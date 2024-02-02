SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 4 / Umbrafy
Devid Kalteis

Umbrafy

Devid Kalteis
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
112 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2023 122%
ICMarketsSC-Live05
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
875
Profit Trade:
694 (79.31%)
Loss Trade:
181 (20.69%)
Best Trade:
237.62 USD
Worst Trade:
-42.28 USD
Profitto lordo:
1 907.43 USD (102 080 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-959.92 USD (87 075 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
33 (25.86 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
285.93 USD (7)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.09
Attività di trading:
72.22%
Massimo carico di deposito:
35.46%
Ultimo trade:
2 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
7
Tempo di attesa medio:
3 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
4.97
Long Trade:
486 (55.54%)
Short Trade:
389 (44.46%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.99
Profitto previsto:
1.08 USD
Profitto medio:
2.75 USD
Perdita media:
-5.30 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
7 (-190.05 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-190.05 USD (7)
Crescita mensile:
1.69%
Previsione annuale:
20.47%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
190.58 USD (12.95%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
12.95% (190.58 USD)
Per equità:
65.96% (970.46 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
NZDCAD 325
AUDCAD 309
AUDNZD 241
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
NZDCAD 331
AUDCAD 279
AUDNZD 338
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
NZDCAD 11K
AUDCAD 12K
AUDNZD -7.6K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +237.62 USD
Worst Trade: -42 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 7
Massime perdite consecutive: 7
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +25.86 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -190.05 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-Live05" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

ICMarkets-Live17
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 2
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live31
0.00 × 3
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.38 × 24
ICMarkets-Live22
0.44 × 9
LiteFinance-ECN.com
0.50 × 6
TMGM.TradeMax-Demo
0.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live03
0.63 × 8
FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.63 × 35
EagleFX-Live
0.68 × 25
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.75 × 60
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.82 × 49
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.95 × 456
ICMarketsSC-Live05
1.05 × 40
ICMarketsSC-Live10
2.00 × 2
SimpleFX-LiveUK
2.00 × 1
KohleCapitalMarkets-Live
3.06 × 35
ICMarketsSC-Live20
4.33 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live08
4.60 × 62
Coinexx-Live
5.00 × 9
ICMarketsSC-Live32
5.16 × 4746
RoboForex-Pro-5
5.54 × 39
TitanFX-01
6.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN-3
6.32 × 438
12 più
Umbrafy is an advanced, automated trading system (available at no cost) designed to capitalize on short-term price inefficiencies through a mean-reversion grid trading strategy. It is powered by Niredo iTrade Bot (also available for free), a no-code tool for building, testing, and automating trading strategies. Learn more details on my website (see profile).

The system identifies ranging market conditions and enters positions around key price zones, anticipating price to revert toward the mean. It employs a dynamic lot-averaging technique to optimize trade entries and exits, thereby enhancing profitability while managing risk.

Umbrafy is engineered for consistency in sideway markets, with robust logic to handle volatility and adapt to changing conditions.

Key Information

Instruments: AUDCAD, AUDNZD, and NZDCAD

Capital Requirements:

  • Minimum Starting Capital: $1,000
  • Recommended Capital for Comfort: $2,000
  • Broker Account Type Needed: Standard or Raw. The signal currently runs on IC Markets (Standard account). For other brokers, choose low spread account
  • Leverage: 1:500

Performance Expectations:

Based on historical backtests and verified live data:
  • Monthly return: 1 - 3%. Annual return: 25 - 50%
  • Average drawdown: 10 - 15%. Maximum drawdown recorded: 67% (July 2024)
  • Average trade duration: 3 days. Maximum trade duration recorded: 24 days
  • Average number of trades per week: 8

Technical Details:

  • Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MT4)
  • Trades executed and managed by Niredo iTrade Bot (free tool)
  • PC with stable 24/5 internet connection or reliable VPS required to receive signals

Warnings & Disclaimer:

Umbrafy includes built-in risk controls and position limits, but results may vary significantly depending on broker execution quality, spread conditions, and capital size.

Users should be aware that while the system is designed to handle ranging markets effectively, prolonged trending conditions can increase drawdown unless managed with sufficient capital and conservative settings.

All trading carries a high level of risk to your capital. Past performance is not indicative of future results. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose.

Remember, you and you alone are responsible for deciding if you are comfortable accepting the risk involved in trading.

========================

Tips:

Signals Service Rules: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/rules

How to Follow Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/523

FAQ about the Signals Service: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/10773


Non ci sono recensioni
2024.12.27 05:46
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.12.25 00:34
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.11.07 13:33
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.11.07 04:32
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.08.28 15:15
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.08.06 04:55
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.07.31 04:14
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.07.30 15:22
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.07.25 00:38
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.07.24 17:53
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.07.19 03:39
High current drawdown in 38% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.07.18 10:45
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.07.18 08:24
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.07.18 07:23
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.07.18 06:21
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.07.17 08:44
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.07.17 06:41
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.07.17 01:58
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.07.15 10:27
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2024.07.15 01:20
High current drawdown in 36% indicates the absence of risk limitation
