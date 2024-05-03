SignauxSections
German Mazzaferro

Forex and stocks miner

German Mazzaferro
0 avis
Fiabilité
120 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2023 113%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
1 414
Bénéfice trades:
839 (59.33%)
Perte trades:
575 (40.66%)
Meilleure transaction:
104.05 USD
Pire transaction:
-156.61 USD
Bénéfice brut:
8 661.18 USD (5 216 660 pips)
Perte brute:
-8 007.13 USD (3 973 950 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
22 (288.36 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
288.36 USD (22)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.05
Activité de trading:
96.12%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
47.06%
Dernier trade:
6 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
19
Temps de détention moyen:
3 jours
Facteur de récupération:
1.24
Longs trades:
985 (69.66%)
Courts trades:
429 (30.34%)
Facteur de profit:
1.08
Rendement attendu:
0.46 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
10.32 USD
Perte moyenne:
-13.93 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
8 (-285.98 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-320.69 USD (4)
Croissance mensuelle:
12.89%
Prévision annuelle:
156.45%
Algo trading:
76%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
81.59 USD
Maximal:
528.81 USD (40.15%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
47.02% (528.38 USD)
Par fonds propres:
40.16% (316.29 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
GBPJPY 109
TSLA 88
BTCUSD 84
AUDCAD 79
USDJPY 78
XAUUSD 76
.US500Cash 62
NVDA 59
BAC 59
AUDUSD 56
AAPL 54
IBM 54
EURCAD 53
EURUSD 47
MSFT 42
.USTECHCash 39
WTI 37
AMZN 33
NZDJPY 31
WMT 28
META 26
EURJPY 25
USDCAD 21
GBPNZD 20
GBPUSD 20
LLY 16
NZDCAD 13
.US30Cash 13
CAT 11
XAGUSD 10
BTCEUR 8
BA 8
JPM 8
SBUX 6
AUDNZD 5
PYPL 5
EURCHF 5
.DE40Cash 4
EURGBP 3
EBAY 3
GOOGL 3
GS 3
GBPAUD 2
DAL 2
DIS 1
EURAUD 1
XOM 1
INTC 1
VZ 1
MMM 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
GBPJPY 103
TSLA 57
BTCUSD -85
AUDCAD 14
USDJPY -30
XAUUSD -116
.US500Cash -46
NVDA 347
BAC 43
AUDUSD 118
AAPL 295
IBM 495
EURCAD 230
EURUSD -140
MSFT -142
.USTECHCash -31
WTI -27
AMZN -20
NZDJPY 34
WMT -22
META 45
EURJPY -3
USDCAD 17
GBPNZD -33
GBPUSD -43
LLY -44
NZDCAD -3
.US30Cash 44
CAT 6
XAGUSD -188
BTCEUR -21
BA -73
JPM 10
SBUX -12
AUDNZD -15
PYPL -42
EURCHF -49
.DE40Cash -21
EURGBP 0
EBAY 5
GOOGL 13
GS -1
GBPAUD -12
DAL -2
DIS 10
EURAUD 0
XOM -5
INTC -6
VZ -5
MMM 3
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
GBPJPY 474
TSLA 15K
BTCUSD 1.5M
AUDCAD 8.6K
USDJPY -2.4K
XAUUSD -103K
.US500Cash 449
NVDA 33K
BAC 15
AUDUSD 4.3K
AAPL 7.8K
IBM 8.8K
EURCAD 12K
EURUSD -3.6K
MSFT -3.8K
.USTECHCash 7.3K
WTI -106
AMZN -1.3K
NZDJPY 4.7K
WMT -31
META 650
EURJPY 4.9K
USDCAD 2.7K
GBPNZD -4.8K
GBPUSD -1.3K
LLY -2.1K
NZDCAD 28
.US30Cash 6.1K
CAT 352
XAGUSD -238K
BTCEUR -24K
BA -208
JPM 1.2K
SBUX -577
AUDNZD -1.6K
PYPL -1.3K
EURCHF -1.4K
.DE40Cash -3.4K
EURGBP 222
EBAY 138
GOOGL 1.3K
GS 88
GBPAUD -917
DAL -79
DIS 373
EURAUD 22
XOM -490
INTC -303
VZ -252
MMM 340
2M 4M 6M 8M
2M 4M 6M 8M
2M 4M 6M 8M
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +104.05 USD
Pire transaction: -157 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 22
Pertes consécutives maximales: 4
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +288.36 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -285.98 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "RoboForex-ECN" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

VTindex-MT5
0.00 × 1
Bybit-Live
0.00 × 1
Tradestone-Real
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 1
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
0.23 × 40
VantageFXInternational-Live
0.38 × 48
Alpari-MT5
0.41 × 17
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.49 × 49
ICMarkets-MT5
0.63 × 16
FIBOGroup-MT5 Server
0.67 × 3
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
0.83 × 6
Alpari-Real01
0.86 × 42
ScopeMarkets-Live
0.91 × 107
Exness-MT5Real8
0.92 × 107
RannForex-Server
0.99 × 73
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
1.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real7
1.00 × 30
FusionMarkets-Live
1.19 × 21
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
1.36 × 147
Teletrade-Sharp ECN
1.49 × 109
PUPrime-Live2
1.51 × 111
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.56 × 931
GoMarkets-Live
1.64 × 11
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.86 × 2054
ICMarkets-MT5-4
2.00 × 1
67 plus...
This unique and excellent trading signal took months to refine and now is pure and yours for your benefits.

Recommended broker for trading this signal (forex and stocks): my.roboforex.com/en/?a=gmgc

When creating the trade account plese use code gmgc. So we both share fees discount.

ABOUT THE SIGNAL:

In this signal we work mean reversion strategies for: EURUSD H4, AUDCAD M15, EURCAD M15, AUDUSD H1.

We work stocks in longs trending mode like: TSLA, BA, BAC, NVDA, AAPL, IBM, MSFT, META and LLY


NOTE: Please remember to get in with 1:500 leverage, hedge mode, ECN accounts (low spreads) and minimum 500 usd per account, safest 1000usd.


Disclaimer: Please be advised, past performance does not guarantee future results. By using this singal you agree to risk your own money with no guarantees. Please do your own research and don't risk money you cannot afford to lose. Trading is risky.


