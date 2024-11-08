SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 4 / OD from FXGP WMC
Leo Ance Sundara Ganda

OD from FXGP WMC

Leo Ance Sundara Ganda
0 avis
Fiabilité
43 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 50 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2024 79%
Headway-Real
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
117
Bénéfice trades:
75 (64.10%)
Perte trades:
42 (35.90%)
Meilleure transaction:
200.07 USD
Pire transaction:
-194.50 USD
Bénéfice brut:
2 008.48 USD (251 869 pips)
Perte brute:
-1 213.76 USD (121 443 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
16 (254.28 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
464.63 USD (3)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.20
Activité de trading:
77.57%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
12.27%
Dernier trade:
21 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
24
Temps de détention moyen:
22 jours
Facteur de récupération:
2.20
Longs trades:
59 (50.43%)
Courts trades:
58 (49.57%)
Facteur de profit:
1.65
Rendement attendu:
6.79 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
26.78 USD
Perte moyenne:
-28.90 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
2 (-361.00 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-361.00 USD (2)
Croissance mensuelle:
6.13%
Prévision annuelle:
74.35%
Algo trading:
99%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
34.74 USD
Maximal:
361.00 USD (16.75%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
16.75% (361.00 USD)
Par fonds propres:
32.37% (581.04 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
GBPAUD 15
EURAUD 13
EURJPY 12
GBPJPY 12
GBPNZD 12
EURNZD 10
XAUUSD 6
EURUSD 6
GBPUSD 6
EURCAD 5
GBPCAD 5
XAGUSD 5
NZDJPY 3
AUDJPY 3
NZDUSD 1
AUDUSD 1
GBPCHF 1
EURCHF 1
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
GBPAUD -155
EURAUD 417
EURJPY -8
GBPJPY 146
GBPNZD -70
EURNZD 121
XAUUSD 369
EURUSD 175
GBPUSD -93
EURCAD 167
GBPCAD -100
XAGUSD -215
NZDJPY -50
AUDJPY 75
NZDUSD 0
AUDUSD 0
GBPCHF -4
EURCHF 21
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
GBPAUD -26K
EURAUD 67K
EURJPY -1K
GBPJPY 22K
GBPNZD -12K
EURNZD 22K
XAUUSD 37K
EURUSD 18K
GBPUSD -9.3K
EURCAD 24K
GBPCAD -14K
XAGUSD -428
NZDJPY -7.5K
AUDJPY 11K
NZDUSD -21
AUDUSD -7
GBPCHF -380
EURCHF 1.9K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +200.07 USD
Pire transaction: -195 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 3
Pertes consécutives maximales: 2
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +254.28 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -361.00 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Headway-Real" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 12
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 18
LiteFinance-ECN3.com
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live22
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live31
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.00 × 20
Coinexx-Live
0.00 × 30
xChief-DirectFX
0.00 × 9
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
0.00 × 2
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge05
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 10
ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.02 × 207
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.28 × 94
VantageInternational-Live 16
0.33 × 21
Axi-US05-Live
0.36 × 78
Coinexx-Demo
0.44 × 223
ICTrading-Live32
0.74 × 38
ECMarkets-Live02
0.82 × 114
Exness-Real33
1.00 × 4
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
1.05 × 42
RoboForex-ProCent-3
1.27 × 15
RoboForex-Prime
1.69 × 26
Axi-US02-Live
1.87 × 204
FBS-Real-9
3.32 × 25
14 plus...
Thank you for visiting our signal

We are from FXGP and Top Ten Traders team, which rates all traders in our community. Consistent and good risk management is a top priority.

We have a signal code depend on strategy.
A signal that has a label Top Ten Traders are single entry strategy, no marti, no layer each pair.
And signal has a label Forex Grand Prix are multi layer, that's mean it's use layer strategy.

If you interested, you can join portofolio from mql5 our signal, please check all of our signal and choose according to your needs.

Regards
3T & FXGP Team








Aucun avis
2025.09.15 01:09
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.19 15:17
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.23 17:34
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.23 09:12
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.06.29 09:11
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.12 12:46
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.06.12 09:40
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.05.22 14:51
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.05.16 23:31
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.05.08 09:57
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.04.14 10:03
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.03.26 00:51
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.03.24 17:02
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.03.17 11:36
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.03.12 16:36
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.03.03 20:48
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.02.14 09:29
Low trading activity - only 4 trades detected in the last month
2025.02.12 15:43
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.02.12 14:40
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.02.03 00:04
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
