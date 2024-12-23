SegnaliSezioni
Jiy Cgpavrat Ckiag

VToil 1

Jiy Cgpavrat Ckiag
0 recensioni
40 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2024 -54%
XMGlobal-MT5 14
1:100
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
214
Profit Trade:
133 (62.14%)
Loss Trade:
81 (37.85%)
Best Trade:
60.98 USD
Worst Trade:
-109.19 USD
Profitto lordo:
868.87 USD (119 733 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-1 241.70 USD (266 971 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
69 (104.15 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
111.12 USD (10)
Indice di Sharpe:
-0.10
Attività di trading:
96.62%
Massimo carico di deposito:
107.00%
Ultimo trade:
17 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
22
Tempo di attesa medio:
3 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
-0.57
Long Trade:
161 (75.23%)
Short Trade:
53 (24.77%)
Fattore di profitto:
0.70
Profitto previsto:
-1.74 USD
Profitto medio:
6.53 USD
Perdita media:
-15.33 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
10 (-371.59 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-371.59 USD (10)
Crescita mensile:
-30.37%
Previsione annuale:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
22%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
437.97 USD
Massimale:
650.24 USD (53.64%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
69.75% (650.24 USD)
Per equità:
42.70% (139.92 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
OILCash 85
US100Cash 60
GOLD 38
GBPUSD 8
BTCUSD 6
AUDUSD 5
EURUSD 5
GBPJPY 3
US500Cash 2
USDJPY 2
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
OILCash 234
US100Cash -133
GOLD -117
GBPUSD -13
BTCUSD -200
AUDUSD 6
EURUSD -16
GBPJPY -17
US500Cash -102
USDJPY -15
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
OILCash 4.2K
US100Cash -11K
GOLD -7.9K
GBPUSD -261
BTCUSD -130K
AUDUSD 31
EURUSD -4
GBPJPY -661
US500Cash -2K
USDJPY -197
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +60.98 USD
Worst Trade: -109 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 10
Massime perdite consecutive: 10
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +104.15 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -371.59 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "XMGlobal-MT5 14" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

If you want to use my signal service. Here's what you should know: 1. The product is US crude oil. 2. System risks There are two separate cases: if you have a balance of 1,000 $, your risk is The price of oil dropped to 40$, which is unlikely according to statistical research, and if you have a balance of 2700$, your risk is the price of oil remaining at 0 $ 

3. This trading system The aim is to survive and pay attention to market fluctuations, not shocking, but stable and comfortable.

4. Trading strategy is Grid Trading by researching price zones combined with statistical data and information from CME Group, Options Market, to increase efficiency in generating consistent cash flow and low Drawdown.


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.26 10:42
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.26 09:42
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.25 19:01
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.25 16:48
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.25 15:48
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.24 15:49
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.24 14:35
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.19 16:14
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.19 12:01
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.19 08:48
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.05 15:03
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.09.02 13:34
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.21 21:42
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.13 22:48
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.12 17:37
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.06 13:43
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.01 20:06
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.07.24 15:13
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.23 01:58
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.06.29 01:59
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
