SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 5 / SFE Combo High Risk
SFE Trading Pty Ltd

SFE Combo High Risk

SFE Trading Pty Ltd
0 avis
Fiabilité
70 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 5000 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2024 257%
FusionMarkets-Live
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
1 419
Bénéfice trades:
809 (57.01%)
Perte trades:
610 (42.99%)
Meilleure transaction:
1 782.44 AUD
Pire transaction:
-1 667.08 AUD
Bénéfice brut:
166 611.33 AUD (16 030 276 pips)
Perte brute:
-130 281.46 AUD (15 883 686 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
18 (821.65 AUD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
9 662.20 AUD (9)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.09
Activité de trading:
52.83%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
118.71%
Dernier trade:
4 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
59
Temps de détention moyen:
20 heures
Facteur de récupération:
2.65
Longs trades:
930 (65.54%)
Courts trades:
489 (34.46%)
Facteur de profit:
1.28
Rendement attendu:
25.60 AUD
Bénéfice moyen:
205.95 AUD
Perte moyenne:
-213.58 AUD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
14 (-1 560.05 AUD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-4 553.23 AUD (3)
Croissance mensuelle:
-26.28%
Prévision annuelle:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
93%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
749.69 AUD
Maximal:
13 732.97 AUD (28.09%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
45.05% (5 571.64 AUD)
Par fonds propres:
16.21% (3 747.14 AUD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
ETHUSD 361
BTCUSD 274
EURUSD 46
NZDUSD 45
US30 40
AUDUSD 40
USDCHF 39
USDJPY 37
GBPUSD 31
EURGBP 25
EURJPY 25
EURCAD 24
UnitedParcelService 21
UnionPacific 18
ADP 18
Merck 17
CADCHF 17
NAS100 16
Boeing 14
Coca-Cola 14
USDCAD 14
US500 13
NZDCAD 13
GBPCHF 12
EURAUD 12
AUDNZD 12
Intuit 11
EURCHF 10
WaltDisney 10
Chevron 10
PayPal 10
Honeywell 10
Starbucks 9
Visa 9
Pepsi 8
Nike 8
Charter 7
Microsoft 7
Qualcomm 7
Adobe 7
GBPCAD 6
Johnson&Johnson 6
Meta 6
AppliedMaterials 6
MicronTechnology 6
CHFJPY 6
NZDCHF 5
EURNZD 5
CADJPY 5
CostcoWholesale 5
HomeDepot 4
Alphabet-C 4
Mastercard 3
Procter&Gamble 3
AUDCHF 3
AUDJPY 3
Walmart 3
Tesla 2
UnitedHealth 2
GBPJPY 2
AUDCAD 2
XAUUSD 2
TexasInstruments 2
NZDJPY 1
McDonalds 1
Amazon 1
Verizon 1
USDSGD 1
IBM 1
PhilipMorrisInternational 1
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
ETHUSD 6.8K
BTCUSD 53
EURUSD 207
NZDUSD 3.1K
US30 343
AUDUSD 1.9K
USDCHF 2.3K
USDJPY 4.8K
GBPUSD -1.9K
EURGBP -377
EURJPY 3K
EURCAD 391
UnitedParcelService 222
UnionPacific 2.9K
ADP 186
Merck 3.3K
CADCHF -17
NAS100 608
Boeing -1.1K
Coca-Cola -748
USDCAD -213
US500 1.9K
NZDCAD -324
GBPCHF 81
EURAUD 760
AUDNZD 182
Intuit 590
EURCHF 30
WaltDisney -422
Chevron 708
PayPal -1.2K
Honeywell 1K
Starbucks -183
Visa 1.1K
Pepsi 119
Nike -1.3K
Charter -14
Microsoft -271
Qualcomm -611
Adobe -196
GBPCAD 66
Johnson&Johnson -268
Meta 741
AppliedMaterials -2.2K
MicronTechnology -1.9K
CHFJPY 101
NZDCHF 15
EURNZD 92
CADJPY 64
CostcoWholesale -213
HomeDepot 2.1K
Alphabet-C 291
Mastercard -1.4K
Procter&Gamble 911
AUDCHF 32
AUDJPY 69
Walmart 429
Tesla 685
UnitedHealth -15
GBPJPY -36
AUDCAD 53
XAUUSD -192
TexasInstruments 149
NZDJPY 38
McDonalds -237
Amazon 667
Verizon 45
USDSGD -150
IBM -12
PhilipMorrisInternational -19
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
ETHUSD 266K
BTCUSD -1.5M
EURUSD 33
NZDUSD 1.7K
US30 217K
AUDUSD 595
USDCHF 2.1K
USDJPY 7.8K
GBPUSD -2.7K
EURGBP -333
EURJPY 5.1K
