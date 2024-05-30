- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Trades:
1 419
Bénéfice trades:
809 (57.01%)
Perte trades:
610 (42.99%)
Meilleure transaction:
1 782.44 AUD
Pire transaction:
-1 667.08 AUD
Bénéfice brut:
166 611.33 AUD (16 030 276 pips)
Perte brute:
-130 281.46 AUD (15 883 686 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
18 (821.65 AUD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
9 662.20 AUD (9)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.09
Activité de trading:
52.83%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
118.71%
Dernier trade:
4 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
59
Temps de détention moyen:
20 heures
Facteur de récupération:
2.65
Longs trades:
930 (65.54%)
Courts trades:
489 (34.46%)
Facteur de profit:
1.28
Rendement attendu:
25.60 AUD
Bénéfice moyen:
205.95 AUD
Perte moyenne:
-213.58 AUD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
14 (-1 560.05 AUD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-4 553.23 AUD (3)
Croissance mensuelle:
-26.28%
Prévision annuelle:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
93%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
749.69 AUD
Maximal:
13 732.97 AUD (28.09%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
45.05% (5 571.64 AUD)
Par fonds propres:
16.21% (3 747.14 AUD)
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|ETHUSD
|361
|BTCUSD
|274
|EURUSD
|46
|NZDUSD
|45
|US30
|40
|AUDUSD
|40
|USDCHF
|39
|USDJPY
|37
|GBPUSD
|31
|EURGBP
|25
|EURJPY
|25
|EURCAD
|24
|UnitedParcelService
|21
|UnionPacific
|18
|ADP
|18
|Merck
|17
|CADCHF
|17
|NAS100
|16
|Boeing
|14
|Coca-Cola
|14
|USDCAD
|14
|US500
|13
|NZDCAD
|13
|GBPCHF
|12
|EURAUD
|12
|AUDNZD
|12
|Intuit
|11
|EURCHF
|10
|WaltDisney
|10
|Chevron
|10
|PayPal
|10
|Honeywell
|10
|Starbucks
|9
|Visa
|9
|Pepsi
|8
|Nike
|8
|Charter
|7
|Microsoft
|7
|Qualcomm
|7
|Adobe
|7
|GBPCAD
|6
|Johnson&Johnson
|6
|Meta
|6
|AppliedMaterials
|6
|MicronTechnology
|6
|CHFJPY
|6
|NZDCHF
|5
|EURNZD
|5
|CADJPY
|5
|CostcoWholesale
|5
|HomeDepot
|4
|Alphabet-C
|4
|Mastercard
|3
|Procter&Gamble
|3
|AUDCHF
|3
|AUDJPY
|3
|Walmart
|3
|Tesla
|2
|UnitedHealth
|2
|GBPJPY
|2
|AUDCAD
|2
|XAUUSD
|2
|TexasInstruments
|2
|NZDJPY
|1
|McDonalds
|1
|Amazon
|1
|Verizon
|1
|USDSGD
|1
|IBM
|1
|PhilipMorrisInternational
|1
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|ETHUSD
|6.8K
|BTCUSD
|53
|EURUSD
|207
|NZDUSD
|3.1K
|US30
|343
|AUDUSD
|1.9K
|USDCHF
|2.3K
|USDJPY
|4.8K
|GBPUSD
|-1.9K
|EURGBP
|-377
|EURJPY
|3K
|EURCAD
|391
|UnitedParcelService
|222
|UnionPacific
|2.9K
|ADP
|186
|Merck
|3.3K
|CADCHF
|-17
|NAS100
|608
|Boeing
|-1.1K
|Coca-Cola
|-748
|USDCAD
|-213
|US500
|1.9K
|NZDCAD
|-324
|GBPCHF
|81
|EURAUD
|760
|AUDNZD
|182
|Intuit
|590
|EURCHF
|30
|WaltDisney
|-422
|Chevron
|708
|PayPal
|-1.2K
|Honeywell
|1K
|Starbucks
|-183
|Visa
|1.1K
|Pepsi
|119
|Nike
|-1.3K
|Charter
|-14
|Microsoft
|-271
|Qualcomm
|-611
|Adobe
|-196
|GBPCAD
|66
|Johnson&Johnson
|-268
|Meta
|741
|AppliedMaterials
|-2.2K
|MicronTechnology
|-1.9K
