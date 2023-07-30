SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 4 / Tanya
Tianyapiaobo

Tanya

Tianyapiaobo
0 avis
113 semaines
0 / 0 USD
croissance depuis 2023 -42%
ICMarketsSC-Live09
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
6 211
Bénéfice trades:
4 320 (69.55%)
Perte trades:
1 891 (30.45%)
Meilleure transaction:
950.04 USD
Pire transaction:
-1 696.50 USD
Bénéfice brut:
61 144.26 USD (3 166 718 pips)
Perte brute:
-62 558.18 USD (2 413 642 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
37 (136.45 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
1 693.60 USD (4)
Ratio de Sharpe:
-0.00
Activité de trading:
99.17%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
12.20%
Dernier trade:
17 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
45
Temps de détention moyen:
3 jours
Facteur de récupération:
-0.11
Longs trades:
3 013 (48.51%)
Courts trades:
3 198 (51.49%)
Facteur de profit:
0.98
Rendement attendu:
-0.23 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
14.15 USD
Perte moyenne:
-33.08 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
20 (-819.04 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-9 647.79 USD (10)
Croissance mensuelle:
-54.77%
Prévision annuelle:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
87%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
1 470.92 USD
Maximal:
13 268.42 USD (51.85%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
74.65% (13 268.42 USD)
Par fonds propres:
57.18% (6 105.19 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
EURUSD 1197
XAUUSD 1126
GBPUSD 696
AUDCAD 340
USDCAD 257
USDJPY 250
GBPNZD 227
EURAUD 224
GBPCHF 207
USDCHF 190
AUDUSD 181
GBPCAD 143
EURGBP 135
AUDCHF 132
EURNZD 120
EURCAD 120
GBPJPY 118
GBPAUD 107
EURJPY 98
AUDJPY 72
CADJPY 61
NZDUSD 56
BTCUSD 33
AUDNZD 32
NZDCAD 31
XTIUSD 27
CHFJPY 17
CHINA50 9
CADCHF 2
HK50 1
NZDJPY 1
EURCHF 1
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 328
XAUUSD -12K
GBPUSD 1.8K
AUDCAD 1.1K
USDCAD 597
USDJPY -2K
GBPNZD 1.3K
EURAUD 632
GBPCHF 676
USDCHF 1.2K
AUDUSD 752
GBPCAD 593
EURGBP 593
AUDCHF 360
EURNZD 599
EURCAD 506
GBPJPY 669
GBPAUD 296
EURJPY 123
AUDJPY 271
CADJPY -697
NZDUSD -196
BTCUSD 97
AUDNZD -13
NZDCAD 20
XTIUSD 207
CHFJPY 297
CHINA50 449
CADCHF -26
HK50 0
NZDJPY 7
EURCHF 5
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 1.5K
XAUUSD -412K
GBPUSD 39K
AUDCAD 27K
USDCAD 19K
USDJPY -17K
GBPNZD 56K
EURAUD 35K
GBPCHF 15K
USDCHF 18K
AUDUSD 17K
GBPCAD 18K
EURGBP 9.9K
AUDCHF 7.1K
EURNZD 29K
EURCAD 12K
GBPJPY 32K
GBPAUD -6K
EURJPY 7.5K
AUDJPY 8K
CADJPY -10K
NZDUSD 460
BTCUSD 797K
AUDNZD -2K
NZDCAD -1.2K
XTIUSD 208
CHFJPY 6.7K
CHINA50 52K
CADCHF -353
HK50 100
NZDJPY 167
EURCHF 110
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +950.04 USD
Pire transaction: -1 697 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 4
Pertes consécutives maximales: 10
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +136.45 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -819.04 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-Live09" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

ICMarkets-Live11
0.00 × 2
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 10
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
0.00 × 1
PlexyTrade-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real17
0.00 × 15
EquitiSecurities-Live 3
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
0.18 × 11
ICMarketsSC-Live14
0.33 × 3
TMGM.TradeMax-Live5
0.37 × 35
Exness-Real18
0.38 × 24
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.38 × 156
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.41 × 32
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.50 × 108
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.64 × 11
TMGM.TradeMax-Live2
0.67 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.73 × 67
ICMarkets-Live22
0.75 × 217
ICMarkets-Live12
0.75 × 234
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.80 × 25
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.93 × 17607
ICMarketsSC-Live31
0.95 × 618
ICMarketsEU-Live17
1.05 × 42
ICMarketsSC-Live24
1.06 × 731
ICMarkets-Live04
1.07 × 873
ICMarketsSC-Live32
1.12 × 92
92 plus...
Aucun avis
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
Tanya
30 USD par mois
-42%
0
0
USD
4.6K
USD
113
87%
6 211
69%
99%
0.97
-0.23
USD
75%
1:500
Comment la copie des trades est-elle effectuée dans MetaTrader ? Regardez la vidéo tutoriel

L'abonnement à un signal vous permet de copier les trades du fournisseur dans un délai de 1 mois. Pour que l'abonnement fonctionne, vous devez utiliser le terminal de trading 4 MetaTrader.

Si vous n'avez pas encore installé la plateforme, vous pouvez la télécharger ici.