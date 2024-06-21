SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 4 / PureSignals FX
Joshua Ryan Nair

PureSignals FX

Joshua Ryan Nair
0 avis
Fiabilité
270 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2020 657%
ICMarketsSC-Live24
1:500
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
20 425
Bénéfice trades:
14 379 (70.39%)
Perte trades:
6 046 (29.60%)
Meilleure transaction:
11 657.05 SGD
Pire transaction:
-5 673.78 SGD
Bénéfice brut:
486 470.41 SGD (1 120 791 pips)
Perte brute:
-232 269.28 SGD (827 312 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
35 (2 193.13 SGD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
99 816.60 SGD (18)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.04
Activité de trading:
73.95%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
33.66%
Dernier trade:
6 il y a des minutes
Trades par semaine:
11
Temps de détention moyen:
6 heures
Facteur de récupération:
22.47
Longs trades:
11 534 (56.47%)
Courts trades:
8 891 (43.53%)
Facteur de profit:
2.09
Rendement attendu:
12.45 SGD
Bénéfice moyen:
33.83 SGD
Perte moyenne:
-38.42 SGD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
65 (-2 298.10 SGD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-11 311.39 SGD (4)
Croissance mensuelle:
4.80%
Prévision annuelle:
58.22%
Algo trading:
99%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 SGD
Maximal:
11 311.39 SGD (4.12%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
64.11% (9 919.94 SGD)
Par fonds propres:
29.82% (4 318.45 SGD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
EURUSD 14885
GBPUSD 2737
GBPCAD 985
AUDCAD 449
USDCAD 373
AUDUSD 359
XAUUSD 263
USDCHF 170
EURCAD 48
AUDNZD 44
USDJPY 26
EURGBP 25
SUMMARY 18
GBPCHF 18
NZDUSD 16
NZDCAD 9
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 43K
GBPUSD 22K
GBPCAD 28K
AUDCAD 31K
USDCAD 1.5K
AUDUSD 629
XAUUSD -6.5K
USDCHF 699
EURCAD 74
AUDNZD 43
USDJPY 55
EURGBP 52
SUMMARY 78K
GBPCHF 35
NZDUSD -147
NZDCAD 22
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 112K
GBPUSD 65K
GBPCAD 44K
AUDCAD 23K
USDCAD 25K
AUDUSD 13K
XAUUSD -1.6K
USDCHF 9.1K
EURCAD 1.2K
AUDNZD 2.2K
USDJPY 2.9K
EURGBP 393
SUMMARY 0
GBPCHF 1.4K
NZDUSD -2K
NZDCAD 558
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +11 657.05 SGD
Pire transaction: -5 674 SGD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 18
Pertes consécutives maximales: 4
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +2 193.13 SGD
Perte consécutive maximale: -2 298.10 SGD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-Live24" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

FXPIG-LIVE
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live09
0.00 × 4
BlueberryMarkets-Live
0.00 × 4
ValutradesSeychelles-Real
0.00 × 1
AdmiralMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
Mtrading-Live
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 8
DooPrime-Live 7
0.00 × 1
TMGM.TradeMax-Live6
0.33 × 3
TMGM.TradeMax-Live4
0.37 × 52
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.40 × 144
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.55 × 303
VantageFXInternational-Live 6
0.56 × 9
TOPFX-Live Server
0.63 × 83
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.63 × 1684
ICMarketsEU-Live17
0.74 × 133
BlackMoonTrade-LiveLiquidity1
0.74 × 134
ICMarkets-Live16
0.84 × 157
ICMarkets-Live12
0.87 × 86
TMGM.TradeMax-Live2
0.88 × 366
ICMarkets-Live14
0.94 × 110
Exness-Real9
1.00 × 82
ICMarketsSC-Live15
1.00 × 131
ICMarketsSC-Live24
1.04 × 20601
ICMarketsSC-Live06
1.10 × 2534
194 plus...
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
My aim is preservation of CAPITAL first before greedy and risky profits.

Features of trading such as:

1. Cross strategy and cross chart take profit

2. More charts traded with smaller lot sizes meaning less deposit load

3. Hard stop loss across all charts at 30% equity drawdown.

The signals can make about 3% to 6% or more profit every single month.

Averages into losing trades to make them winners.
(Using grid and semi-martingale)

Therefore please be mindful of risk management. Always stick to these parameters for best results:

Leverage 1:500
ECN Low Spread Brokers
Minimum Balance $3000/- USD (For example, if base currency is Canadian then you will need $4000/- CAD) Lower min balance may incur higher risk

Trading Grid, Semi-Martingale on AUDCAD (not everyday)
Trading Grid on GBPCAD (not everyday)

Scalping Grid, Semi-Martingale trades on EUR/USD and GBP/USD (Trend scalpers, almost everyday)

Trades on all Major Forex Pairs using a flexi grid, semi-martingale trend trade system. (Trend trading system, trades rarely only if trade signals are strong)
Aucun avis
2025.09.28 23:01
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.24 21:03
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.08 03:36
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.07 20:16
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.07 19:16
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.07 18:16
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.07 16:09
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.04 13:24
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.23 06:45
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.22 23:03
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.22 15:20
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.22 02:03
80% of growth achieved within 49 days. This comprises 2.84% of days out of 1727 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.04.22 02:03
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.22 02:03
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2024.08.01 10:57
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.07.30 17:49
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.07.24 15:50
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.07.23 13:26
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
PureSignals FX
30 USD par mois
657%
0
0
USD
4.9K
SGD
270
99%
20 425
70%
74%
2.09
12.45
SGD
64%
1:500
Copier

Comment la copie des trades est-elle effectuée dans MetaTrader ? Regardez la vidéo tutoriel

L'abonnement à un signal vous permet de copier les trades du fournisseur dans un délai de 1 mois. Pour que l'abonnement fonctionne, vous devez utiliser le terminal de trading 4 MetaTrader.

Si vous n'avez pas encore installé la plateforme, vous pouvez la télécharger ici.