Trades:
190
Bénéfice trades:
189 (99.47%)
Perte trades:
1 (0.53%)
Meilleure transaction:
2.87 USD
Pire transaction:
-0.11 USD
Bénéfice brut:
156.64 USD (19 984 pips)
Perte brute:
-0.11 USD (11 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
165 (136.66 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
136.66 USD (165)
Ratio de Sharpe:
1.26
Activité de trading:
15.70%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
4.39%
Dernier trade:
33 il y a quelques jours
Trades par semaine:
0
Temps de détention moyen:
1 jour
Facteur de récupération:
1423.00
Longs trades:
45 (23.68%)
Courts trades:
145 (76.32%)
Facteur de profit:
1424.00
Rendement attendu:
0.82 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
0.83 USD
Perte moyenne:
-0.11 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
1 (-0.11 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-0.11 USD (1)
Croissance mensuelle:
0.00%
Prévision annuelle:
0.00%
Algo trading:
88%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
0.11 USD (0.05%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.05% (0.11 USD)
Par fonds propres:
15.24% (36.37 USD)
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|EURJPY
|22
|USDJPY
|21
|USDCHF
|21
|EURUSD
|20
|GBPUSD
|18
|GBPJPY
|12
|USDCAD
|10
|EURGBP
|9
|AUDUSD
|8
|GBPAUD
|7
|GBPCAD
|5
|EURNZD
|5
|EURAUD
|4
|CHFJPY
|4
|AUDJPY
|4
|GBPCHF
|4
|GBPNZD
|3
|XAUUSD
|3
|EURCAD
|3
|NZDJPY
|3
|AUDCHF
|2
|AUDNZD
|1
|EURCHF
|1
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURJPY
|18
|USDJPY
|19
|USDCHF
|18
|EURUSD
|13
|GBPUSD
|15
|GBPJPY
|11
|USDCAD
|5
|EURGBP
|10
|AUDUSD
|5
|GBPAUD
|11
|GBPCAD
|4
|EURNZD
|4
|EURAUD
|6
|CHFJPY
|1
|AUDJPY
|3
|GBPCHF
|3
|GBPNZD
|2
|XAUUSD
|2
|EURCAD
|2
|NZDJPY
|2
|AUDCHF
|2
|AUDNZD
|1
|EURCHF
|0
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURJPY
|2.6K
|USDJPY
|2.8K
|USDCHF
|1.6K
|EURUSD
|1.3K
|GBPUSD
|1.5K
|GBPJPY
|1.7K
|USDCAD
|715
|EURGBP
|787
|AUDUSD
|482
|GBPAUD
|1.7K
|GBPCAD
|635
|EURNZD
|704
|EURAUD
|938
|CHFJPY
|215
|AUDJPY
|455
|GBPCHF
|288
|GBPNZD
|305
|XAUUSD
|249
|EURCAD
|251
|NZDJPY
|323
|AUDCHF
|158
|AUDNZD
|140
|EURCHF
|34
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +2.87 USD
Pire transaction: -0 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 165
Pertes consécutives maximales: 1
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +136.66 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -0.11 USD
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-Live25" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
Exness-Real3
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageFXInternational-Live 2
|0.38 × 8
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.53 × 34
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.66 × 120
|
ICMarketsSC-Live22
|0.70 × 145
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|0.73 × 226
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.76 × 54
|
ICMarketsSC-Live18
|0.80 × 348
|
ICMarketsSC-Live16
|0.82 × 1060
|
EGMSecurities-Live
|0.82 × 214
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.90 × 10
|
Tickmill-Live09
|0.92 × 38
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.93 × 390
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.93 × 429
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
|1.00 × 29
|
Exness-Real17
|1.12 × 25
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|1.14 × 1985
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|1.14 × 663
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|1.19 × 443
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|1.22 × 5264
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|1.25 × 102
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|1.29 × 14
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|1.31 × 13766
This is the latest part fulcrum signal, This signal against trend with using 9 indicators. After FulcrumMN have 500 DD then FulcrumMT will open. This safest signal of fulcrum and will always have 100% win rate but with consequence rare trade. When join my signal always use small spread broker because i usually close position with small profit just keep 100% win. This signal is good for base signal because any position open after this signal will win for sure ......for free signal come to my web www dot perfectforex dot net ......Happy trading :)
Aucun avis
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
30 USD par mois
157%
0
0
USD
USD
253
USD
USD
144
88%
190
99%
16%
1424.00
0.82
USD
USD
15%
1:500