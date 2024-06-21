My aim is preservation of CAPITAL first before greedy and risky profits.

Features of trading such as:

1. Cross strategy and cross chart take profit

2. More charts traded with smaller lot sizes meaning less deposit load

3. Hard stop loss across all charts at 30% equity drawdown.

The signals can make about 3% to 6% or more profit every single month.

Averages into losing trades to make them winners.

(Using grid and semi-martingale)

Therefore please be mindful of risk management. Always stick to these parameters for best results:

Leverage 1:500

ECN Low Spread Brokers

Minimum Balance $3000/- USD (For example, if base currency is Canadian then you will need $4000/- CAD) Lower min balance may incur higher risk

Trading Grid, Semi-Martingale on AUDCAD (not everyday)

Trading Grid on GBPCAD (not everyday)

Scalping Grid, Semi-Martingale trades on EUR/USD and GBP/USD (Trend scalpers, almost everyday)

Trades on all Major Forex Pairs using a flexi grid, semi-martingale trend trade system. (Trend trading system, trades rarely only if trade signals are strong)