Joshua Ryan Nair

PureSignals FX

Joshua Ryan Nair
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
270 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2020 658%
ICMarketsSC-Live24
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
20 428
Profit Trade:
14 382 (70.40%)
Loss Trade:
6 046 (29.60%)
Best Trade:
11 657.05 SGD
Worst Trade:
-5 673.78 SGD
Profitto lordo:
486 472.26 SGD (1 120 954 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-232 269.28 SGD (827 312 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
35 (2 193.13 SGD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
99 816.60 SGD (18)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.04
Attività di trading:
73.95%
Massimo carico di deposito:
33.66%
Ultimo trade:
2 minuti fa
Trade a settimana:
13
Tempo di attesa medio:
6 ore
Fattore di recupero:
22.47
Long Trade:
11 537 (56.48%)
Short Trade:
8 891 (43.52%)
Fattore di profitto:
2.09
Profitto previsto:
12.44 SGD
Profitto medio:
33.83 SGD
Perdita media:
-38.42 SGD
Massime perdite consecutive:
65 (-2 298.10 SGD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-11 311.39 SGD (4)
Crescita mensile:
4.84%
Previsione annuale:
58.70%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 SGD
Massimale:
11 311.39 SGD (4.12%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
64.11% (9 919.94 SGD)
Per equità:
29.82% (4 318.45 SGD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
EURUSD 14886
GBPUSD 2739
GBPCAD 985
AUDCAD 449
USDCAD 373
AUDUSD 359
XAUUSD 263
USDCHF 170
EURCAD 48
AUDNZD 44
USDJPY 26
EURGBP 25
SUMMARY 18
GBPCHF 18
NZDUSD 16
NZDCAD 9
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
EURUSD 43K
GBPUSD 22K
GBPCAD 28K
AUDCAD 31K
USDCAD 1.5K
AUDUSD 629
XAUUSD -6.5K
USDCHF 699
EURCAD 74
AUDNZD 43
USDJPY 55
EURGBP 52
SUMMARY 78K
GBPCHF 35
NZDUSD -147
NZDCAD 22
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
EURUSD 112K
GBPUSD 65K
GBPCAD 44K
AUDCAD 23K
USDCAD 25K
AUDUSD 13K
XAUUSD -1.6K
USDCHF 9.1K
EURCAD 1.2K
AUDNZD 2.2K
USDJPY 2.9K
EURGBP 393
SUMMARY 0
GBPCHF 1.4K
NZDUSD -2K
NZDCAD 558
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +11 657.05 SGD
Worst Trade: -5 674 SGD
Vincite massime consecutive: 18
Massime perdite consecutive: 4
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +2 193.13 SGD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -2 298.10 SGD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-Live24" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

FXPIG-LIVE
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live09
0.00 × 4
BlueberryMarkets-Live
0.00 × 4
ValutradesSeychelles-Real
0.00 × 1
AdmiralMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
Mtrading-Live
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 8
DooPrime-Live 7
0.00 × 1
TMGM.TradeMax-Live6
0.33 × 3
TMGM.TradeMax-Live4
0.37 × 52
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.40 × 144
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.55 × 303
VantageFXInternational-Live 6
0.56 × 9
TOPFX-Live Server
0.63 × 83
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.63 × 1684
ICMarketsEU-Live17
0.74 × 133
BlackMoonTrade-LiveLiquidity1
0.74 × 134
ICMarkets-Live16
0.84 × 157
ICMarkets-Live12
0.87 × 86
TMGM.TradeMax-Live2
0.88 × 366
ICMarkets-Live14
0.94 × 110
Exness-Real9
1.00 × 82
ICMarketsSC-Live15
1.00 × 131
ICMarketsSC-Live24
1.04 × 20601
ICMarketsSC-Live06
1.10 × 2534
194 più
My aim is preservation of CAPITAL first before greedy and risky profits.

Features of trading such as:

1. Cross strategy and cross chart take profit

2. More charts traded with smaller lot sizes meaning less deposit load

3. Hard stop loss across all charts at 30% equity drawdown.

The signals can make about 3% to 6% or more profit every single month.

Averages into losing trades to make them winners.
(Using grid and semi-martingale)

Therefore please be mindful of risk management. Always stick to these parameters for best results:

Leverage 1:500
ECN Low Spread Brokers
Minimum Balance $3000/- USD (For example, if base currency is Canadian then you will need $4000/- CAD) Lower min balance may incur higher risk

Trading Grid, Semi-Martingale on AUDCAD (not everyday)
Trading Grid on GBPCAD (not everyday)

Scalping Grid, Semi-Martingale trades on EUR/USD and GBP/USD (Trend scalpers, almost everyday)

Trades on all Major Forex Pairs using a flexi grid, semi-martingale trend trade system. (Trend trading system, trades rarely only if trade signals are strong)
2025.09.28 23:01
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.24 21:03
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.08 03:36
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.07 20:16
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.07 19:16
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.07 18:16
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.07 16:09
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.04 13:24
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.23 06:45
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.22 23:03
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.22 15:20
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.22 02:03
80% of growth achieved within 49 days. This comprises 2.84% of days out of 1727 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.04.22 02:03
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.22 02:03
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2024.08.01 10:57
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.07.30 17:49
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.07.24 15:50
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.07.23 13:26
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
