Umbrafy is an advanced, automated trading system (available at no cost) designed to capitalize on short-term price inefficiencies through a mean-reversion grid trading strategy. It is powered by Niredo iTrade Bot (also available for free), a no-code tool for building, testing, and automating trading strategies. Learn more details on my website (see profile).

The system identifies ranging market conditions and enters positions around key price zones, anticipating price to revert toward the mean. It employs a dynamic lot-averaging technique to optimize trade entries and exits, thereby enhancing profitability while managing risk.

Umbrafy is engineered for consistency in sideway markets, with robust logic to handle volatility and adapt to changing conditions.

Key Information

Instruments: AUDCAD, AUDNZD, and NZDCAD

Capital Requirements:

Minimum Starting Capital: $1,000

Recommended Capital for Comfort: $2,000

Broker Account Type Needed: Standard or Raw. The signal currently runs on IC Markets (Standard account). For other brokers, choose low spread account

Leverage: 1:500

Performance Expectations:

Monthly return: 1 - 3%. Annual return: 25 - 50%

Average drawdown: 10 - 15%. Maximum drawdown recorded: 67% (July 2024)

Average trade duration: 3 days. Maximum trade duration recorded: 24 days

Average number of trades per week: 8

Based on historical backtests and verified live data:

Technical Details:

Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MT4)

Trades executed and managed by Niredo iTrade Bot (free tool)

PC with stable 24/5 internet connection or reliable VPS required to receive signals

Warnings & Disclaimer:

Umbrafy includes built-in risk controls and position limits, but results may vary significantly depending on broker execution quality, spread conditions, and capital size.

Users should be aware that while the system is designed to handle ranging markets effectively, prolonged trending conditions can increase drawdown unless managed with sufficient capital and conservative settings.

All trading carries a high level of risk to your capital. Past performance is not indicative of future results. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose.

Remember, you and you alone are responsible for deciding if you are comfortable accepting the risk involved in trading.

========================

Tips:

Signals Service Rules: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/rules

How to Follow Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/523

FAQ about the Signals Service: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/10773



