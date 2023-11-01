Algorithmic trading. A strategy for reverting prices to the mean. A position is opened after sudden price movements (sudden and sharp increase in volatility), for example, when important economic news is released. In this case, the price goes beyond a certain price range (false breakout). The advisor opens a position in the opposite direction. In the event of a true breakdown of the price range, averaging is applied (up to a maximum of four positions). The calculation of averaging orders is dynamic and depends on the size of the next price range. Open positions can be held for several minutes to several days.







