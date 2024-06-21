- Crescita
Trade:
20 428
Profit Trade:
14 382 (70.40%)
Loss Trade:
6 046 (29.60%)
Best Trade:
11 657.05 SGD
Worst Trade:
-5 673.78 SGD
Profitto lordo:
486 472.26 SGD (1 120 954 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-232 269.28 SGD (827 312 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
35 (2 193.13 SGD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
99 816.60 SGD (18)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.04
Attività di trading:
73.95%
Massimo carico di deposito:
33.66%
Ultimo trade:
2 minuti fa
Trade a settimana:
13
Tempo di attesa medio:
6 ore
Fattore di recupero:
22.47
Long Trade:
11 537 (56.48%)
Short Trade:
8 891 (43.52%)
Fattore di profitto:
2.09
Profitto previsto:
12.44 SGD
Profitto medio:
33.83 SGD
Perdita media:
-38.42 SGD
Massime perdite consecutive:
65 (-2 298.10 SGD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-11 311.39 SGD (4)
Crescita mensile:
4.84%
Previsione annuale:
58.70%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 SGD
Massimale:
11 311.39 SGD (4.12%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
64.11% (9 919.94 SGD)
Per equità:
29.82% (4 318.45 SGD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|14886
|GBPUSD
|2739
|GBPCAD
|985
|AUDCAD
|449
|USDCAD
|373
|AUDUSD
|359
|XAUUSD
|263
|USDCHF
|170
|EURCAD
|48
|AUDNZD
|44
|USDJPY
|26
|EURGBP
|25
|SUMMARY
|18
|GBPCHF
|18
|NZDUSD
|16
|NZDCAD
|9
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|EURUSD
|43K
|GBPUSD
|22K
|GBPCAD
|28K
|AUDCAD
|31K
|USDCAD
|1.5K
|AUDUSD
|629
|XAUUSD
|-6.5K
|USDCHF
|699
|EURCAD
|74
|AUDNZD
|43
|USDJPY
|55
|EURGBP
|52
|SUMMARY
|78K
|GBPCHF
|35
|NZDUSD
|-147
|NZDCAD
|22
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|EURUSD
|112K
|GBPUSD
|65K
|GBPCAD
|44K
|AUDCAD
|23K
|USDCAD
|25K
|AUDUSD
|13K
|XAUUSD
|-1.6K
|USDCHF
|9.1K
|EURCAD
|1.2K
|AUDNZD
|2.2K
|USDJPY
|2.9K
|EURGBP
|393
|SUMMARY
|0
|GBPCHF
|1.4K
|NZDUSD
|-2K
|NZDCAD
|558
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +11 657.05 SGD
Worst Trade: -5 674 SGD
Vincite massime consecutive: 18
Massime perdite consecutive: 4
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +2 193.13 SGD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -2 298.10 SGD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-Live24" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
FXPIG-LIVE
|0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live09
|0.00 × 4
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 4
ValutradesSeychelles-Real
|0.00 × 1
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
Mtrading-Live
|0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 8
DooPrime-Live 7
|0.00 × 1
TMGM.TradeMax-Live6
|0.33 × 3
TMGM.TradeMax-Live4
|0.37 × 52
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.40 × 144
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.55 × 303
VantageFXInternational-Live 6
|0.56 × 9
TOPFX-Live Server
|0.63 × 83
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|0.63 × 1684
ICMarketsEU-Live17
|0.74 × 133
BlackMoonTrade-LiveLiquidity1
|0.74 × 134
ICMarkets-Live16
|0.84 × 157
ICMarkets-Live12
|0.87 × 86
TMGM.TradeMax-Live2
|0.88 × 366
ICMarkets-Live14
|0.94 × 110
Exness-Real9
|1.00 × 82
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|1.00 × 131
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|1.04 × 20601
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|1.10 × 2534
My aim is preservation of CAPITAL first before greedy and risky profits.
Features of trading such as:
1. Cross strategy and cross chart take profit
2. More charts traded with smaller lot sizes meaning less deposit load
3. Hard stop loss across all charts at 30% equity drawdown.
The signals can make about 3% to 6% or more profit every single month.
Averages into losing trades to make them winners.
(Using grid and semi-martingale)
Therefore please be mindful of risk management. Always stick to these parameters for best results:
Leverage 1:500
ECN Low Spread Brokers
Minimum Balance $3000/- USD (For example, if base currency is Canadian then you will need $4000/- CAD) Lower min balance may incur higher risk
Trading Grid, Semi-Martingale on AUDCAD (not everyday)
Trading Grid on GBPCAD (not everyday)
Scalping Grid, Semi-Martingale trades on EUR/USD and GBP/USD (Trend scalpers, almost everyday)
Trades on all Major Forex Pairs using a flexi grid, semi-martingale trend trade system. (Trend trading system, trades rarely only if trade signals are strong)
