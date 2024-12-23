SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 5 / VToil 1
Jiy Cgpavrat Ckiag

VToil 1

Jiy Cgpavrat Ckiag
0 avis
40 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2024 -53%
XMGlobal-MT5 14
1:100
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
213
Bénéfice trades:
133 (62.44%)
Perte trades:
80 (37.56%)
Meilleure transaction:
60.98 USD
Pire transaction:
-109.19 USD
Bénéfice brut:
868.87 USD (119 733 pips)
Perte brute:
-1 237.73 USD (264 989 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
69 (104.15 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
111.12 USD (10)
Ratio de Sharpe:
-0.10
Activité de trading:
96.62%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
107.00%
Dernier trade:
2 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
24
Temps de détention moyen:
3 jours
Facteur de récupération:
-0.57
Longs trades:
160 (75.12%)
Courts trades:
53 (24.88%)
Facteur de profit:
0.70
Rendement attendu:
-1.73 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
6.53 USD
Perte moyenne:
-15.47 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
10 (-371.59 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-371.59 USD (10)
Croissance mensuelle:
-29.56%
Prévision annuelle:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
22%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
437.97 USD
Maximal:
650.24 USD (53.64%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
69.75% (650.24 USD)
Par fonds propres:
42.70% (139.92 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
OILCash 85
US100Cash 59
GOLD 38
GBPUSD 8
BTCUSD 6
AUDUSD 5
EURUSD 5
GBPJPY 3
US500Cash 2
USDJPY 2
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
OILCash 234
US100Cash -129
GOLD -117
GBPUSD -13
BTCUSD -200
AUDUSD 6
EURUSD -16
GBPJPY -17
US500Cash -102
USDJPY -15
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
OILCash 4.2K
US100Cash -8.9K
GOLD -7.9K
GBPUSD -261
BTCUSD -130K
AUDUSD 31
EURUSD -4
GBPJPY -661
US500Cash -2K
USDJPY -197
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +60.98 USD
Pire transaction: -109 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 10
Pertes consécutives maximales: 10
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +104.15 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -371.59 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "XMGlobal-MT5 14" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pas de données

If you want to use my signal service. Here's what you should know: 1. The product is US crude oil. 2. System risks There are two separate cases: if you have a balance of 1,000 $, your risk is The price of oil dropped to 40$, which is unlikely according to statistical research, and if you have a balance of 2700$, your risk is the price of oil remaining at 0 $ 

3. This trading system The aim is to survive and pay attention to market fluctuations, not shocking, but stable and comfortable.

4. Trading strategy is Grid Trading by researching price zones combined with statistical data and information from CME Group, Options Market, to increase efficiency in generating consistent cash flow and low Drawdown.


Aucun avis
2025.09.26 10:42
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.26 09:42
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.25 19:01
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.25 16:48
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.25 15:48
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.24 15:49
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.24 14:35
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.19 16:14
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.19 12:01
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.19 08:48
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.05 15:03
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.09.02 13:34
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.21 21:42
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.13 22:48
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.12 17:37
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.06 13:43
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.01 20:06
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.07.24 15:13
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.23 01:58
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.06.29 01:59
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
VToil 1
30 USD par mois
-53%
0
0
USD
348
USD
40
22%
213
62%
97%
0.70
-1.73
USD
70%
1:100
Copier

Comment la copie des trades est-elle effectuée dans MetaTrader ? Regardez la vidéo tutoriel

L'abonnement à un signal vous permet de copier les trades du fournisseur dans un délai de 1 mois. Pour que l'abonnement fonctionne, vous devez utiliser le terminal de trading 5 MetaTrader.

Si vous n'avez pas encore installé la plateforme, vous pouvez la télécharger ici.