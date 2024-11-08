- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Trades:
117
Bénéfice trades:
75 (64.10%)
Perte trades:
42 (35.90%)
Meilleure transaction:
200.07 USD
Pire transaction:
-194.50 USD
Bénéfice brut:
2 008.48 USD (251 869 pips)
Perte brute:
-1 213.76 USD (121 443 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
16 (254.28 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
464.63 USD (3)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.20
Activité de trading:
77.57%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
12.27%
Dernier trade:
21 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
24
Temps de détention moyen:
22 jours
Facteur de récupération:
2.20
Longs trades:
59 (50.43%)
Courts trades:
58 (49.57%)
Facteur de profit:
1.65
Rendement attendu:
6.79 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
26.78 USD
Perte moyenne:
-28.90 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
2 (-361.00 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-361.00 USD (2)
Croissance mensuelle:
6.13%
Prévision annuelle:
74.35%
Algo trading:
99%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
34.74 USD
Maximal:
361.00 USD (16.75%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
16.75% (361.00 USD)
Par fonds propres:
32.37% (581.04 USD)
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPAUD
|15
|EURAUD
|13
|EURJPY
|12
|GBPJPY
|12
|GBPNZD
|12
|EURNZD
|10
|XAUUSD
|6
|EURUSD
|6
|GBPUSD
|6
|EURCAD
|5
|GBPCAD
|5
|XAGUSD
|5
|NZDJPY
|3
|AUDJPY
|3
|NZDUSD
|1
|AUDUSD
|1
|GBPCHF
|1
|EURCHF
|1
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPAUD
|-155
|EURAUD
|417
|EURJPY
|-8
|GBPJPY
|146
|GBPNZD
|-70
|EURNZD
|121
|XAUUSD
|369
|EURUSD
|175
|GBPUSD
|-93
|EURCAD
|167
|GBPCAD
|-100
|XAGUSD
|-215
|NZDJPY
|-50
|AUDJPY
|75
|NZDUSD
|0
|AUDUSD
|0
|GBPCHF
|-4
|EURCHF
|21
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPAUD
|-26K
|EURAUD
|67K
|EURJPY
|-1K
|GBPJPY
|22K
|GBPNZD
|-12K
|EURNZD
|22K
|XAUUSD
|37K
|EURUSD
|18K
|GBPUSD
|-9.3K
|EURCAD
|24K
|GBPCAD
|-14K
|XAGUSD
|-428
|NZDJPY
|-7.5K
|AUDJPY
|11K
|NZDUSD
|-21
|AUDUSD
|-7
|GBPCHF
|-380
|EURCHF
|1.9K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +200.07 USD
Pire transaction: -195 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 3
Pertes consécutives maximales: 2
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +254.28 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -361.00 USD
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Headway-Real" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 12
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 18
|
LiteFinance-ECN3.com
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live31
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.00 × 20
|
Coinexx-Live
|0.00 × 30
|
xChief-DirectFX
|0.00 × 9
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
|0.00 × 2
|
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge05
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 10
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|0.02 × 207
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.28 × 94
|
VantageInternational-Live 16
|0.33 × 21
|
Axi-US05-Live
|0.36 × 78
|
Coinexx-Demo
|0.44 × 223
|
ICTrading-Live32
|0.74 × 38
|
ECMarkets-Live02
|0.82 × 114
|
Exness-Real33
|1.00 × 4
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
|1.05 × 42
|
RoboForex-ProCent-3
|1.27 × 15
|
RoboForex-Prime
|1.69 × 26
|
Axi-US02-Live
|1.87 × 204
|
FBS-Real-9
|3.32 × 25
Thank you for visiting our signal
We are from FXGP and Top Ten Traders team, which rates all traders in our community. Consistent and good risk management is a top priority.
We have a signal code depend on strategy.
A signal that has a label Top Ten Traders are single entry strategy, no marti, no layer each pair.
And signal has a label Forex Grand Prix are multi layer, that's mean it's use layer strategy.
If you interested, you can join portofolio from mql5 our signal, please check all of our signal and choose according to your needs.
Regards
3T & FXGP Team
Aucun avis
