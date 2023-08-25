This signal has Waka Waka, Perceptrader AI, Gold Pickaxe, Nexus, PS Tsunami. All of them are running on low risk initial lot size.

The some of the initial lot size is lower than the EA authors signal.

These Eas are running on different pairs with different entry strategies, this way it could make this signal profitable and safe.

I have tested these EAs and this strategy on my other live account for long time before I create this signal.

I do manually risk control for this account to even lower the risk. I am a professional and profitable trader for more than 6 years.

Waka Waka: 0.25% load

Perceptrader AI: 0.25% load

Gold Pickaxe: 0.15% load

Nexus：0.15% load

PS Tsunami: 0.15% load