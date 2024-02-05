- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Trades:
2 248
Bénéfice trades:
1 743 (77.53%)
Perte trades:
505 (22.46%)
Meilleure transaction:
574.40 AUD
Pire transaction:
-565.90 AUD
Bénéfice brut:
25 889.33 AUD (408 030 pips)
Perte brute:
-10 367.23 AUD (202 013 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
129 (1 154.92 AUD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
1 447.32 AUD (27)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.13
Activité de trading:
95.60%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
22.24%
Dernier trade:
19 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
19
Temps de détention moyen:
5 jours
Facteur de récupération:
6.17
Longs trades:
1 274 (56.67%)
Courts trades:
974 (43.33%)
Facteur de profit:
2.50
Rendement attendu:
6.90 AUD
Bénéfice moyen:
14.85 AUD
Perte moyenne:
-20.53 AUD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
50 (-2 304.02 AUD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-2 304.02 AUD (50)
Croissance mensuelle:
4.01%
Prévision annuelle:
48.45%
Algo trading:
87%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 AUD
Maximal:
2 516.91 AUD (60.87%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
28.10% (2 516.91 AUD)
Par fonds propres:
58.06% (3 180.38 AUD)
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|758
|NZDCAD
|539
|AUDNZD
|476
|EURGBP
|152
|GBPCAD
|133
|USDCHF
|119
|GBPUSD
|27
|USDCAD
|13
|EURUSD
|12
|EURCAD
|8
|AUDUSD
|6
|EURAUD
|4
|XAUUSD
|1
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD
|5.5K
|NZDCAD
|3K
|AUDNZD
|1.5K
|EURGBP
|1.4K
|GBPCAD
|536
|USDCHF
|-704
|GBPUSD
|194
|USDCAD
|32
|EURUSD
|40
|EURCAD
|62
|AUDUSD
|324
|EURAUD
|31
|XAUUSD
|0
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD
|119K
|NZDCAD
|56K
|AUDNZD
|33K
|EURGBP
|14K
|GBPCAD
|2.6K
|USDCHF
|-37K
|GBPUSD
|11K
|USDCAD
|2K
|EURUSD
|2.2K
|EURCAD
|3.7K
|AUDUSD
|1.7K
|EURAUD
|707
|XAUUSD
|1
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +574.40 AUD
Pire transaction: -566 AUD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 27
Pertes consécutives maximales: 50
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +1 154.92 AUD
Perte consécutive maximale: -2 304.02 AUD
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-Live05" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 3
|
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN
|0.07 × 14
|
ICMarkets-Live17
|0.10 × 10
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|0.17 × 12
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.33 × 3
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.37 × 2313
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.38 × 26
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|0.44 × 9
|
VTMarkets-Live 5
|0.50 × 2
|
LiteFinance-ECN.com
|0.50 × 8
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|0.54 × 142
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.55 × 416
|
TitanFX-02
|0.56 × 27
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|0.60 × 20
|
FPMarkets-Live4
|0.67 × 3
|
EagleFX-Live
|0.68 × 25
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|0.81 × 26
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.82 × 49
|
ICMarketsSC-Live31
|0.91 × 450
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live10
|1.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|1.06 × 984
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|1.07 × 1220
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|1.18 × 57
|
ICMarketsSC-Live16
|1.19 × 139
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|1.37 × 640
Medium Risk Strategy - Expect 100-150% p.a, Max Drawdown 80%
Algorithmic trading >90% – I will intervene manually if necessary and monitor closely – if required, I will hedge 100%.
