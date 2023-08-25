SignauxSections
Jin Bai

WAKA WAKA Gold Pickaxe Perceptrader

Jin Bai
0 avis
114 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2023 -29%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
9 567
Bénéfice trades:
7 282 (76.11%)
Perte trades:
2 285 (23.88%)
Meilleure transaction:
4 290.14 USD
Pire transaction:
-1 283.78 USD
Bénéfice brut:
93 691.54 USD (2 918 118 pips)
Perte brute:
-76 833.98 USD (3 096 100 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
42 (186.07 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
4 484.26 USD (14)
Ratio de Sharpe:
-0.01
Activité de trading:
98.43%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
63.58%
Dernier trade:
1 une heure avant
Trades par semaine:
59
Temps de détention moyen:
4 jours
Facteur de récupération:
1.11
Longs trades:
4 156 (43.44%)
Courts trades:
5 411 (56.56%)
Facteur de profit:
1.22
Rendement attendu:
1.76 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
12.87 USD
Perte moyenne:
-33.63 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
56 (-7 434.64 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-7 434.64 USD (56)
Croissance mensuelle:
2.62%
Prévision annuelle:
32.00%
Algo trading:
93%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
2 279.56 USD
Maximal:
15 178.38 USD (46.57%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
78.12% (15 185.86 USD)
Par fonds propres:
58.52% (7 594.85 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 3753
EURUSD 1048
NZDCAD 922
AUDCAD 916
AUDNZD 663
USDCAD 550
AUDUSD 498
GBPUSD 329
GBPCHF 173
USDCHF 142
BTCUSD 127
NZDUSD 123
EURAUD 82
USDJPY 68
EURGBP 62
EURJPY 31
CHFJPY 15
AUDJPY 10
CADJPY 9
GBPJPY 8
GBPCAD 7
NZDCHF 5
GBPAUD 5
EURCHF 5
AUDCHF 5
CADCHF 4
XAGUSD 1
GBPNZD 1
EURNZD 1
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 1.2K
EURUSD 677
NZDCAD 3.6K
AUDCAD 2.8K
AUDNZD 3.7K
USDCAD 5.9K
AUDUSD -2.4K
GBPUSD 1.7K
GBPCHF -1.1K
USDCHF 1.9K
BTCUSD -2.2K
NZDUSD 573
EURAUD 356
USDJPY 1.6K
EURGBP 294
EURJPY -892
CHFJPY -62
AUDJPY 384
CADJPY 119
GBPJPY -104
GBPCAD -953
NZDCHF -59
GBPAUD 346
EURCHF -431
AUDCHF 65
CADCHF -136
XAGUSD 2
GBPNZD 27
EURNZD 28
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 10K
EURUSD 14K
NZDCAD 44K
AUDCAD 71K
AUDNZD 16K
USDCAD 20K
AUDUSD -143K
GBPUSD 57K
GBPCHF -5.6K
USDCHF 7.7K
BTCUSD -344K
NZDUSD 4.4K
EURAUD 9.1K
USDJPY -5.6K
EURGBP 9.4K
EURJPY -89K
CHFJPY 159
AUDJPY 578
CADJPY 31
GBPJPY 424
GBPCAD -2.4K
NZDCHF 65
GBPAUD 1.2K
EURCHF -649
AUDCHF 103
CADCHF -29
XAGUSD 15
GBPNZD 87
EURNZD 124
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +4 290.14 USD
Pire transaction: -1 284 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 14
Pertes consécutives maximales: 56
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +186.07 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -7 434.64 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
JunoMarkets-Server
0.00 × 1
VTMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real18
0.00 × 2
VantageFX-Live
0.00 × 4
OctaFX-Real
0.00 × 1
Weltrade-Real
0.00 × 17
EurotradeSA-Server-1
0.10 × 150
BridgeMarkets-MT5
0.17 × 6
OctaFX-Real2
0.25 × 4
Exness-MT5Real10
0.32 × 22
LiteFinance-MT5
0.38 × 48
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.55 × 33
OxSecurities-Live
0.60 × 5
TradeSmart-Server01
1.00 × 1
itexsys-Platform
1.00 × 23
FxPro-MT5 Live02
1.11 × 133
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.20 × 15854
BDSwissGlobal-Server01
1.49 × 53
GOMarketsIntl-Live
1.50 × 4
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.80 × 392
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
2.00 × 1
STARTRADERINTL-Live
2.00 × 3
FusionMarkets-Live
2.01 × 618
GOMarketsMU-Live
2.08 × 599
85 plus...
This signal has Waka Waka, Perceptrader AI, Gold Pickaxe, Nexus, PS Tsunami. All of them are running on low risk initial lot size. 

The some of the initial lot size is lower than the EA authors signal.

These Eas are running on different pairs with different entry strategies, this way it could make this signal profitable and safe.

I have tested these EAs and this strategy on my other live account for long time before I create this signal.

I do manually risk control for this account to even lower the risk. I am a professional and profitable trader for more than 6 years.

Waka Waka: 0.25% load

Perceptrader AI: 0.25% load

Gold Pickaxe: 0.15% load

Nexus：0.15% load

PS Tsunami: 0.15% load

Aucun avis
2025.04.08 09:14
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.03 14:28
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.03 11:15
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.28 16:09
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.28 12:51
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.28 11:41
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.28 08:12
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.28 05:58
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.02.28 21:24
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.02.28 19:13
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.02.13 02:27
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.02.05 13:05
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.02.03 16:11
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.02.03 15:04
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.02.03 14:01
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.02.02 22:57
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.01.17 15:13
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.01.17 14:07
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.01.14 03:49
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.01.14 02:47
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
