SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 4 / Redbull007
Hong Xing Liang

Redbull007

Hong Xing Liang
0 avis
Fiabilité
148 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 40 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2022 1 711%
ICMarketsSC-Live07
1:500
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
12 728
Bénéfice trades:
9 068 (71.24%)
Perte trades:
3 660 (28.76%)
Meilleure transaction:
4 302.31 USD
Pire transaction:
-1 986.91 USD
Bénéfice brut:
129 022.46 USD (1 024 769 pips)
Perte brute:
-79 728.47 USD (847 844 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
29 (143.39 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
5 477.61 USD (18)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.09
Activité de trading:
100.00%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
41.80%
Dernier trade:
17 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
28
Temps de détention moyen:
24 heures
Facteur de récupération:
2.16
Longs trades:
6 229 (48.94%)
Courts trades:
6 499 (51.06%)
Facteur de profit:
1.62
Rendement attendu:
3.87 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
14.23 USD
Perte moyenne:
-21.78 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
35 (-22 820.23 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-22 820.23 USD (35)
Croissance mensuelle:
4.41%
Prévision annuelle:
55.95%
Algo trading:
99%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
36.48 USD
Maximal:
22 820.23 USD (45.87%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
52.38% (22 820.23 USD)
Par fonds propres:
90.28% (36 674.11 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
AUDCAD 12708
USDCNH 11
USDJPY 4
XTIUSD 3
EURUSD 2
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD 44K
USDCNH 5K
USDJPY 286
XTIUSD 388
EURUSD -160
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD 156K
USDCNH 21K
USDJPY 410
XTIUSD 387
EURUSD -153
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +4 302.31 USD
Pire transaction: -1 987 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 18
Pertes consécutives maximales: 35
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +143.39 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -22 820.23 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-Live07" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

ICMarkets-Live19
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live17
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live18
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live10
0.00 × 16
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.45 × 199
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.49 × 89
ICMarkets-Live03
0.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.70 × 1585
ICMarkets-Live12
0.75 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live10
1.01 × 186
ICMarketsSC-Live20
1.03 × 216
Tickmill-Live04
1.24 × 119
ICMarketsSC-Live06
1.25 × 63
Exness-Real9
1.58 × 19
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 6
1.69 × 153
ICMarketsSC-Live07
1.81 × 115
ICMarketsSC-Live11
2.00 × 12
LMAXNZ2-LIVE
2.13 × 8
Exness-Real
2.48 × 145
ForexChief-DirectFX
3.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live05
3.81 × 68
ICMarketsSC-Live12
4.65 × 85
RSGFinance-Live
4.67 × 21
Weltrade-Live
4.72 × 352
9 plus...
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
24-hour EA+Human intervention risk control, two-way conservative strategy, monthly target income of more than 20%, almost no risk. Australia and Canada are resource exporting countries and have not been affected by the war. The currency trend is stable.
Recommended leverage: 1:400+
Minimum deposit of more than $2000
This strategy has been running for more than 10 years and has experienced great financial turmoil such as Brexit and the new coronavirus epidemic, and has never liquidated positions. It is a reliable and safe strategy. Trading positions start at 0.01. We recommend that you use an ECN account or a low spread account.
Aucun avis
2025.09.17 22:26
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.17 21:26
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.17 20:11
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.17 18:11
High current drawdown in 37% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.17 15:56
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.16 16:26
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.16 13:14
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.11 13:55
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.10 19:25
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.10 18:25
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.10 16:10
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.10 15:10
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.04 08:08
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.04 01:54
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.03 21:47
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.01 15:51
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.05.30 08:46
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.05.30 07:46
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.05.29 11:06
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.05.28 09:06
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
Redbull007
40 USD par mois
1 711%
0
0
USD
44K
USD
148
99%
12 728
71%
100%
1.61
3.87
USD
90%
1:500
Copier

Comment la copie des trades est-elle effectuée dans MetaTrader ? Regardez la vidéo tutoriel

L'abonnement à un signal vous permet de copier les trades du fournisseur dans un délai de 1 mois. Pour que l'abonnement fonctionne, vous devez utiliser le terminal de trading 4 MetaTrader.

Si vous n'avez pas encore installé la plateforme, vous pouvez la télécharger ici.