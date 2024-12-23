SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 5 / VToil 1
Jiy Cgpavrat Ckiag

VToil 1

Jiy Cgpavrat Ckiag
0 inceleme
40 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2024 -54%
XMGlobal-MT5 14
1:100
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
214
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
133 (62.14%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
81 (37.85%)
En iyi işlem:
60.98 USD
En kötü işlem:
-109.19 USD
Brüt kâr:
868.87 USD (119 733 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-1 241.70 USD (266 971 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
69 (104.15 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
111.12 USD (10)
Sharpe oranı:
-0.10
Alım-satım etkinliği:
96.62%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
107.00%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
22
Ort. tutma süresi:
3 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
-0.57
Alış işlemleri:
161 (75.23%)
Satış işlemleri:
53 (24.77%)
Kâr faktörü:
0.70
Beklenen getiri:
-1.74 USD
Ortalama kâr:
6.53 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-15.33 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
10 (-371.59 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-371.59 USD (10)
Aylık büyüme:
-30.37%
Yıllık tahmin:
-100.00%
Algo alım-satım:
22%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
437.97 USD
Maksimum:
650.24 USD (53.64%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
69.75% (650.24 USD)
Varlığa göre:
42.70% (139.92 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
OILCash 85
US100Cash 60
GOLD 38
GBPUSD 8
BTCUSD 6
AUDUSD 5
EURUSD 5
GBPJPY 3
US500Cash 2
USDJPY 2
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
OILCash 234
US100Cash -133
GOLD -117
GBPUSD -13
BTCUSD -200
AUDUSD 6
EURUSD -16
GBPJPY -17
US500Cash -102
USDJPY -15
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
OILCash 4.2K
US100Cash -11K
GOLD -7.9K
GBPUSD -261
BTCUSD -130K
AUDUSD 31
EURUSD -4
GBPJPY -661
US500Cash -2K
USDJPY -197
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +60.98 USD
En kötü işlem: -109 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 10
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 10
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +104.15 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -371.59 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "XMGlobal-MT5 14" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

If you want to use my signal service. Here's what you should know: 1. The product is US crude oil. 2. System risks There are two separate cases: if you have a balance of 1,000 $, your risk is The price of oil dropped to 40$, which is unlikely according to statistical research, and if you have a balance of 2700$, your risk is the price of oil remaining at 0 $ 

3. This trading system The aim is to survive and pay attention to market fluctuations, not shocking, but stable and comfortable.

4. Trading strategy is Grid Trading by researching price zones combined with statistical data and information from CME Group, Options Market, to increase efficiency in generating consistent cash flow and low Drawdown.


2025.09.26 10:42
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.26 09:42
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.25 19:01
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.25 16:48
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.25 15:48
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.24 15:49
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.24 14:35
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.19 16:14
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.19 12:01
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.19 08:48
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.05 15:03
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.09.02 13:34
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.21 21:42
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.13 22:48
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.12 17:37
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.06 13:43
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.01 20:06
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.07.24 15:13
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.23 01:58
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.06.29 01:59
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
