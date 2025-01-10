- Crescita
- Saldo
Lo stile di trading è cambiato. Parte della cronologia non è inclusa nelle statistiche. Come viene calcolata la Crescita dei Segnali?
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
3 214
Profit Trade:
1 099 (34.19%)
Loss Trade:
2 115 (65.81%)
Best Trade:
417.69 CAD
Worst Trade:
-223.03 CAD
Profitto lordo:
16 804.32 CAD (20 689 378 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-16 426.00 CAD (15 297 297 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
39 (258.09 CAD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
1 622.55 CAD (12)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.02
Attività di trading:
80.86%
Massimo carico di deposito:
98.59%
Ultimo trade:
3 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
10
Tempo di attesa medio:
14 ore
Fattore di recupero:
0.14
Long Trade:
1 838 (57.19%)
Short Trade:
1 376 (42.81%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.02
Profitto previsto:
0.12 CAD
Profitto medio:
15.29 CAD
Perdita media:
-7.77 CAD
Massime perdite consecutive:
92 (-1 389.88 CAD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-1 389.88 CAD (92)
Crescita mensile:
22.51%
Previsione annuale:
273.08%
Algo trading:
63%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
1 543.73 CAD
Massimale:
2 774.77 CAD (94.59%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
94.79% (1 813.74 CAD)
Per equità:
27.00% (677.64 CAD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|NAS100
|881
|GBPUSD
|393
|US500
|334
|BTCUSD
|311
|USDCAD
|246
|US30
|208
|XTIUSD
|187
|EURJPY
|125
|EURUSD
|101
|USDCHF
|84
|AUDJPY
|55
|US2000
|49
|XAUUSD
|42
|AUDUSD
|41
|SOLUSD
|28
|NZDUSD
|25
|CA60
|20
|USDX
|13
|XNGUSD
|10
|USDJPY
|9
|AUDCAD
|6
|ETHUSD
|6
|CADJPY
|4
|AUDNZD
|4
|GBPCAD
|3
|NZDCAD
|3
|GBPJPY
|3
|BNBUSD
|3
|EURGBP
|2
|GBPAUD
|2
|XAGUSD
|2
|XRPUSD
|2
|ADAUSD
|2
|UKOIL
|1
|DXM2
|1
|GBPNZD
|1
|CHFJPY
|1
|EURCAD
|1
|EURAUD
|1
|JPN225
|1
|ALGOUSD
|1
|LTCUSD
|1
|DOGEUSD
|1
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|NAS100
|301
|GBPUSD
|110
|US500
|-266
|BTCUSD
|-141
|USDCAD
|-22
|US30
|1.2K
|XTIUSD
|-921
|EURJPY
|-82
|EURUSD
|-113
|USDCHF
|-42
|AUDJPY
|-26
|US2000
|-2
|XAUUSD
|221
|AUDUSD
|92
|SOLUSD
|-173
|NZDUSD
|23
|CA60
|-11
|USDX
|-4
|XNGUSD
|-4
|USDJPY
|5
|AUDCAD
|-3
|ETHUSD
|1
|CADJPY
|7
|AUDNZD
|-5
|GBPCAD
|9
|NZDCAD
|4
|GBPJPY
|-22
|BNBUSD
|157
|EURGBP
|1
|GBPAUD
|0
|XAGUSD
|-2
|XRPUSD
|2
|ADAUSD
|0
|UKOIL
|0
|DXM2
|18
|GBPNZD
|-7
|CHFJPY
|4
|EURCAD
|-4
|EURAUD
|0
|JPN225
|-1
|ALGOUSD
|0
|LTCUSD
|-2
|DOGEUSD
|0
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|NAS100
|633K
|GBPUSD
|10K
|US500
|103K
|BTCUSD
|3.5M
|USDCAD
|-409
|US30
|1.3M
|XTIUSD
|-70K
|EURJPY
|-2.3K
|EURUSD
|-7.6K
|USDCHF
|-3.3K
|AUDJPY
|-2.9K
|US2000
|-320
|XAUUSD
|76K
|AUDUSD
|1.8K
|SOLUSD
|-5.5K
|NZDUSD
|2.5K
|CA60
|-3.2K
|USDX
|27
|XNGUSD
|6.1K
|USDJPY
|1.3K
|AUDCAD
|-346
|ETHUSD
|-1.5K
|CADJPY
|915
|AUDNZD
|-34
|GBPCAD
|744
|NZDCAD
|523
|GBPJPY
|571
|BNBUSD
|11K
|EURGBP
|134
|GBPAUD
|60
|XAGUSD
|-40
|XRPUSD
|114
|ADAUSD
|0
|UKOIL
|103
|DXM2
|182
|GBPNZD
|-375
|CHFJPY
|474
|EURCAD
|-458
|EURAUD
|95
|JPN225
|-9.9K
|ALGOUSD
|0
|LTCUSD
|-245
|DOGEUSD
|0
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +417.69 CAD
Worst Trade: -223 CAD
Vincite massime consecutive: 12
Massime perdite consecutive: 92
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +258.09 CAD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -1 389.88 CAD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "GlobalPrime-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
MBTrading-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live05
|0.00 × 9
|
ICMarkets-Live20
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.00 × 1
|
FXCM-USDReal03
|0.00 × 1
|
TurnkeyFX-Live
|0.00 × 5
|
InstaForex-Singapore.com
|0.00 × 2
|
AxiTrader-US06-Live
|0.11 × 18
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.22 × 46
|
Pepperstone-Edge09
|0.32 × 91
|
ICMarkets-Live04
|0.36 × 642
|
TickmillUK-Live03
|0.50 × 10
|
FIBOGroup-REAL FIBO Group Holdings Ltd
|0.60 × 245
|
FIBO-FIBO Group MT4 Real Server
|0.69 × 385
|
Afterprime-Live AP
|0.73 × 11
|
ILQAu-A1 Live
|0.83 × 2058
|
GMT-Server
|0.91 × 1371
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.97 × 78
|
TitanFX-03
|1.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge06
|1.00 × 4
|
ICMarkets-Live02
|1.14 × 100
|
Pepperstone-Edge03
|1.17 × 30
|
EuromarketFX-Live
|1.29 × 77
|
Pepperstone-Edge07
|1.42 × 12
53 piùPer vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
I’ve been trading since 1998, mastering Forex, Bitcoin, and select indices (via CFDs). I don’t guess—I wait for momentum aligned with the daily trend, then strike hard using high margin. Losses happen, but I keep them small so my winners can truly shine. I may lose more trades than I win, yet my gains outpace the losses. My system, called Real TOTally, alerts me the moment a setup appears. Then I jump on my laptop, place a tight stop-loss, and often move it to break even within about an hour. When the timing’s right, I scale in to fully exploit high-potential moves. This is not blind automation—it’s hands-on trading, backed by decades of experience.
Ready to go bold? Real TOTally is all about capturing momentum, reining in drawdowns, and letting profits surge. Don’t sit on the sidelines—join now and see how a seasoned, forceful style can transform your trading. I’m here to deliver the decisive edge you’ve been looking for. Let’s make big moves happen.
Non ci sono recensioni
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
30USD al mese
-10%
0
0
USD
USD
3K
CAD
CAD
174
63%
3 214
34%
81%
1.02
0.12
CAD
CAD
95%
1:100