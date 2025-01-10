SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 4 / TOTally
Brian Derich

TOTally

Brian Derich
0 recensioni
174 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2022 -10%
GlobalPrime-Live
1:100
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
Lo stile di trading è cambiato. Parte della cronologia non è inclusa nelle statistiche. Come viene calcolata la Crescita dei Segnali?
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
3 214
Profit Trade:
1 099 (34.19%)
Loss Trade:
2 115 (65.81%)
Best Trade:
417.69 CAD
Worst Trade:
-223.03 CAD
Profitto lordo:
16 804.32 CAD (20 689 378 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-16 426.00 CAD (15 297 297 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
39 (258.09 CAD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
1 622.55 CAD (12)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.02
Attività di trading:
80.86%
Massimo carico di deposito:
98.59%
Ultimo trade:
3 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
10
Tempo di attesa medio:
14 ore
Fattore di recupero:
0.14
Long Trade:
1 838 (57.19%)
Short Trade:
1 376 (42.81%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.02
Profitto previsto:
0.12 CAD
Profitto medio:
15.29 CAD
Perdita media:
-7.77 CAD
Massime perdite consecutive:
92 (-1 389.88 CAD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-1 389.88 CAD (92)
Crescita mensile:
22.51%
Previsione annuale:
273.08%
Algo trading:
63%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
1 543.73 CAD
Massimale:
2 774.77 CAD (94.59%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
94.79% (1 813.74 CAD)
Per equità:
27.00% (677.64 CAD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
NAS100 881
GBPUSD 393
US500 334
BTCUSD 311
USDCAD 246
US30 208
XTIUSD 187
EURJPY 125
EURUSD 101
USDCHF 84
AUDJPY 55
US2000 49
XAUUSD 42
AUDUSD 41
SOLUSD 28
NZDUSD 25
CA60 20
USDX 13
XNGUSD 10
USDJPY 9
AUDCAD 6
ETHUSD 6
CADJPY 4
AUDNZD 4
GBPCAD 3
NZDCAD 3
GBPJPY 3
BNBUSD 3
EURGBP 2
GBPAUD 2
XAGUSD 2
XRPUSD 2
ADAUSD 2
UKOIL 1
DXM2 1
GBPNZD 1
CHFJPY 1
EURCAD 1
EURAUD 1
JPN225 1
ALGOUSD 1
LTCUSD 1
DOGEUSD 1
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
NAS100 301
GBPUSD 110
US500 -266
BTCUSD -141
USDCAD -22
US30 1.2K
XTIUSD -921
EURJPY -82
EURUSD -113
USDCHF -42
AUDJPY -26
US2000 -2
XAUUSD 221
AUDUSD 92
SOLUSD -173
NZDUSD 23
CA60 -11
USDX -4
XNGUSD -4
USDJPY 5
AUDCAD -3
ETHUSD 1
CADJPY 7
AUDNZD -5
GBPCAD 9
NZDCAD 4
GBPJPY -22
BNBUSD 157
EURGBP 1
GBPAUD 0
XAGUSD -2
XRPUSD 2
ADAUSD 0
UKOIL 0
DXM2 18
GBPNZD -7
CHFJPY 4
EURCAD -4
EURAUD 0
JPN225 -1
ALGOUSD 0
LTCUSD -2
DOGEUSD 0
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
NAS100 633K
GBPUSD 10K
US500 103K
BTCUSD 3.5M
USDCAD -409
US30 1.3M
XTIUSD -70K
EURJPY -2.3K
EURUSD -7.6K
USDCHF -3.3K
AUDJPY -2.9K
US2000 -320
XAUUSD 76K
AUDUSD 1.8K
SOLUSD -5.5K
NZDUSD 2.5K
CA60 -3.2K
USDX 27
XNGUSD 6.1K
USDJPY 1.3K
AUDCAD -346
ETHUSD -1.5K
CADJPY 915
AUDNZD -34
GBPCAD 744
NZDCAD 523
GBPJPY 571
BNBUSD 11K
EURGBP 134
GBPAUD 60
XAGUSD -40
XRPUSD 114
ADAUSD 0
UKOIL 103
DXM2 182
GBPNZD -375
CHFJPY 474
EURCAD -458
EURAUD 95
JPN225 -9.9K
ALGOUSD 0
LTCUSD -245
DOGEUSD 0
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +417.69 CAD
Worst Trade: -223 CAD
Vincite massime consecutive: 12
Massime perdite consecutive: 92
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +258.09 CAD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -1 389.88 CAD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "GlobalPrime-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

MBTrading-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live05
0.00 × 9
ICMarkets-Live20
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live22
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.00 × 1
FXCM-USDReal03
0.00 × 1
TurnkeyFX-Live
0.00 × 5
InstaForex-Singapore.com
0.00 × 2
AxiTrader-US06-Live
0.11 × 18
ICMarkets-Live03
0.22 × 46
Pepperstone-Edge09
0.32 × 91
ICMarkets-Live04
0.36 × 642
TickmillUK-Live03
0.50 × 10
FIBOGroup-REAL FIBO Group Holdings Ltd
0.60 × 245
FIBO-FIBO Group MT4 Real Server
0.69 × 385
Afterprime-Live AP
0.73 × 11
ILQAu-A1 Live
0.83 × 2058
GMT-Server
0.91 × 1371
Tickmill-Live
0.97 × 78
TitanFX-03
1.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge06
1.00 × 4
ICMarkets-Live02
1.14 × 100
Pepperstone-Edge03
1.17 × 30
EuromarketFX-Live
1.29 × 77
Pepperstone-Edge07
1.42 × 12
53 più
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
I’ve been trading since 1998, mastering Forex, Bitcoin, and select indices (via CFDs). I don’t guess—I wait for momentum aligned with the daily trend, then strike hard using high margin. Losses happen, but I keep them small so my winners can truly shine. I may lose more trades than I win, yet my gains outpace the losses. My system, called Real TOTally, alerts me the moment a setup appears. Then I jump on my laptop, place a tight stop-loss, and often move it to break even within about an hour. When the timing’s right, I scale in to fully exploit high-potential moves. This is not blind automation—it’s hands-on trading, backed by decades of experience.

Ready to go bold? Real TOTally is all about capturing momentum, reining in drawdowns, and letting profits surge. Don’t sit on the sidelines—join now and see how a seasoned, forceful style can transform your trading. I’m here to deliver the decisive edge you’ve been looking for. Let’s make big moves happen.
Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.10 03:11
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.08 16:35
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.02 12:34
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.31 23:22
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.25 00:58
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.13 23:02
Low trading activity - only 2 trades detected in the last month
2025.07.10 13:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.09 21:27
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.03 18:58
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.29 01:59
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.13 04:24
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.06.11 15:26
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.04 15:45
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.05.14 23:50
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.09% of days out of 1082 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.05.14 17:40
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.05.08 07:57
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.04.28 07:53
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.04.07 14:16
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.1% of days out of 1044 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.04.04 02:45
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.04.03 17:49
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
TOTally
30USD al mese
-10%
0
0
USD
3K
CAD
174
63%
3 214
34%
81%
1.02
0.12
CAD
95%
1:100
Copia

Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 4.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.