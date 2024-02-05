SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 4 / FW ICM MEDIUM RISK
Alexander Christopher Guenter Held

FW ICM MEDIUM RISK

Alexander Christopher Guenter Held
0 avis
Fiabilité
113 semaines
0 / 0 USD
croissance depuis 2023 1 330%
ICMarketsSC-Live05
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
2 248
Bénéfice trades:
1 743 (77.53%)
Perte trades:
505 (22.46%)
Meilleure transaction:
574.40 AUD
Pire transaction:
-565.90 AUD
Bénéfice brut:
25 889.33 AUD (408 030 pips)
Perte brute:
-10 367.23 AUD (202 013 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
129 (1 154.92 AUD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
1 447.32 AUD (27)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.13
Activité de trading:
95.60%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
22.24%
Dernier trade:
19 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
19
Temps de détention moyen:
5 jours
Facteur de récupération:
6.17
Longs trades:
1 274 (56.67%)
Courts trades:
974 (43.33%)
Facteur de profit:
2.50
Rendement attendu:
6.90 AUD
Bénéfice moyen:
14.85 AUD
Perte moyenne:
-20.53 AUD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
50 (-2 304.02 AUD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-2 304.02 AUD (50)
Croissance mensuelle:
4.01%
Prévision annuelle:
48.45%
Algo trading:
87%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 AUD
Maximal:
2 516.91 AUD (60.87%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
28.10% (2 516.91 AUD)
Par fonds propres:
58.06% (3 180.38 AUD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
AUDCAD 758
NZDCAD 539
AUDNZD 476
EURGBP 152
GBPCAD 133
USDCHF 119
GBPUSD 27
USDCAD 13
EURUSD 12
EURCAD 8
AUDUSD 6
EURAUD 4
XAUUSD 1
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD 5.5K
NZDCAD 3K
AUDNZD 1.5K
EURGBP 1.4K
GBPCAD 536
USDCHF -704
GBPUSD 194
USDCAD 32
EURUSD 40
EURCAD 62
AUDUSD 324
EURAUD 31
XAUUSD 0
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD 119K
NZDCAD 56K
AUDNZD 33K
EURGBP 14K
GBPCAD 2.6K
USDCHF -37K
GBPUSD 11K
USDCAD 2K
EURUSD 2.2K
EURCAD 3.7K
AUDUSD 1.7K
EURAUD 707
XAUUSD 1
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +574.40 AUD
Pire transaction: -566 AUD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 27
Pertes consécutives maximales: 50
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +1 154.92 AUD
Perte consécutive maximale: -2 304.02 AUD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-Live05" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

UltimaMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 3
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN
0.07 × 14
ICMarkets-Live17
0.10 × 10
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.17 × 12
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.33 × 3
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.37 × 2313
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.38 × 26
ICMarkets-Live22
0.44 × 9
VTMarkets-Live 5
0.50 × 2
LiteFinance-ECN.com
0.50 × 8
ICMarketsSC-Live03
0.54 × 142
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.55 × 416
TitanFX-02
0.56 × 27
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.60 × 20
FPMarkets-Live4
0.67 × 3
EagleFX-Live
0.68 × 25
ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.81 × 26
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.82 × 49
ICMarketsSC-Live31
0.91 × 450
TMGM.TradeMax-Live10
1.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live33
1.06 × 984
ICMarketsSC-Live05
1.07 × 1220
ICMarketsSC-Live20
1.18 × 57
ICMarketsSC-Live16
1.19 × 139
ICMarketsSC-Live10
1.37 × 640
57 plus...
Medium Risk Strategy - Expect 100-150% p.a, Max Drawdown 80%

Algorithmic trading >90% – I will intervene manually if necessary and monitor closely – if required, I will hedge 100%.


Aucun avis
2025.09.25 12:35
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.25 02:31
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.25 01:31
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.24 15:49
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.24 14:35
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.17 14:56
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.12 07:41
Low trading activity - only 2 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.10 03:11
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.06 11:12
No swaps are charged
2025.09.06 11:12
No swaps are charged
2025.09.05 10:53
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.05 10:17
No swaps are charged
2025.09.05 10:17
No swaps are charged
2025.09.04 13:56
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.08.31 23:22
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.25 20:36
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.18 22:13
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.13 01:19
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.07.10 14:59
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.30 13:46
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
