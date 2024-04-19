- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
12 728
Profit Trade:
9 068 (71.24%)
Loss Trade:
3 660 (28.76%)
Best Trade:
4 302.31 USD
Worst Trade:
-1 986.91 USD
Profitto lordo:
129 022.46 USD (1 024 769 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-79 728.47 USD (847 844 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
29 (143.39 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
5 477.61 USD (18)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.09
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
41.80%
Ultimo trade:
2 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
28
Tempo di attesa medio:
24 ore
Fattore di recupero:
2.16
Long Trade:
6 229 (48.94%)
Short Trade:
6 499 (51.06%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.62
Profitto previsto:
3.87 USD
Profitto medio:
14.23 USD
Perdita media:
-21.78 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
35 (-22 820.23 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-22 820.23 USD (35)
Crescita mensile:
4.59%
Previsione annuale:
52.11%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
36.48 USD
Massimale:
22 820.23 USD (45.87%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
52.38% (22 820.23 USD)
Per equità:
90.28% (36 674.11 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|12708
|USDCNH
|11
|USDJPY
|4
|XTIUSD
|3
|EURUSD
|2
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|AUDCAD
|44K
|USDCNH
|5K
|USDJPY
|286
|XTIUSD
|388
|EURUSD
|-160
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|AUDCAD
|156K
|USDCNH
|21K
|USDJPY
|410
|XTIUSD
|387
|EURUSD
|-153
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +4 302.31 USD
Worst Trade: -1 987 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 18
Massime perdite consecutive: 35
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +143.39 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -22 820.23 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-Live07" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
ICMarkets-Live19
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live17
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live18
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live10
|0.00 × 16
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.45 × 199
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|0.49 × 89
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.50 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|0.70 × 1585
|
ICMarkets-Live12
|0.75 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|1.01 × 186
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|1.03 × 216
|
Tickmill-Live04
|1.24 × 119
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|1.25 × 63
|
Exness-Real9
|1.58 × 19
|
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 6
|1.69 × 153
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|1.81 × 115
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|2.00 × 12
|
LMAXNZ2-LIVE
|2.13 × 8
|
Exness-Real
|2.48 × 145
|
ForexChief-DirectFX
|3.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|3.81 × 68
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|4.65 × 85
|
RSGFinance-Live
|4.67 × 21
|
Weltrade-Live
|4.72 × 352
24-hour EA+Human intervention risk control, two-way conservative strategy, monthly target income of more than 20%, almost no risk. Australia and Canada are resource exporting countries and have not been affected by the war. The currency trend is stable.
Recommended leverage: 1:400+
Minimum deposit of more than $2000
This strategy has been running for more than 10 years and has experienced great financial turmoil such as Brexit and the new coronavirus epidemic, and has never liquidated positions. It is a reliable and safe strategy. Trading positions start at 0.01. We recommend that you use an ECN account or a low spread account.
Recommended leverage: 1:400+
Minimum deposit of more than $2000
This strategy has been running for more than 10 years and has experienced great financial turmoil such as Brexit and the new coronavirus epidemic, and has never liquidated positions. It is a reliable and safe strategy. Trading positions start at 0.01. We recommend that you use an ECN account or a low spread account.
