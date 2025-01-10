SignauxSections
Brian Derich

TOTally

Brian Derich
0 avis
174 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2022 -10%
GlobalPrime-Live
1:100
  • Croissance
  • Solde
Le style de trading a changé. Une partie de l'histoire n'est pas incluse dans les statistiques. Comment la croissance des signaux est-elle calculée ?
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
3 214
Bénéfice trades:
1 099 (34.19%)
Perte trades:
2 115 (65.81%)
Meilleure transaction:
417.69 CAD
Pire transaction:
-223.03 CAD
Bénéfice brut:
16 804.32 CAD (20 689 378 pips)
Perte brute:
-16 426.00 CAD (15 297 297 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
39 (258.09 CAD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
1 622.55 CAD (12)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.02
Activité de trading:
80.86%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
98.59%
Dernier trade:
4 il y a quelques jours
Trades par semaine:
10
Temps de détention moyen:
14 heures
Facteur de récupération:
0.14
Longs trades:
1 838 (57.19%)
Courts trades:
1 376 (42.81%)
Facteur de profit:
1.02
Rendement attendu:
0.12 CAD
Bénéfice moyen:
15.29 CAD
Perte moyenne:
-7.77 CAD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
92 (-1 389.88 CAD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-1 389.88 CAD (92)
Croissance mensuelle:
22.51%
Prévision annuelle:
273.08%
Algo trading:
63%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
1 543.73 CAD
Maximal:
2 774.77 CAD (94.59%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
94.79% (1 813.74 CAD)
Par fonds propres:
27.00% (677.64 CAD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
NAS100 881
GBPUSD 393
US500 334
BTCUSD 311
USDCAD 246
US30 208
XTIUSD 187
EURJPY 125
EURUSD 101
USDCHF 84
AUDJPY 55
US2000 49
XAUUSD 42
AUDUSD 41
SOLUSD 28
NZDUSD 25
CA60 20
USDX 13
XNGUSD 10
USDJPY 9
AUDCAD 6
ETHUSD 6
CADJPY 4
AUDNZD 4
GBPCAD 3
NZDCAD 3
GBPJPY 3
BNBUSD 3
EURGBP 2
GBPAUD 2
XAGUSD 2
XRPUSD 2
ADAUSD 2
UKOIL 1
DXM2 1
GBPNZD 1
CHFJPY 1
EURCAD 1
EURAUD 1
JPN225 1
ALGOUSD 1
LTCUSD 1
DOGEUSD 1
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
NAS100 301
GBPUSD 110
US500 -266
BTCUSD -141
USDCAD -22
US30 1.2K
XTIUSD -921
EURJPY -82
EURUSD -113
USDCHF -42
AUDJPY -26
US2000 -2
XAUUSD 221
AUDUSD 92
SOLUSD -173
NZDUSD 23
CA60 -11
USDX -4
XNGUSD -4
USDJPY 5
AUDCAD -3
ETHUSD 1
CADJPY 7
AUDNZD -5
GBPCAD 9
NZDCAD 4
GBPJPY -22
BNBUSD 157
EURGBP 1
GBPAUD 0
XAGUSD -2
XRPUSD 2
ADAUSD 0
UKOIL 0
DXM2 18
GBPNZD -7
CHFJPY 4
EURCAD -4
EURAUD 0
JPN225 -1
ALGOUSD 0
LTCUSD -2
DOGEUSD 0
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
NAS100 633K
GBPUSD 10K
US500 103K
BTCUSD 3.5M
USDCAD -409
US30 1.3M
XTIUSD -70K
EURJPY -2.3K
EURUSD -7.6K
USDCHF -3.3K
AUDJPY -2.9K
US2000 -320
XAUUSD 76K
AUDUSD 1.8K
SOLUSD -5.5K
NZDUSD 2.5K
CA60 -3.2K
USDX 27
XNGUSD 6.1K
USDJPY 1.3K
AUDCAD -346
ETHUSD -1.5K
CADJPY 915
AUDNZD -34
GBPCAD 744
NZDCAD 523
GBPJPY 571
BNBUSD 11K
EURGBP 134
GBPAUD 60
XAGUSD -40
XRPUSD 114
ADAUSD 0
UKOIL 103
DXM2 182
GBPNZD -375
CHFJPY 474
EURCAD -458
EURAUD 95
JPN225 -9.9K
ALGOUSD 0
LTCUSD -245
DOGEUSD 0
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +417.69 CAD
Pire transaction: -223 CAD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 12
Pertes consécutives maximales: 92
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +258.09 CAD
Perte consécutive maximale: -1 389.88 CAD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "GlobalPrime-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

MBTrading-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live05
0.00 × 9
ICMarkets-Live20
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live22
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.00 × 1
FXCM-USDReal03
0.00 × 1
TurnkeyFX-Live
0.00 × 5
InstaForex-Singapore.com
0.00 × 2
AxiTrader-US06-Live
0.11 × 18
ICMarkets-Live03
0.22 × 46
Pepperstone-Edge09
0.32 × 91
ICMarkets-Live04
0.36 × 642
TickmillUK-Live03
0.50 × 10
FIBOGroup-REAL FIBO Group Holdings Ltd
0.60 × 245
FIBO-FIBO Group MT4 Real Server
0.69 × 385
Afterprime-Live AP
0.73 × 11
ILQAu-A1 Live
0.83 × 2058
GMT-Server
0.91 × 1371
Tickmill-Live
0.97 × 78
TitanFX-03
1.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge06
1.00 × 4
ICMarkets-Live02
1.14 × 100
Pepperstone-Edge03
1.17 × 30
EuromarketFX-Live
1.29 × 77
Pepperstone-Edge07
1.42 × 12
53 plus...
I’ve been trading since 1998, mastering Forex, Bitcoin, and select indices (via CFDs). I don’t guess—I wait for momentum aligned with the daily trend, then strike hard using high margin. Losses happen, but I keep them small so my winners can truly shine. I may lose more trades than I win, yet my gains outpace the losses. My system, called Real TOTally, alerts me the moment a setup appears. Then I jump on my laptop, place a tight stop-loss, and often move it to break even within about an hour. When the timing’s right, I scale in to fully exploit high-potential moves. This is not blind automation—it’s hands-on trading, backed by decades of experience.

Ready to go bold? Real TOTally is all about capturing momentum, reining in drawdowns, and letting profits surge. Don’t sit on the sidelines—join now and see how a seasoned, forceful style can transform your trading. I’m here to deliver the decisive edge you’ve been looking for. Let’s make big moves happen.
Aucun avis
2025.09.10 03:11
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.08 16:35
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.02 12:34
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.31 23:22
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.25 00:58
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.13 23:02
Low trading activity - only 2 trades detected in the last month
2025.07.10 13:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.09 21:27
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.03 18:58
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.29 01:59
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.13 04:24
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.06.11 15:26
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.04 15:45
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.05.14 23:50
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.09% of days out of 1082 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.05.14 17:40
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.05.08 07:57
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.04.28 07:53
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.04.07 14:16
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.1% of days out of 1044 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.04.04 02:45
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.04.03 17:49
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
TOTally
30 USD par mois
-10%
0
0
USD
3K
CAD
174
63%
3 214
34%
81%
1.02
0.12
CAD
95%
1:100
Copier

