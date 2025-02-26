SignauxSections
Misha Philippe Wutholen

Volcano Trades

Misha Philippe Wutholen
0 avis
234 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2021 -16%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
  • Croissance
  • Solde
Le style de trading a changé. Une partie de l'histoire n'est pas incluse dans les statistiques. Comment la croissance des signaux est-elle calculée ?
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
668
Bénéfice trades:
194 (29.04%)
Perte trades:
474 (70.96%)
Meilleure transaction:
368.81 USD
Pire transaction:
-119.36 USD
Bénéfice brut:
5 010.71 USD (285 336 pips)
Perte brute:
-5 216.98 USD (258 555 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
8 (222.37 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
485.66 USD (2)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.03
Activité de trading:
100.00%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
101.29%
Dernier trade:
11 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
18
Temps de détention moyen:
13 heures
Facteur de récupération:
-0.17
Longs trades:
331 (49.55%)
Courts trades:
337 (50.45%)
Facteur de profit:
0.96
Rendement attendu:
-0.31 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
25.83 USD
Perte moyenne:
-11.01 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
12 (-38.59 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-460.95 USD (11)
Croissance mensuelle:
5.93%
Prévision annuelle:
72.00%
Algo trading:
92%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
1 077.05 USD
Maximal:
1 212.09 USD (92.85%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
84.87% (1 108.19 USD)
Par fonds propres:
16.07% (61.17 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
NDX 617
XNGUSD 36
XTIUSD 5
XAGUSD 3
USDCHF 2
TSLA 2
XAUUSD 1
SPX500 1
EURUSD 1
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
NDX 310
XNGUSD -652
XTIUSD 169
XAGUSD -190
USDCHF 114
TSLA 9
XAUUSD 159
SPX500 -80
EURUSD -45
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
NDX 22K
XNGUSD -637
XTIUSD 334
XAGUSD -1.5K
USDCHF 2.3K
TSLA 186
XAUUSD 5.2K
SPX500 -702
EURUSD -763
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +368.81 USD
Pire transaction: -119 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 2
Pertes consécutives maximales: 11
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +222.37 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -38.59 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Darwinex-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

BlueberryMarkets-Live
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.00 × 2
OneTrade-Real
0.00 × 1
TurnkeyFX-Live
0.00 × 2
XMGlobal-Real 21
0.00 × 1
EGlobal-Cent5
0.00 × 4
Pepperstone-Edge11
0.00 × 2
AxiTrader-US07-Live
0.21 × 39
OrtegaCapital-Server
0.22 × 232
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.30 × 56
ICMarkets-Live04
0.33 × 95
ICMarkets-Live07
0.34 × 95
XM.COM-Real 7
0.44 × 52
RoboForex-ECN-2
0.46 × 50
MYFX-US01-Live
0.51 × 71
ICMarkets-Live06
0.54 × 68
UniverseWheel-Live
0.58 × 72
ATCBrokers-Live 1
0.63 × 8
TickmillUK-Live03
0.64 × 55
AtlanticPearl-Live 1
0.65 × 40
Pepperstone-Edge07
0.65 × 26
ATCBrokers-US Live
0.67 × 15
Monex-Server2
0.67 × 46
Darwinex-Live
0.69 × 301
167 plus...
NEW STRATEGY FEB 2025 - PLZ DISREGARD PREVIOUS RESULTS (UNRELATED)


The Volcano Trading Strategy was developed in FEB 2025 and optimized to trade on NDX on 15 min timeframe. It alternates long-short positions. No stops or take profits. WARNING: Use size to manage risk.
Aucun avis
2025.07.23 00:58
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.05.09 08:04
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.08 17:09
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.07 14:08
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.01 19:27
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.04.07 08:38
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.02.26 10:03
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.02.26 10:03
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.02.26 10:03
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.02.26 10:03
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 44 days. This comprises 3.09% of days out of the 1424 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.02.26 10:03
80% of trades performed within 21 days. This comprises 1.47% of days out of the 1424 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.02.26 10:03
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.02.24 20:21
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.02.24 20:21
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.02.24 20:21
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
