Trades:
12 728
Bénéfice trades:
9 068 (71.24%)
Perte trades:
3 660 (28.76%)
Meilleure transaction:
4 302.31 USD
Pire transaction:
-1 986.91 USD
Bénéfice brut:
129 022.46 USD (1 024 769 pips)
Perte brute:
-79 728.47 USD (847 844 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
29 (143.39 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
5 477.61 USD (18)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.09
Activité de trading:
100.00%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
41.80%
Dernier trade:
17 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
28
Temps de détention moyen:
24 heures
Facteur de récupération:
2.16
Longs trades:
6 229 (48.94%)
Courts trades:
6 499 (51.06%)
Facteur de profit:
1.62
Rendement attendu:
3.87 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
14.23 USD
Perte moyenne:
-21.78 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
35 (-22 820.23 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-22 820.23 USD (35)
Croissance mensuelle:
4.41%
Prévision annuelle:
55.95%
Algo trading:
99%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
36.48 USD
Maximal:
22 820.23 USD (45.87%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
52.38% (22 820.23 USD)
Par fonds propres:
90.28% (36 674.11 USD)
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|12708
|USDCNH
|11
|USDJPY
|4
|XTIUSD
|3
|EURUSD
|2
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD
|44K
|USDCNH
|5K
|USDJPY
|286
|XTIUSD
|388
|EURUSD
|-160
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD
|156K
|USDCNH
|21K
|USDJPY
|410
|XTIUSD
|387
|EURUSD
|-153
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +4 302.31 USD
Pire transaction: -1 987 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 18
Pertes consécutives maximales: 35
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +143.39 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -22 820.23 USD
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-Live07" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
ICMarkets-Live19
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live17
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live18
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live10
|0.00 × 16
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.45 × 199
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|0.49 × 89
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.50 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|0.70 × 1585
|
ICMarkets-Live12
|0.75 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|1.01 × 186
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|1.03 × 216
|
Tickmill-Live04
|1.24 × 119
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|1.25 × 63
|
Exness-Real9
|1.58 × 19
|
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 6
|1.69 × 153
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|1.81 × 115
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|2.00 × 12
|
LMAXNZ2-LIVE
|2.13 × 8
|
Exness-Real
|2.48 × 145
|
ForexChief-DirectFX
|3.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|3.81 × 68
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|4.65 × 85
|
RSGFinance-Live
|4.67 × 21
|
Weltrade-Live
|4.72 × 352
24-hour EA+Human intervention risk control, two-way conservative strategy, monthly target income of more than 20%, almost no risk. Australia and Canada are resource exporting countries and have not been affected by the war. The currency trend is stable.
Recommended leverage: 1:400+
Minimum deposit of more than $2000
This strategy has been running for more than 10 years and has experienced great financial turmoil such as Brexit and the new coronavirus epidemic, and has never liquidated positions. It is a reliable and safe strategy. Trading positions start at 0.01. We recommend that you use an ECN account or a low spread account.
Recommended leverage: 1:400+
Minimum deposit of more than $2000
This strategy has been running for more than 10 years and has experienced great financial turmoil such as Brexit and the new coronavirus epidemic, and has never liquidated positions. It is a reliable and safe strategy. Trading positions start at 0.01. We recommend that you use an ECN account or a low spread account.
