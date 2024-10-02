SignauxSections
Muhhamad Ihsan

FulcrumMT

Muhhamad Ihsan
0 avis
Fiabilité
144 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2022 157%
ICMarketsSC-Live25
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
190
Bénéfice trades:
189 (99.47%)
Perte trades:
1 (0.53%)
Meilleure transaction:
2.87 USD
Pire transaction:
-0.11 USD
Bénéfice brut:
156.64 USD (19 984 pips)
Perte brute:
-0.11 USD (11 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
165 (136.66 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
136.66 USD (165)
Ratio de Sharpe:
1.26
Activité de trading:
15.70%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
4.39%
Dernier trade:
33 il y a quelques jours
Trades par semaine:
0
Temps de détention moyen:
1 jour
Facteur de récupération:
1423.00
Longs trades:
45 (23.68%)
Courts trades:
145 (76.32%)
Facteur de profit:
1424.00
Rendement attendu:
0.82 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
0.83 USD
Perte moyenne:
-0.11 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
1 (-0.11 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-0.11 USD (1)
Croissance mensuelle:
0.00%
Prévision annuelle:
0.00%
Algo trading:
88%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
0.11 USD (0.05%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.05% (0.11 USD)
Par fonds propres:
15.24% (36.37 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
EURJPY 22
USDJPY 21
USDCHF 21
EURUSD 20
GBPUSD 18
GBPJPY 12
USDCAD 10
EURGBP 9
AUDUSD 8
GBPAUD 7
GBPCAD 5
EURNZD 5
EURAUD 4
CHFJPY 4
AUDJPY 4
GBPCHF 4
GBPNZD 3
XAUUSD 3
EURCAD 3
NZDJPY 3
AUDCHF 2
AUDNZD 1
EURCHF 1
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
EURJPY 18
USDJPY 19
USDCHF 18
EURUSD 13
GBPUSD 15
GBPJPY 11
USDCAD 5
EURGBP 10
AUDUSD 5
GBPAUD 11
GBPCAD 4
EURNZD 4
EURAUD 6
CHFJPY 1
AUDJPY 3
GBPCHF 3
GBPNZD 2
XAUUSD 2
EURCAD 2
NZDJPY 2
AUDCHF 2
AUDNZD 1
EURCHF 0
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
EURJPY 2.6K
USDJPY 2.8K
USDCHF 1.6K
EURUSD 1.3K
GBPUSD 1.5K
GBPJPY 1.7K
USDCAD 715
EURGBP 787
AUDUSD 482
GBPAUD 1.7K
GBPCAD 635
EURNZD 704
EURAUD 938
CHFJPY 215
AUDJPY 455
GBPCHF 288
GBPNZD 305
XAUUSD 249
EURCAD 251
NZDJPY 323
AUDCHF 158
AUDNZD 140
EURCHF 34
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +2.87 USD
Pire transaction: -0 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 165
Pertes consécutives maximales: 1
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +136.66 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -0.11 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-Live25" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Exness-Real3
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live17
0.00 × 1
VantageFXInternational-Live 2
0.38 × 8
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.53 × 34
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.66 × 120
ICMarketsSC-Live22
0.70 × 145
ICMarkets-Live22
0.73 × 226
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.76 × 54
ICMarketsSC-Live18
0.80 × 348
ICMarketsSC-Live16
0.82 × 1060
EGMSecurities-Live
0.82 × 214
FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.90 × 10
Tickmill-Live09
0.92 × 38
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.93 × 390
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.93 × 429
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
1.00 × 29
Exness-Real17
1.12 × 25
ICMarketsSC-Live03
1.14 × 1985
ICMarketsSC-Live10
1.14 × 663
ICMarketsSC-Live27
1.19 × 443
ICMarketsSC-Live25
1.22 × 5264
ICMarketsSC-Live12
1.25 × 102
ICMarketsSC-Live33
1.29 × 14
ICMarketsSC-Live23
1.31 × 13766
103 plus...
This is the latest part fulcrum signal, This signal against trend with using 9 indicators. After FulcrumMN have 500 DD then FulcrumMT will open. This safest signal of fulcrum and will always have 100% win rate but with consequence rare trade. When join my signal always use small spread broker because i usually close position with small profit just keep 100% win. This signal is good for base signal because any position open after this signal will win for sure  ......for free signal come to my web www dot perfectforex dot net ......Happy trading :)
Aucun avis
2025.10.17 22:03
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.17 03:03
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.09 08:40
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.02 02:11
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.18 01:28
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.07 10:39
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.24 13:06
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.10 14:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.23 18:55
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.16 23:37
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.05.28 23:18
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.05.27 05:20
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.05.22 01:11
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.05.21 09:35
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.05.21 08:35
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.05.14 01:47
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.05.07 02:23
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.05.07 00:17
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.05.05 02:52
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.04.28 23:41
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
FulcrumMT
30 USD par mois
157%
0
0
USD
253
USD
144
88%
190
99%
16%
1424.00
0.82
USD
15%
1:500
