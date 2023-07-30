- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Trades:
6 211
Bénéfice trades:
4 320 (69.55%)
Perte trades:
1 891 (30.45%)
Meilleure transaction:
950.04 USD
Pire transaction:
-1 696.50 USD
Bénéfice brut:
61 144.26 USD (3 166 718 pips)
Perte brute:
-62 558.18 USD (2 413 642 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
37 (136.45 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
1 693.60 USD (4)
Ratio de Sharpe:
-0.00
Activité de trading:
99.17%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
12.20%
Dernier trade:
17 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
45
Temps de détention moyen:
3 jours
Facteur de récupération:
-0.11
Longs trades:
3 013 (48.51%)
Courts trades:
3 198 (51.49%)
Facteur de profit:
0.98
Rendement attendu:
-0.23 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
14.15 USD
Perte moyenne:
-33.08 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
20 (-819.04 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-9 647.79 USD (10)
Croissance mensuelle:
-54.77%
Prévision annuelle:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
87%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
1 470.92 USD
Maximal:
13 268.42 USD (51.85%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
74.65% (13 268.42 USD)
Par fonds propres:
57.18% (6 105.19 USD)
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|1197
|XAUUSD
|1126
|GBPUSD
|696
|AUDCAD
|340
|USDCAD
|257
|USDJPY
|250
|GBPNZD
|227
|EURAUD
|224
|GBPCHF
|207
|USDCHF
|190
|AUDUSD
|181
|GBPCAD
|143
|EURGBP
|135
|AUDCHF
|132
|EURNZD
|120
|EURCAD
|120
|GBPJPY
|118
|GBPAUD
|107
|EURJPY
|98
|AUDJPY
|72
|CADJPY
|61
|NZDUSD
|56
|BTCUSD
|33
|AUDNZD
|32
|NZDCAD
|31
|XTIUSD
|27
|CHFJPY
|17
|CHINA50
|9
|CADCHF
|2
|HK50
|1
|NZDJPY
|1
|EURCHF
|1
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|328
|XAUUSD
|-12K
|GBPUSD
|1.8K
|AUDCAD
|1.1K
|USDCAD
|597
|USDJPY
|-2K
|GBPNZD
|1.3K
|EURAUD
|632
|GBPCHF
|676
|USDCHF
|1.2K
|AUDUSD
|752
|GBPCAD
|593
|EURGBP
|593
|AUDCHF
|360
|EURNZD
|599
|EURCAD
|506
|GBPJPY
|669
|GBPAUD
|296
|EURJPY
|123
|AUDJPY
|271
|CADJPY
|-697
|NZDUSD
|-196
|BTCUSD
|97
|AUDNZD
|-13
|NZDCAD
|20
|XTIUSD
|207
|CHFJPY
|297
|CHINA50
|449
|CADCHF
|-26
|HK50
|0
|NZDJPY
|7
|EURCHF
|5
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|1.5K
|XAUUSD
|-412K
|GBPUSD
|39K
|AUDCAD
|27K
|USDCAD
|19K
|USDJPY
|-17K
|GBPNZD
|56K
|EURAUD
|35K
|GBPCHF
|15K
|USDCHF
|18K
|AUDUSD
|17K
|GBPCAD
|18K
|EURGBP
|9.9K
|AUDCHF
|7.1K
|EURNZD
|29K
|EURCAD
|12K
|GBPJPY
|32K
|GBPAUD
|-6K
|EURJPY
|7.5K
|AUDJPY
|8K
|CADJPY
|-10K
|NZDUSD
|460
|BTCUSD
|797K
|AUDNZD
|-2K
|NZDCAD
|-1.2K
|XTIUSD
|208
|CHFJPY
|6.7K
|CHINA50
|52K
|CADCHF
|-353
|HK50
|100
|NZDJPY
|167
|EURCHF
|110
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +950.04 USD
Pire transaction: -1 697 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 4
Pertes consécutives maximales: 10
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +136.45 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -819.04 USD
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-Live09" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
ICMarkets-Live11
|0.00 × 2
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 10
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
PlexyTrade-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real17
|0.00 × 15
|
EquitiSecurities-Live 3
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.18 × 11
|
ICMarketsSC-Live14
|0.33 × 3
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live5
|0.37 × 35
|
Exness-Real18
|0.38 × 24
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.38 × 156
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.41 × 32
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.50 × 108
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.64 × 11
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live2
|0.67 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.73 × 67
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|0.75 × 217
|
ICMarkets-Live12
|0.75 × 234
|
ICMarketsSC-Live02
|0.80 × 25
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|0.93 × 17607
|
ICMarketsSC-Live31
|0.95 × 618
|
ICMarketsEU-Live17
|1.05 × 42
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|1.06 × 731
|
ICMarkets-Live04
|1.07 × 873
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|1.12 × 92
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
30 USD par mois
-42%
0
0
USD
USD
4.6K
USD
USD
113
87%
6 211
69%
99%
0.97
-0.23
USD
USD
75%
1:500