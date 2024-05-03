- Croissance
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPJPY
|109
|TSLA
|88
|BTCUSD
|84
|AUDCAD
|79
|USDJPY
|78
|XAUUSD
|76
|.US500Cash
|62
|NVDA
|59
|BAC
|59
|AUDUSD
|56
|AAPL
|54
|IBM
|54
|EURCAD
|53
|EURUSD
|47
|MSFT
|42
|.USTECHCash
|39
|WTI
|37
|AMZN
|33
|NZDJPY
|31
|WMT
|28
|META
|26
|EURJPY
|25
|USDCAD
|21
|GBPNZD
|20
|GBPUSD
|20
|LLY
|16
|NZDCAD
|13
|.US30Cash
|13
|CAT
|11
|XAGUSD
|10
|BTCEUR
|8
|BA
|8
|JPM
|8
|SBUX
|6
|AUDNZD
|5
|PYPL
|5
|EURCHF
|5
|.DE40Cash
|4
|EURGBP
|3
|EBAY
|3
|GOOGL
|3
|GS
|3
|GBPAUD
|2
|DAL
|2
|DIS
|1
|EURAUD
|1
|XOM
|1
|INTC
|1
|VZ
|1
|MMM
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPJPY
|103
|TSLA
|57
|BTCUSD
|-85
|AUDCAD
|14
|USDJPY
|-30
|XAUUSD
|-116
|.US500Cash
|-46
|NVDA
|347
|BAC
|43
|AUDUSD
|118
|AAPL
|295
|IBM
|495
|EURCAD
|230
|EURUSD
|-140
|MSFT
|-142
|.USTECHCash
|-31
|WTI
|-27
|AMZN
|-20
|NZDJPY
|34
|WMT
|-22
|META
|45
|EURJPY
|-3
|USDCAD
|17
|GBPNZD
|-33
|GBPUSD
|-43
|LLY
|-44
|NZDCAD
|-3
|.US30Cash
|44
|CAT
|6
|XAGUSD
|-188
|BTCEUR
|-21
|BA
|-73
|JPM
|10
|SBUX
|-12
|AUDNZD
|-15
|PYPL
|-42
|EURCHF
|-49
|.DE40Cash
|-21
|EURGBP
|0
|EBAY
|5
|GOOGL
|13
|GS
|-1
|GBPAUD
|-12
|DAL
|-2
|DIS
|10
|EURAUD
|0
|XOM
|-5
|INTC
|-6
|VZ
|-5
|MMM
|3
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPJPY
|474
|TSLA
|15K
|BTCUSD
|1.5M
|AUDCAD
|8.6K
|USDJPY
|-2.4K
|XAUUSD
|-103K
|.US500Cash
|449
|NVDA
|33K
|BAC
|15
|AUDUSD
|4.3K
|AAPL
|7.8K
|IBM
|8.8K
|EURCAD
|12K
|EURUSD
|-3.6K
|MSFT
|-3.8K
|.USTECHCash
|7.3K
|WTI
|-106
|AMZN
|-1.3K
|NZDJPY
|4.7K
|WMT
|-31
|META
|650
|EURJPY
|4.9K
|USDCAD
|2.7K
|GBPNZD
|-4.8K
|GBPUSD
|-1.3K
|LLY
|-2.1K
|NZDCAD
|28
|.US30Cash
|6.1K
|CAT
|352
|XAGUSD
|-238K
|BTCEUR
|-24K
|BA
|-208
|JPM
|1.2K
|SBUX
|-577
|AUDNZD
|-1.6K
|PYPL
|-1.3K
|EURCHF
|-1.4K
|.DE40Cash
|-3.4K
|EURGBP
|222
|EBAY
|138
|GOOGL
|1.3K
|GS
|88
|GBPAUD
|-917
|DAL
|-79
|DIS
|373
|EURAUD
|22
|XOM
|-490
|INTC
|-303
|VZ
|-252
|MMM
|340
|
2M 4M 6M 8M
|
2M 4M 6M 8M
|
2M 4M 6M 8M
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "RoboForex-ECN" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
VTindex-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
Bybit-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Tradestone-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 6
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
|0.23 × 40
|
VantageFXInternational-Live
|0.38 × 48
|
Alpari-MT5
|0.41 × 17
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.49 × 49
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.63 × 16
|
FIBOGroup-MT5 Server
|0.67 × 3
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
|0.83 × 6
|
Alpari-Real01
|0.86 × 42
|
ScopeMarkets-Live
|0.91 × 107
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.92 × 107
|
RannForex-Server
|0.99 × 73
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|1.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|1.00 × 30
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|1.19 × 21
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|1.36 × 147
|
Teletrade-Sharp ECN
|1.49 × 109
|
PUPrime-Live2
|1.51 × 111
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.56 × 931
|
GoMarkets-Live
|1.64 × 11
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.86 × 2054
|
ICMarkets-MT5-4
|2.00 × 1
This unique and excellent trading signal took months to refine and now is pure and yours for your benefits.
Recommended broker for trading this signal (forex and stocks): my.roboforex.com/en/?a=gmgc
When creating the trade account plese use code gmgc. So we both share fees discount.
ABOUT THE SIGNAL:
In this signal we work mean reversion strategies for: EURUSD H4, AUDCAD M15, EURCAD M15, AUDUSD H1.
We work stocks in longs trending mode like: TSLA, BA, BAC, NVDA, AAPL, IBM, MSFT, META and LLY
NOTE: Please remember to get in with 1:500 leverage, hedge mode, ECN accounts (low spreads) and minimum 500 usd per account, safest 1000usd.
Disclaimer: Please be advised, past performance does not guarantee future results. By using this singal you agree to risk your own money with no guarantees. Please do your own research and don't risk money you cannot afford to lose. Trading is risky.
