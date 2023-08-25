- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|3753
|EURUSD
|1048
|NZDCAD
|922
|AUDCAD
|916
|AUDNZD
|663
|USDCAD
|550
|AUDUSD
|498
|GBPUSD
|329
|GBPCHF
|173
|USDCHF
|142
|BTCUSD
|127
|NZDUSD
|123
|EURAUD
|82
|USDJPY
|68
|EURGBP
|62
|EURJPY
|31
|CHFJPY
|15
|AUDJPY
|10
|CADJPY
|9
|GBPJPY
|8
|GBPCAD
|7
|NZDCHF
|5
|GBPAUD
|5
|EURCHF
|5
|AUDCHF
|5
|CADCHF
|4
|XAGUSD
|1
|GBPNZD
|1
|EURNZD
|1
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|1.2K
|EURUSD
|677
|NZDCAD
|3.6K
|AUDCAD
|2.8K
|AUDNZD
|3.7K
|USDCAD
|5.9K
|AUDUSD
|-2.4K
|GBPUSD
|1.7K
|GBPCHF
|-1.1K
|USDCHF
|1.9K
|BTCUSD
|-2.2K
|NZDUSD
|573
|EURAUD
|356
|USDJPY
|1.6K
|EURGBP
|294
|EURJPY
|-892
|CHFJPY
|-62
|AUDJPY
|384
|CADJPY
|119
|GBPJPY
|-104
|GBPCAD
|-953
|NZDCHF
|-59
|GBPAUD
|346
|EURCHF
|-431
|AUDCHF
|65
|CADCHF
|-136
|XAGUSD
|2
|GBPNZD
|27
|EURNZD
|28
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|10K
|EURUSD
|14K
|NZDCAD
|44K
|AUDCAD
|71K
|AUDNZD
|16K
|USDCAD
|20K
|AUDUSD
|-143K
|GBPUSD
|57K
|GBPCHF
|-5.6K
|USDCHF
|7.7K
|BTCUSD
|-344K
|NZDUSD
|4.4K
|EURAUD
|9.1K
|USDJPY
|-5.6K
|EURGBP
|9.4K
|EURJPY
|-89K
|CHFJPY
|159
|AUDJPY
|578
|CADJPY
|31
|GBPJPY
|424
|GBPCAD
|-2.4K
|NZDCHF
|65
|GBPAUD
|1.2K
|EURCHF
|-649
|AUDCHF
|103
|CADCHF
|-29
|XAGUSD
|15
|GBPNZD
|87
|EURNZD
|124
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
JunoMarkets-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
VTMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real18
|0.00 × 2
|
VantageFX-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
OctaFX-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
Weltrade-Real
|0.00 × 17
|
EurotradeSA-Server-1
|0.10 × 150
|
BridgeMarkets-MT5
|0.17 × 6
|
OctaFX-Real2
|0.25 × 4
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.32 × 22
|
LiteFinance-MT5
|0.38 × 48
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|0.55 × 33
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.60 × 5
|
TradeSmart-Server01
|1.00 × 1
|
itexsys-Platform
|1.00 × 23
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|1.11 × 133
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.20 × 15854
|
BDSwissGlobal-Server01
|1.49 × 53
|
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|1.50 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.80 × 392
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|2.00 × 1
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live
|2.00 × 3
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|2.01 × 618
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|2.08 × 599
This signal has Waka Waka, Perceptrader AI, Gold Pickaxe, Nexus, PS Tsunami. All of them are running on low risk initial lot size.
The some of the initial lot size is lower than the EA authors signal.
These Eas are running on different pairs with different entry strategies, this way it could make this signal profitable and safe.
I have tested these EAs and this strategy on my other live account for long time before I create this signal.
I do manually risk control for this account to even lower the risk. I am a professional and profitable trader for more than 6 years.
Waka Waka: 0.25% load
Perceptrader AI: 0.25% load
Gold Pickaxe: 0.15% load
Nexus：0.15% load
PS Tsunami: 0.15% load
USD
USD
USD