SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 5 / Forex and stocks miner
German Mazzaferro

Forex and stocks miner

German Mazzaferro
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
120 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2023 113%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
1 414
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
839 (59.33%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
575 (40.66%)
En iyi işlem:
104.05 USD
En kötü işlem:
-156.61 USD
Brüt kâr:
8 661.18 USD (5 216 660 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-8 007.15 USD (3 973 950 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
22 (288.36 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
288.36 USD (22)
Sharpe oranı:
0.05
Alım-satım etkinliği:
96.12%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
47.06%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
18
Ort. tutma süresi:
3 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
1.24
Alış işlemleri:
985 (69.66%)
Satış işlemleri:
429 (30.34%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.08
Beklenen getiri:
0.46 USD
Ortalama kâr:
10.32 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-13.93 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
8 (-285.98 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-320.69 USD (4)
Aylık büyüme:
11.70%
Yıllık tahmin:
142.01%
Algo alım-satım:
76%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
81.59 USD
Maksimum:
528.81 USD (40.15%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
47.02% (528.38 USD)
Varlığa göre:
40.16% (316.29 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
GBPJPY 109
TSLA 88
BTCUSD 84
AUDCAD 79
USDJPY 78
XAUUSD 76
.US500Cash 62
NVDA 59
BAC 59
AUDUSD 56
AAPL 54
IBM 54
EURCAD 53
EURUSD 47
MSFT 42
.USTECHCash 39
WTI 37
AMZN 33
NZDJPY 31
WMT 28
META 26
EURJPY 25
USDCAD 21
GBPNZD 20
GBPUSD 20
LLY 16
NZDCAD 13
.US30Cash 13
CAT 11
XAGUSD 10
BTCEUR 8
BA 8
JPM 8
SBUX 6
AUDNZD 5
PYPL 5
EURCHF 5
.DE40Cash 4
EURGBP 3
EBAY 3
GOOGL 3
GS 3
GBPAUD 2
DAL 2
DIS 1
EURAUD 1
XOM 1
INTC 1
VZ 1
MMM 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
GBPJPY 103
TSLA 57
BTCUSD -85
AUDCAD 14
USDJPY -30
XAUUSD -116
.US500Cash -46
NVDA 347
BAC 43
AUDUSD 118
AAPL 295
IBM 495
EURCAD 230
EURUSD -140
MSFT -142
.USTECHCash -31
WTI -27
AMZN -20
NZDJPY 34
WMT -22
META 45
EURJPY -3
USDCAD 17
GBPNZD -33
GBPUSD -43
LLY -44
NZDCAD -3
.US30Cash 44
CAT 6
XAGUSD -188
BTCEUR -21
BA -73
JPM 10
SBUX -12
AUDNZD -15
PYPL -42
EURCHF -49
.DE40Cash -21
EURGBP 0
EBAY 5
GOOGL 13
GS -1
GBPAUD -12
DAL -2
DIS 10
EURAUD 0
XOM -5
INTC -6
VZ -5
MMM 3
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
GBPJPY 474
TSLA 15K
BTCUSD 1.5M
AUDCAD 8.6K
USDJPY -2.4K
XAUUSD -103K
.US500Cash 449
NVDA 33K
BAC 15
AUDUSD 4.3K
AAPL 7.8K
IBM 8.8K
EURCAD 12K
EURUSD -3.6K
MSFT -3.8K
.USTECHCash 7.3K
WTI -106
AMZN -1.3K
NZDJPY 4.7K
WMT -31
META 650
EURJPY 4.9K
USDCAD 2.7K
GBPNZD -4.8K
GBPUSD -1.3K
LLY -2.1K
NZDCAD 28
.US30Cash 6.1K
CAT 352
XAGUSD -238K
BTCEUR -24K
BA -208
JPM 1.2K
SBUX -577
AUDNZD -1.6K
PYPL -1.3K
EURCHF -1.4K
.DE40Cash -3.4K
EURGBP 222
EBAY 138
GOOGL 1.3K
GS 88
GBPAUD -917
DAL -79
DIS 373
EURAUD 22
XOM -490
INTC -303
VZ -252
MMM 340
2M 4M 6M 8M
2M 4M 6M 8M
2M 4M 6M 8M
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +104.05 USD
En kötü işlem: -157 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 22
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 4
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +288.36 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -285.98 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "RoboForex-ECN" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

VTindex-MT5
0.00 × 1
Bybit-Live
0.00 × 1
Tradestone-Real
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 1
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
0.23 × 40
VantageFXInternational-Live
0.38 × 48
Alpari-MT5
0.41 × 17
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.49 × 49
ICMarkets-MT5
0.63 × 16
FIBOGroup-MT5 Server
0.67 × 3
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
0.83 × 6
Alpari-Real01
0.86 × 42
ScopeMarkets-Live
0.91 × 107
Exness-MT5Real8
0.92 × 107
RannForex-Server
0.99 × 73
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
1.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real7
1.00 × 30
FusionMarkets-Live
1.19 × 21
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
1.36 × 147
Teletrade-Sharp ECN
1.49 × 109
PUPrime-Live2
1.51 × 111
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.56 × 931
GoMarkets-Live
1.64 × 11
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.86 × 2054
ICMarkets-MT5-4
2.00 × 1
67 daha fazla...
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol

This unique and excellent trading signal took months to refine and now is pure and yours for your benefits.

Recommended broker for trading this signal (forex and stocks): my.roboforex.com/en/?a=gmgc

When creating the trade account plese use code gmgc. So we both share fees discount.

ABOUT THE SIGNAL:

In this signal we work mean reversion strategies for: EURUSD H4, AUDCAD M15, EURCAD M15, AUDUSD H1.

We work stocks in longs trending mode like: TSLA, BA, BAC, NVDA, AAPL, IBM, MSFT, META and LLY


NOTE: Please remember to get in with 1:500 leverage, hedge mode, ECN accounts (low spreads) and minimum 500 usd per account, safest 1000usd.


Disclaimer: Please be advised, past performance does not guarantee future results. By using this singal you agree to risk your own money with no guarantees. Please do your own research and don't risk money you cannot afford to lose. Trading is risky.


İnceleme yok
2025.08.12 08:58
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.06 16:50
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.05.14 09:05
No swaps are charged
2025.05.14 09:05
No swaps are charged
2025.04.28 12:44
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.03.17 15:28
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.03.16 20:35
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.12.19 02:12
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.12.18 22:52
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.09.18 13:01
No swaps are charged
2024.09.18 13:01
No swaps are charged
2024.08.26 04:05
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2024.08.14 14:17
No swaps are charged
2024.08.14 14:17
No swaps are charged
2024.05.03 12:48
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2024.05.03 12:48
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 1.54% of days out of 324 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
Forex and stocks miner
Ayda 30 USD
113%
0
0
USD
911
USD
120
76%
1 414
59%
96%
1.08
0.46
USD
47%
1:500
Kopyala

MetaTrader'da işlem kopyalama nasıl yapılır? Eğitici videoyu izleyin

Sinyale abone olmak, sağlayıcının alım-satım işlemlerini 1 ay boyunca kopyalamanıza olanak tanır. Aboneliğin çalışması için MetaTrader 5 işlem terminalini kullanmalısınız.

Platformu henüz yüklemediyseniz, buradan indirebilirsiniz.