSD
|1
|SPX500
|1
|EURUSD
|1
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|NDX
|310
|XNGUSD
|-652
|XTIUSD
|169
|XAGUSD
|-190
|USDCHF
|114
|TSLA
|9
|XAUUSD
|159
|SPX500
|-80
|EURUSD
|-45
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|NDX
|22K
|XNGUSD
|-637
|XTIUSD
|334
|XAGUSD
|-1.5K
|USDCHF
|2.3K
|TSLA
|186
|XAUUSD
|5.2K
|SPX500
|-702
|EURUSD
|-763
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +368.81 USD
Pire transaction: -119 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 2
Pertes consécutives maximales: 11
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +222.37 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -38.59 USD
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Darwinex-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.00 × 2
|
OneTrade-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
TurnkeyFX-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
XMGlobal-Real 21
|0.00 × 1
|
EGlobal-Cent5
|0.00 × 4
|
Pepperstone-Edge11
|0.00 × 2
|
AxiTrader-US07-Live
|0.21 × 39
|
OrtegaCapital-Server
|0.22 × 232
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.30 × 56
|
ICMarkets-Live04
|0.33 × 95
|
ICMarkets-Live07
|0.34 × 95
|
XM.COM-Real 7
|0.44 × 52
|
RoboForex-ECN-2
|0.46 × 50
|
MYFX-US01-Live
|0.51 × 71
|
ICMarkets-Live06
|0.54 × 68
|
UniverseWheel-Live
|0.58 × 72
|
ATCBrokers-Live 1
|0.63 × 8
|
TickmillUK-Live03
|0.64 × 55
|
AtlanticPearl-Live 1
|0.65 × 40
|
Pepperstone-Edge07
|0.65 × 26
|
ATCBrokers-US Live
|0.67 × 15
|
Monex-Server2
|0.67 × 46
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.69 × 301
NEW STRATEGY FEB 2025 - PLZ DISREGARD PREVIOUS RESULTS (UNRELATED)
The Volcano Trading Strategy was developed in FEB 2025 and optimized to trade on NDX on 15 min timeframe. It alternates long-short positions. No stops or take profits. WARNING: Use size to manage risk.
Aucun avis
