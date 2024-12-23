If you want to use my signal service. Here's what you should know: 1. The product is US crude oil. 2. System risks There are two separate cases: if you have a balance of 1,000 $, your risk is The price of oil dropped to 40$, which is unlikely according to statistical research, and if you have a balance of 2700$, your risk is the price of oil remaining at 0 $ 3. This trading system The aim is to survive and pay attention to market fluctuations, not shocking, but stable and comfortable.

4. Trading strategy is Grid Trading by researching price zones combined with statistical data and information from CME Group, Options Market, to increase efficiency in generating consistent cash flow and low Drawdown.



