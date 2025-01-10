- Croissance
Trades:
3 214
Bénéfice trades:
1 099 (34.19%)
Perte trades:
2 115 (65.81%)
Meilleure transaction:
417.69 CAD
Pire transaction:
-223.03 CAD
Bénéfice brut:
16 804.32 CAD (20 689 378 pips)
Perte brute:
-16 426.00 CAD (15 297 297 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
39 (258.09 CAD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
1 622.55 CAD (12)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.02
Activité de trading:
80.86%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
98.59%
Dernier trade:
4 il y a quelques jours
Trades par semaine:
10
Temps de détention moyen:
14 heures
Facteur de récupération:
0.14
Longs trades:
1 838 (57.19%)
Courts trades:
1 376 (42.81%)
Facteur de profit:
1.02
Rendement attendu:
0.12 CAD
Bénéfice moyen:
15.29 CAD
Perte moyenne:
-7.77 CAD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
92 (-1 389.88 CAD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-1 389.88 CAD (92)
Croissance mensuelle:
22.51%
Prévision annuelle:
273.08%
Algo trading:
63%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
1 543.73 CAD
Maximal:
2 774.77 CAD (94.59%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
94.79% (1 813.74 CAD)
Par fonds propres:
27.00% (677.64 CAD)
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|NAS100
|881
|GBPUSD
|393
|US500
|334
|BTCUSD
|311
|USDCAD
|246
|US30
|208
|XTIUSD
|187
|EURJPY
|125
|EURUSD
|101
|USDCHF
|84
|AUDJPY
|55
|US2000
|49
|XAUUSD
|42
|AUDUSD
|41
|SOLUSD
|28
|NZDUSD
|25
|CA60
|20
|USDX
|13
|XNGUSD
|10
|USDJPY
|9
|AUDCAD
|6
|ETHUSD
|6
|CADJPY
|4
|AUDNZD
|4
|GBPCAD
|3
|NZDCAD
|3
|GBPJPY
|3
|BNBUSD
|3
|EURGBP
|2
|GBPAUD
|2
|XAGUSD
|2
|XRPUSD
|2
|ADAUSD
|2
|UKOIL
|1
|DXM2
|1
|GBPNZD
|1
|CHFJPY
|1
|EURCAD
|1
|EURAUD
|1
|JPN225
|1
|ALGOUSD
|1
|LTCUSD
|1
|DOGEUSD
|1
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|NAS100
|301
|GBPUSD
|110
|US500
|-266
|BTCUSD
|-141
|USDCAD
|-22
|US30
|1.2K
|XTIUSD
|-921
|EURJPY
|-82
|EURUSD
|-113
|USDCHF
|-42
|AUDJPY
|-26
|US2000
|-2
|XAUUSD
|221
|AUDUSD
|92
|SOLUSD
|-173
|NZDUSD
|23
|CA60
|-11
|USDX
|-4
|XNGUSD
|-4
|USDJPY
|5
|AUDCAD
|-3
|ETHUSD
|1
|CADJPY
|7
|AUDNZD
|-5
|GBPCAD
|9
|NZDCAD
|4
|GBPJPY
|-22
|BNBUSD
|157
|EURGBP
|1
|GBPAUD
|0
|XAGUSD
|-2
|XRPUSD
|2
|ADAUSD
|0
|UKOIL
|0
|DXM2
|18
|GBPNZD
|-7
|CHFJPY
|4
|EURCAD
|-4
|EURAUD
|0
|JPN225
|-1
|ALGOUSD
|0
|LTCUSD
|-2
|DOGEUSD
|0
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|NAS100
|633K
|GBPUSD
|10K
|US500
|103K
|BTCUSD
|3.5M
|USDCAD
|-409
|US30
|1.3M
|XTIUSD
|-70K
|EURJPY
|-2.3K
|EURUSD
|-7.6K
|USDCHF
|-3.3K
|AUDJPY
|-2.9K
|US2000
|-320
|XAUUSD
|76K
|AUDUSD
|1.8K
|SOLUSD
|-5.5K
|NZDUSD
|2.5K
|CA60
|-3.2K
|USDX
|27
|XNGUSD
|6.1K
|USDJPY
|1.3K
|AUDCAD
|-346
|ETHUSD
|-1.5K
|CADJPY
|915
|AUDNZD
|-34
|GBPCAD
|744
|NZDCAD
|523
|GBPJPY
|571
|BNBUSD
|11K
|EURGBP
|134
|GBPAUD
|60
|XAGUSD
|-40
|XRPUSD
|114
|ADAUSD
|0
|UKOIL
|103
|DXM2
|182
|GBPNZD
|-375
|CHFJPY
|474
|EURCAD
|-458
|EURAUD
|95
|JPN225
|-9.9K
|ALGOUSD
|0
|LTCUSD
|-245
|DOGEUSD
|0
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +417.69 CAD
Pire transaction: -223 CAD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 12
Pertes consécutives maximales: 92
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +258.09 CAD
Perte consécutive maximale: -1 389.88 CAD
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "GlobalPrime-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
MBTrading-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live05
|0.00 × 9
|
ICMarkets-Live20
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.00 × 1
|
FXCM-USDReal03
|0.00 × 1
|
TurnkeyFX-Live
|0.00 × 5
|
InstaForex-Singapore.com
|0.00 × 2
|
AxiTrader-US06-Live
|0.11 × 18
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.22 × 46
|
Pepperstone-Edge09
|0.32 × 91
|
ICMarkets-Live04
|0.36 × 642
|
TickmillUK-Live03
|0.50 × 10
|
FIBOGroup-REAL FIBO Group Holdings Ltd
|0.60 × 245
|
FIBO-FIBO Group MT4 Real Server
|0.69 × 385
|
Afterprime-Live AP
|0.73 × 11
|
ILQAu-A1 Live
|0.83 × 2058
|
GMT-Server
|0.91 × 1371
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.97 × 78
|
TitanFX-03
|1.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge06
|1.00 × 4
|
ICMarkets-Live02
|1.14 × 100
|
Pepperstone-Edge03
|1.17 × 30
|
EuromarketFX-Live
|1.29 × 77
|
Pepperstone-Edge07
|1.42 × 12
53 plus...
I’ve been trading since 1998, mastering Forex, Bitcoin, and select indices (via CFDs). I don’t guess—I wait for momentum aligned with the daily trend, then strike hard using high margin. Losses happen, but I keep them small so my winners can truly shine. I may lose more trades than I win, yet my gains outpace the losses. My system, called Real TOTally, alerts me the moment a setup appears. Then I jump on my laptop, place a tight stop-loss, and often move it to break even within about an hour. When the timing’s right, I scale in to fully exploit high-potential moves. This is not blind automation—it’s hands-on trading, backed by decades of experience.
Ready to go bold? Real TOTally is all about capturing momentum, reining in drawdowns, and letting profits surge. Don’t sit on the sidelines—join now and see how a seasoned, forceful style can transform your trading. I’m here to deliver the decisive edge you’ve been looking for. Let’s make big moves happen.
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
30 USD par mois
-10%
0
0
USD
USD
3K
CAD
CAD
174
63%
3 214
34%
81%
1.02
0.12
CAD
CAD
95%
1:100