EURCAD -98
UnitedParcelService 17K
UnionPacific 480K
ADP 83K
Merck 176K
CADCHF -137
NAS100 71K
Boeing 84K
Coca-Cola -28K
USDCAD -955
US500 14K
NZDCAD -530
GBPCHF 409
EURAUD 1.4K
AUDNZD 499
Intuit 60K
EURCHF 223
WaltDisney -18K
Chevron 70K
PayPal -23K
Honeywell 152K
Starbucks -19K
Visa 170K
Pepsi 12K
Nike -42K
Charter 22K
Microsoft 137K
Qualcomm -62K
Adobe -342K
GBPCAD 347
Johnson&Johnson -36K
Meta 156K
AppliedMaterials -221K
MicronTechnology -80K
CHFJPY 494
NZDCHF 87
EURNZD 404
CADJPY 327
CostcoWholesale -3K
HomeDepot 359K
Alphabet-C 27K
Mastercard -248K
Procter&Gamble 45K
AUDCHF 86
AUDJPY 374
Walmart 827
Tesla 87K
UnitedHealth 898
GBPJPY -121
AUDCAD 224
XAUUSD -3K
TexasInstruments 832
NZDJPY 60
McDonalds -44K
Amazon 62K
Verizon 3.5K
USDSGD -529
IBM -51
PhilipMorrisInternational -41
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +1 782.44 AUD
Pire transaction: -1 667 AUD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 9
Pertes consécutives maximales: 3
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +821.65 AUD
Perte consécutive maximale: -1 560.05 AUD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "FusionMarkets-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Bybit-Live
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real8
0.33 × 12
PUPrime-Live
0.86 × 7
ICMarketsSC-MT5
2.24 × 165
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
2.50 × 2
GOMarketsMU-Live
2.58 × 12
FPMarketsLLC-Live
2.63 × 35
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.75 × 1362
FXNXGlobal-Trade
3.00 × 2
FPMarkets-Live
3.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
3.90 × 17252
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
4.19 × 157
Exness-MT5Real12
4.31 × 32
RoboForex-ECN
4.33 × 1570
Darwinex-Live
4.86 × 1035
GOMarketsIntl-Live
4.87 × 69
ValutradesSeychelles-Live
4.91 × 11
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
5.01 × 1262
Tickmill-Live
5.05 × 58
VantageInternational-Live 4
5.16 × 25
Exness-MT5Real7
5.47 × 17
MonetaMarkets-Live
5.50 × 2
JunoMarkets-Server
5.71 × 14
Valutrades-Live
5.91 × 11
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
6.00 × 1
47 plus...
Aucun avis
2025.07.30 14:26
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.28 17:33
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.05.07 00:17
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.04.30 11:36
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.04.21 01:45
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.04.16 08:22
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.11.13 15:56
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2024.11.13 13:11
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2024.11.13 12:09
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2024.11.12 00:31
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2024.09.04 03:35
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 4.95% of days out of 101 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2024.08.31 10:16
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2024.08.31 04:26
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2024.08.28 17:40
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2024.08.28 16:17
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2024.08.28 12:51
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2024.08.28 09:26
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2024.08.24 15:39
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2024.08.24 06:22
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2024.08.16 19:27
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
