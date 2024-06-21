- Croissance
Trades:
20 425
Bénéfice trades:
14 379 (70.39%)
Perte trades:
6 046 (29.60%)
Meilleure transaction:
11 657.05 SGD
Pire transaction:
-5 673.78 SGD
Bénéfice brut:
486 470.41 SGD (1 120 791 pips)
Perte brute:
-232 269.28 SGD (827 312 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
35 (2 193.13 SGD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
99 816.60 SGD (18)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.04
Activité de trading:
73.95%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
33.66%
Dernier trade:
6 il y a des minutes
Trades par semaine:
11
Temps de détention moyen:
6 heures
Facteur de récupération:
22.47
Longs trades:
11 534 (56.47%)
Courts trades:
8 891 (43.53%)
Facteur de profit:
2.09
Rendement attendu:
12.45 SGD
Bénéfice moyen:
33.83 SGD
Perte moyenne:
-38.42 SGD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
65 (-2 298.10 SGD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-11 311.39 SGD (4)
Croissance mensuelle:
4.80%
Prévision annuelle:
58.22%
Algo trading:
99%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 SGD
Maximal:
11 311.39 SGD (4.12%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
64.11% (9 919.94 SGD)
Par fonds propres:
29.82% (4 318.45 SGD)
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|14885
|GBPUSD
|2737
|GBPCAD
|985
|AUDCAD
|449
|USDCAD
|373
|AUDUSD
|359
|XAUUSD
|263
|USDCHF
|170
|EURCAD
|48
|AUDNZD
|44
|USDJPY
|26
|EURGBP
|25
|SUMMARY
|18
|GBPCHF
|18
|NZDUSD
|16
|NZDCAD
|9
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|43K
|GBPUSD
|22K
|GBPCAD
|28K
|AUDCAD
|31K
|USDCAD
|1.5K
|AUDUSD
|629
|XAUUSD
|-6.5K
|USDCHF
|699
|EURCAD
|74
|AUDNZD
|43
|USDJPY
|55
|EURGBP
|52
|SUMMARY
|78K
|GBPCHF
|35
|NZDUSD
|-147
|NZDCAD
|22
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|112K
|GBPUSD
|65K
|GBPCAD
|44K
|AUDCAD
|23K
|USDCAD
|25K
|AUDUSD
|13K
|XAUUSD
|-1.6K
|USDCHF
|9.1K
|EURCAD
|1.2K
|AUDNZD
|2.2K
|USDJPY
|2.9K
|EURGBP
|393
|SUMMARY
|0
|GBPCHF
|1.4K
|NZDUSD
|-2K
|NZDCAD
|558
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +11 657.05 SGD
Pire transaction: -5 674 SGD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 18
Pertes consécutives maximales: 4
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +2 193.13 SGD
Perte consécutive maximale: -2 298.10 SGD
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-Live24" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
FXPIG-LIVE
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live09
|0.00 × 4
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
ValutradesSeychelles-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Mtrading-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 8
|
DooPrime-Live 7
|0.00 × 1
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live6
|0.33 × 3
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live4
|0.37 × 52
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.40 × 144
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.55 × 303
|
VantageFXInternational-Live 6
|0.56 × 9
|
TOPFX-Live Server
|0.63 × 83
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|0.63 × 1684
|
ICMarketsEU-Live17
|0.74 × 133
|
BlackMoonTrade-LiveLiquidity1
|0.74 × 134
|
ICMarkets-Live16
|0.84 × 157
|
ICMarkets-Live12
|0.87 × 86
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live2
|0.88 × 366
|
ICMarkets-Live14
|0.94 × 110
|
Exness-Real9
|1.00 × 82
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|1.00 × 131
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|1.04 × 20601
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|1.10 × 2534
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
My aim is preservation of CAPITAL first before greedy and risky profits.
Features of trading such as:
1. Cross strategy and cross chart take profit
2. More charts traded with smaller lot sizes meaning less deposit load
3. Hard stop loss across all charts at 30% equity drawdown.
The signals can make about 3% to 6% or more profit every single month.
Averages into losing trades to make them winners.
(Using grid and semi-martingale)
Therefore please be mindful of risk management. Always stick to these parameters for best results:
Leverage 1:500
ECN Low Spread Brokers
Minimum Balance $3000/- USD (For example, if base currency is Canadian then you will need $4000/- CAD) Lower min balance may incur higher risk
Trading Grid, Semi-Martingale on AUDCAD (not everyday)
Trading Grid on GBPCAD (not everyday)
Scalping Grid, Semi-Martingale trades on EUR/USD and GBP/USD (Trend scalpers, almost everyday)
Trades on all Major Forex Pairs using a flexi grid, semi-martingale trend trade system. (Trend trading system, trades rarely only if trade signals are strong)
Features of trading such as:
1. Cross strategy and cross chart take profit
2. More charts traded with smaller lot sizes meaning less deposit load
3. Hard stop loss across all charts at 30% equity drawdown.
The signals can make about 3% to 6% or more profit every single month.
Averages into losing trades to make them winners.
(Using grid and semi-martingale)
Therefore please be mindful of risk management. Always stick to these parameters for best results:
Leverage 1:500
ECN Low Spread Brokers
Minimum Balance $3000/- USD (For example, if base currency is Canadian then you will need $4000/- CAD) Lower min balance may incur higher risk
Trading Grid, Semi-Martingale on AUDCAD (not everyday)
Trading Grid on GBPCAD (not everyday)
Scalping Grid, Semi-Martingale trades on EUR/USD and GBP/USD (Trend scalpers, almost everyday)
Trades on all Major Forex Pairs using a flexi grid, semi-martingale trend trade system. (Trend trading system, trades rarely only if trade signals are strong)
