This unique and excellent trading signal took months to refine and now is pure and yours for your benefits.



Recommended broker for trading this signal (forex and stocks): my.roboforex.com/en/?a=gmgc

When creating the trade account plese use code gmgc. So we both share fees discount.

ABOUT THE SIGNAL:

In this signal we work mean reversion strategies for: EURUSD H4, AUDCAD M15, EURCAD M15, AUDUSD H1.

We work stocks in longs trending mode like: TSLA, BA, BAC, NVDA, AAPL, IBM, MSFT, META and LLY







NOTE: Please remember to get in with 1:500 leverage, hedge mode, ECN accounts (low spreads) and minimum 500 usd per account, safest 1000usd.





Disclaimer: Please be advised, past performance does not guarantee future results. By using this singal you agree to risk your own money with no guarantees. Please do your own research and don't risk money you cannot afford to lose. Trading is risky.



