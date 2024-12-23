- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|OILCash
|85
|US100Cash
|60
|GOLD
|38
|GBPUSD
|8
|BTCUSD
|6
|AUDUSD
|5
|EURUSD
|5
|GBPJPY
|3
|US500Cash
|2
|USDJPY
|2
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|OILCash
|234
|US100Cash
|-133
|GOLD
|-117
|GBPUSD
|-13
|BTCUSD
|-200
|AUDUSD
|6
|EURUSD
|-16
|GBPJPY
|-17
|US500Cash
|-102
|USDJPY
|-15
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|OILCash
|4.2K
|US100Cash
|-11K
|GOLD
|-7.9K
|GBPUSD
|-261
|BTCUSD
|-130K
|AUDUSD
|31
|EURUSD
|-4
|GBPJPY
|-661
|US500Cash
|-2K
|USDJPY
|-197
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "XMGlobal-MT5 14" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
Nessun dato
If you want to use my signal service. Here's what you should know: 1. The product is US crude oil. 2. System risks There are two separate cases: if you have a balance of 1,000 $, your risk is The price of oil dropped to 40$, which is unlikely according to statistical research, and if you have a balance of 2700$, your risk is the price of oil remaining at 0 $
3. This trading system The aim is to survive and pay attention to market fluctuations, not shocking, but stable and comfortable.
4. Trading strategy is Grid Trading by researching price zones combined with statistical data and information from CME Group, Options Market, to increase efficiency in generating consistent cash flow and low Drawdown.
USD
USD
USD