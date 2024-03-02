SignauxSections
Liji Chen

Pepperstone

Liji Chen
0 avis
Fiabilité
192 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2022 24%
Pepperstone-Edge08
1:200
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
3 154
Bénéfice trades:
2 116 (67.08%)
Perte trades:
1 038 (32.91%)
Meilleure transaction:
187.29 USD
Pire transaction:
-108.85 USD
Bénéfice brut:
15 784.61 USD (232 723 pips)
Perte brute:
-14 646.09 USD (181 027 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
17 (157.75 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
620.18 USD (13)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.02
Activité de trading:
91.22%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
19.55%
Dernier trade:
20 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
13
Temps de détention moyen:
1 jour
Facteur de récupération:
0.59
Longs trades:
1 593 (50.51%)
Courts trades:
1 561 (49.49%)
Facteur de profit:
1.08
Rendement attendu:
0.36 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
7.46 USD
Perte moyenne:
-14.11 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
7 (-349.89 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-349.89 USD (7)
Croissance mensuelle:
-0.99%
Prévision annuelle:
-11.98%
Algo trading:
98%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
1 301.13 USD
Maximal:
1 928.41 USD (34.27%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
37.35% (1 928.41 USD)
Par fonds propres:
57.05% (2 038.53 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
EURUSD 503
USDCAD 405
GBPUSD 349
EURCAD 346
GBPAUD 203
EURGBP 197
USDCHF 179
EURAUD 178
CHFJPY 155
AUDCAD 135
USDJPY 122
AUDUSD 111
GBPCAD 96
EURCHF 70
AUDCHF 45
XAUUSD 16
NZDCHF 16
NZDUSD 10
NZDCAD 6
AUDNZD 4
CADCHF 3
XAGUSD 2
EURNZD 2
AUDJPY 1
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 696
USDCAD 187
GBPUSD -207
EURCAD 178
GBPAUD 350
EURGBP -83
USDCHF 367
EURAUD 147
CHFJPY -448
AUDCAD -145
USDJPY -404
AUDUSD 70
GBPCAD -22
EURCHF -13
AUDCHF 137
XAUUSD 199
NZDCHF 79
NZDUSD 54
NZDCAD 5
AUDNZD -1
CADCHF 10
XAGUSD -8
EURNZD -31
AUDJPY 20
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 3.2K
USDCAD 13K
GBPUSD 1
EURCAD 4.1K
GBPAUD 12K
EURGBP 1.3K
USDCHF 4.5K
EURAUD 2.5K
CHFJPY -2.3K
AUDCAD 638
USDJPY 99
AUDUSD 267
GBPCAD 3K
EURCHF 1.6K
AUDCHF 3.8K
XAUUSD 8.7K
NZDCHF 1.7K
NZDUSD 1.9K
NZDCAD 234
AUDNZD 208
CADCHF 423
XAGUSD -86
EURNZD -1K
AUDJPY 585
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +187.29 USD
Pire transaction: -109 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 13
Pertes consécutives maximales: 7
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +157.75 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -349.89 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Pepperstone-Edge08" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.00 × 1
FTMO-Server2
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Demo02
0.00 × 34
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live16
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
TradersWay-Live 2
0.00 × 15
ICMarketsEU-Live28
0.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live03
0.00 × 1
ForexChief-DirectFX
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.00 × 1
AxiTrader-US09-Live
0.00 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 16
0.00 × 19
Tradeview-Live
0.00 × 1
PepperstoneUK-Edge10
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live11
0.00 × 6
ICMarkets-Live05
0.00 × 15
AdmiralMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.02 × 100
DecodeGlobalLtd-Main Server
0.04 × 57
ICMarkets-Live12
0.05 × 61
Pepperstone-Edge09
0.07 × 423
RoboForex-ECN-2
0.13 × 132
ICMarkets-Live02
0.14 × 36
81 plus...
Aucun avis
2025.09.10 04:25
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.08 23:01
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.22 14:50
Low trading activity - only 4 trades detected in the last month
2025.08.20 17:27
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.03 11:21
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.23 14:27
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.17 15:23
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.13 01:18
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.11 17:26
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.05.08 20:15
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.05.07 06:29
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.04.28 17:05
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.04.27 01:42
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.03.19 08:14
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.09% of days out of 1149 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.02.14 08:22
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.01.30 11:06
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.01.24 08:15
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.01.24 08:15
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.01.12 01:58
Low trading activity - only 5 trades detected in the last month
2025.01.10 17:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