|CHFJPY
|101
|NZDCHF
|15
|EURNZD
|92
|CADJPY
|64
|CostcoWholesale
|-213
|HomeDepot
|2.1K
|Alphabet-C
|291
|Mastercard
|-1.4K
|Procter&Gamble
|911
|AUDCHF
|32
|AUDJPY
|69
|Walmart
|429
|Tesla
|685
|UnitedHealth
|-15
|GBPJPY
|-36
|AUDCAD
|53
|XAUUSD
|-192
|TexasInstruments
|149
|NZDJPY
|38
|McDonalds
|-237
|Amazon
|667
|Verizon
|45
|USDSGD
|-150
|IBM
|-12
|PhilipMorrisInternational
|-19
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|ETHUSD
|266K
|BTCUSD
|-1.5M
|EURUSD
|33
|NZDUSD
|1.7K
|US30
|217K
|AUDUSD
|595
|USDCHF
|2.1K
|USDJPY
|7.8K
|GBPUSD
|-2.7K
|EURGBP
|-333
|EURJPY
|5.1K
|EURCAD
|-98
|UnitedParcelService
|17K
|UnionPacific
|480K
|ADP
|83K
|Merck
|176K
|CADCHF
|-137
|NAS100
|71K
|Boeing
|84K
|Coca-Cola
|-28K
|USDCAD
|-955
|US500
|14K
|NZDCAD
|-530
|GBPCHF
|409
|EURAUD
|1.4K
|AUDNZD
|499
|Intuit
|60K
|EURCHF
|223
|WaltDisney
|-18K
|Chevron
|70K
|PayPal
|-23K
|Honeywell
|152K
|Starbucks
|-19K
|Visa
|170K
|Pepsi
|12K
|Nike
|-42K
|Charter
|22K
|Microsoft
|137K
|Qualcomm
|-62K
|Adobe
|-342K
|GBPCAD
|347
|Johnson&Johnson
|-36K
|Meta
|156K
|AppliedMaterials
|-221K
|MicronTechnology
|-80K
|CHFJPY
|494
|NZDCHF
|87
|EURNZD
|404
|CADJPY
|327
|CostcoWholesale
|-3K
|HomeDepot
|359K
|Alphabet-C
|27K
|Mastercard
|-248K
|Procter&Gamble
|45K
|AUDCHF
|86
|AUDJPY
|374
|Walmart
|827
|Tesla
|87K
|UnitedHealth
|898
|GBPJPY
|-121
|AUDCAD
|224
|XAUUSD
|-3K
|TexasInstruments
|832
|NZDJPY
|60
|McDonalds
|-44K
|Amazon
|62K
|Verizon
|3.5K
|USDSGD
|-529
|IBM
|-51
|PhilipMorrisInternational
|-41
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +1 782.44 AUD
Pire transaction: -1 667 AUD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 9
Pertes consécutives maximales: 3
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +821.65 AUD
Perte consécutive maximale: -1 560.05 AUD
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "FusionMarkets-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
Bybit-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.33 × 12
|
PUPrime-Live
|0.86 × 7
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|2.24 × 165
|
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
|2.50 × 2
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|2.58 × 12
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|2.63 × 35
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|2.75 × 1362
|
FXNXGlobal-Trade
|3.00 × 2
|
FPMarkets-Live
|3.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|3.90 × 17252
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|4.19 × 157
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|4.31 × 32
|
RoboForex-ECN
|4.33 × 1570
|
Darwinex-Live
|4.86 × 1035
|
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|4.87 × 69
|
ValutradesSeychelles-Live
|4.91 × 11
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|5.01 × 1262
|
Tickmill-Live
|5.05 × 58
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|5.16 × 25
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|5.47 × 17
|
MonetaMarkets-Live
|5.50 × 2
|
JunoMarkets-Server
|5.71 × 14
|
Valutrades-Live
|5.91 × 11
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
|6.00 × 1
