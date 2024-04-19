24-hour EA+Human intervention risk control, two-way conservative strategy, monthly target income of more than 20%, almost no risk. Australia and Canada are resource exporting countries and have not been affected by the war. The currency trend is stable.

Recommended leverage: 1:400+

Minimum deposit of more than $2000

This strategy has been running for more than 10 years and has experienced great financial turmoil such as Brexit and the new coronavirus epidemic, and has never liquidated positions. It is a reliable and safe strategy. Trading positions start at 0.01. We recommend that you use an ECN account or a low spread account.