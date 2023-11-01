- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Trades:
145
Bénéfice trades:
109 (75.17%)
Perte trades:
36 (24.83%)
Meilleure transaction:
54.90 USD
Pire transaction:
-18.33 USD
Bénéfice brut:
502.26 USD (24 006 pips)
Perte brute:
-229.19 USD (16 419 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
18 (45.23 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
54.90 USD (1)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.23
Activité de trading:
30.63%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
47.25%
Dernier trade:
9 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
4
Temps de détention moyen:
2 jours
Facteur de récupération:
7.65
Longs trades:
68 (46.90%)
Courts trades:
77 (53.10%)
Facteur de profit:
2.19
Rendement attendu:
1.88 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
4.61 USD
Perte moyenne:
-6.37 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
2 (-28.00 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-28.00 USD (2)
Croissance mensuelle:
6.44%
Prévision annuelle:
78.10%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
35.69 USD (17.63%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
24.43% (25.16 USD)
Par fonds propres:
62.71% (64.59 USD)
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|145
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD
|273
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD
|7.6K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +54.90 USD
Pire transaction: -18 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 1
Pertes consécutives maximales: 2
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +45.23 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -28.00 USD
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Tickmill-Live10" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.00 × 2
|
XMGlobal-Real 41
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.00 × 4
|
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live08
|0.00 × 1
|
FPMarkets-Live4
|0.00 × 1
|
FXCL-Main2
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-Pro-6
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.11 × 9
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live2
|0.17 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|0.20 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|0.26 × 38
|
Tickmill-Live10
|0.27 × 41
|
FPMarkets-Live2
|0.31 × 26
|
FxPro.com-Real05
|0.33 × 3
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.36 × 11
|
RoboForex-ProCent-8
|0.55 × 20
|
ICMarketsSC-Live31
|0.62 × 58
|
BroctagonPrimeMarkets-Live
|0.62 × 29
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Demo
|0.63 × 27
|
Tickmill-Live09
|0.63 × 127
|
TickmillUK-Live03
|0.83 × 58
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.88 × 60
37 plus...
Algorithmic trading. A strategy for reverting prices to the mean. A position is opened after sudden price movements (sudden and sharp increase in volatility), for example, when important economic news is released. In this case, the price goes beyond a certain price range (false breakout). The advisor opens a position in the opposite direction. In the event of a true breakdown of the price range, averaging is applied (up to a maximum of four positions). The calculation of averaging orders is dynamic and depends on the size of the next price range. Open positions can be held for several minutes to several days.
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
30 USD par mois
415%
0
0
USD
USD
104
USD
USD
103
100%
145
75%
31%
2.19
1.88
USD
USD
63%
1:500