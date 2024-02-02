SignauxSections
Devid Kalteis

Umbrafy

Devid Kalteis
0 avis
Fiabilité
112 semaines
0 / 0 USD
croissance depuis 2023 122%
ICMarketsSC-Live05
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
875
Bénéfice trades:
694 (79.31%)
Perte trades:
181 (20.69%)
Meilleure transaction:
237.62 USD
Pire transaction:
-42.28 USD
Bénéfice brut:
1 907.43 USD (102 080 pips)
Perte brute:
-959.92 USD (87 075 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
33 (25.86 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
285.93 USD (7)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.09
Activité de trading:
72.22%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
35.46%
Dernier trade:
21 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
7
Temps de détention moyen:
3 jours
Facteur de récupération:
4.97
Longs trades:
486 (55.54%)
Courts trades:
389 (44.46%)
Facteur de profit:
1.99
Rendement attendu:
1.08 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
2.75 USD
Perte moyenne:
-5.30 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
7 (-190.05 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-190.05 USD (7)
Croissance mensuelle:
1.69%
Prévision annuelle:
20.47%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
190.58 USD (12.95%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
12.95% (190.58 USD)
Par fonds propres:
65.96% (970.46 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
NZDCAD 325
AUDCAD 309
AUDNZD 241
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
NZDCAD 331
AUDCAD 279
AUDNZD 338
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
NZDCAD 11K
AUDCAD 12K
AUDNZD -7.6K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +237.62 USD
Pire transaction: -42 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 7
Pertes consécutives maximales: 7
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +25.86 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -190.05 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-Live05" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

ICMarkets-Live17
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 2
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live31
0.00 × 3
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.38 × 24
ICMarkets-Live22
0.44 × 9
LiteFinance-ECN.com
0.50 × 6
TMGM.TradeMax-Demo
0.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live03
0.63 × 8
FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.63 × 35
EagleFX-Live
0.68 × 25
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.75 × 60
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.82 × 49
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.95 × 456
ICMarketsSC-Live05
1.05 × 40
ICMarketsSC-Live10
2.00 × 2
SimpleFX-LiveUK
2.00 × 1
KohleCapitalMarkets-Live
3.06 × 35
ICMarketsSC-Live20
4.33 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live08
4.60 × 62
Coinexx-Live
5.00 × 9
ICMarketsSC-Live32
5.16 × 4746
RoboForex-Pro-5
5.54 × 39
TitanFX-01
6.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN-3
6.32 × 438
12 plus...
Umbrafy is an advanced, automated trading system (available at no cost) designed to capitalize on short-term price inefficiencies through a mean-reversion grid trading strategy. It is powered by Niredo iTrade Bot (also available for free), a no-code tool for building, testing, and automating trading strategies. Learn more details on my website (see profile).

The system identifies ranging market conditions and enters positions around key price zones, anticipating price to revert toward the mean. It employs a dynamic lot-averaging technique to optimize trade entries and exits, thereby enhancing profitability while managing risk.

Umbrafy is engineered for consistency in sideway markets, with robust logic to handle volatility and adapt to changing conditions.

Key Information

Instruments: AUDCAD, AUDNZD, and NZDCAD

Capital Requirements:

  • Minimum Starting Capital: $1,000
  • Recommended Capital for Comfort: $2,000
  • Broker Account Type Needed: Standard or Raw. The signal currently runs on IC Markets (Standard account). For other brokers, choose low spread account
  • Leverage: 1:500

Performance Expectations:

Based on historical backtests and verified live data:
  • Monthly return: 1 - 3%. Annual return: 25 - 50%
  • Average drawdown: 10 - 15%. Maximum drawdown recorded: 67% (July 2024)
  • Average trade duration: 3 days. Maximum trade duration recorded: 24 days
  • Average number of trades per week: 8

Technical Details:

  • Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MT4)
  • Trades executed and managed by Niredo iTrade Bot (free tool)
  • PC with stable 24/5 internet connection or reliable VPS required to receive signals

Warnings & Disclaimer:

Umbrafy includes built-in risk controls and position limits, but results may vary significantly depending on broker execution quality, spread conditions, and capital size.

Users should be aware that while the system is designed to handle ranging markets effectively, prolonged trending conditions can increase drawdown unless managed with sufficient capital and conservative settings.

All trading carries a high level of risk to your capital. Past performance is not indicative of future results. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose.

Remember, you and you alone are responsible for deciding if you are comfortable accepting the risk involved in trading.

========================

Tips:

Signals Service Rules: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/rules

How to Follow Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/523

FAQ about the Signals Service: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/10773


Aucun avis
2024.12.27 05:46
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.12.25 00:34
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.11.07 13:33
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.11.07 04:32
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.08.28 15:15
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.08.06 04:55
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.07.31 04:14
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.07.30 15:22
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.07.25 00:38
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.07.24 17:53
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.07.19 03:39
High current drawdown in 38% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.07.18 10:45
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.07.18 08:24
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.07.18 07:23
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.07.18 06:21
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.07.17 08:44
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.07.17 06:41
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.07.17 01:58
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.07.15 10:27
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2024.07.15 01:20
High current drawdown in 36% indicates the absence of risk limitation
