Trades:
2 670
Bénéfice trades:
2 093 (78.38%)
Perte trades:
577 (21.61%)
Meilleure transaction:
659.54 USD
Pire transaction:
-978.76 USD
Bénéfice brut:
45 372.53 USD (1 378 383 pips)
Perte brute:
-20 192.05 USD (481 151 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
27 (91.61 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
2 169.47 USD (8)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.27
Activité de trading:
93.91%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
8.36%
Dernier trade:
18 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
9
Temps de détention moyen:
16 jours
Facteur de récupération:
6.34
Longs trades:
1 891 (70.82%)
Courts trades:
779 (29.18%)
Facteur de profit:
2.25
Rendement attendu:
9.43 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
21.68 USD
Perte moyenne:
-34.99 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
9 (-2 387.93 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-2 775.98 USD (5)
Croissance mensuelle:
0.30%
Prévision annuelle:
3.69%
Algo trading:
11%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
22.45 USD
Maximal:
3 969.37 USD (17.18%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
10.92% (366.16 USD)
Par fonds propres:
61.43% (6 078.51 USD)
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|USDJPY
|364
|USDCAD
|257
|EURGBP
|220
|EURUSD
|216
|EURCHF
|168
|USDCHF
|167
|GBPUSD
|147
|GBPNZD
|135
|AUDNZD
|130
|GBPCHF
|126
|EURCAD
|108
|AUDCHF
|85
|NZDUSD
|77
|CADJPY
|70
|AUDUSD
|66
|NZDJPY
|50
|CHFJPY
|48
|EURAUD
|42
|GBPCAD
|42
|CADCHF
|24
|AUDCAD
|24
|GBPAUD
|21
|USDZAR
|14
|USDSGD
|14
|EURJPY
|13
|EURNZD
|11
|NZDCHF
|10
|NZDCAD
|9
|XAUUSD
|5
|AUDJPY
|4
|GBPJPY
|3
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|USDJPY
|2.2K
|USDCAD
|2.8K
|EURGBP
|-3.2K
|EURUSD
|1.1K
|EURCHF
|2.3K
|USDCHF
|2.1K
|GBPUSD
|3.5K
|GBPNZD
|2.7K
|AUDNZD
|1.5K
|GBPCHF
|2K
|EURCAD
|395
|AUDCHF
|717
|NZDUSD
|522
|CADJPY
|1.3K
|AUDUSD
|644
|NZDJPY
|674
|CHFJPY
|414
|EURAUD
|331
|GBPCAD
|707
|CADCHF
|218
|AUDCAD
|241
|GBPAUD
|880
|USDZAR
|96
|USDSGD
|126
|EURJPY
|28
|EURNZD
|54
|NZDCHF
|103
|NZDCAD
|472
|XAUUSD
|95
|AUDJPY
|41
|GBPJPY
|27
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|USDJPY
|153K
|USDCAD
|95K
|EURGBP
|-37K
|EURUSD
|27K
|EURCHF
|43K
|USDCHF
|35K
|GBPUSD
|51K
|GBPNZD
|45K
|AUDNZD
|38K
|GBPCHF
|26K
|EURCAD
|13K
|AUDCHF
|16K
|NZDUSD
|26K
|CADJPY
|32K
|AUDUSD
|19K
|NZDJPY
|13K
|CHFJPY
|17K
|EURAUD
|11K
|GBPCAD
|14K
|CADCHF
|7.7K
|AUDCAD
|6.5K
|GBPAUD
|17K
|USDZAR
|214K
|USDSGD
|6.9K
|EURJPY
|4.4K
|EURNZD
|4.3K
|NZDCHF
|1.8K
|NZDCAD
|2.5K
|XAUUSD
|8.1K
|AUDJPY
|-546
|GBPJPY
|1K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +659.54 USD
Pire transaction: -979 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 8
Pertes consécutives maximales: 5
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +91.61 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -2 387.93 USD
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarkets-Live03" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
Strategy
Strategy Description
Suggest 1:200 or 1:500 leverage. The master account is an US Dollar account. Large positions will be placed with hedging feature used as risk control. This account is a lower risk version of Blackwave Algarve.
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
149 USD par mois
1 208%
2
66K
USD
USD
5.7K
USD
USD
492
11%
2 670
78%
94%
2.24
9.43
USD
USD
61%
1:500
L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note
poca negociación
Overall OK but some trades open for too long.
L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note
User didn't leave any comment to the rating
I really dont know why this signal is so popular. I ve been copying this Signal for a month now and i can say this signal doesnt worth the subscription fees. The Signal has since about a month open Positions in DD of 6-10% , paying every night for a month now Swap fees in order to take at the End of the Month a Grow of 1% , which is actually not a really Grow of 1% beause the as i said the Signal is in DD all the time, so the Signal provider just closes some Positions with small Profit so the Month in the Statistic shows in Profit and the Signal has only positiv Months in Row. I also dont think you need to be a proffesional trader to to use the trade strategy of the Signal, its just builds a grid unter and above the overbought and oversold market acocrding to the daily RSI Ievels and waits for the market to turn. Much better signals or EA out there IMO.
The worst signal, you can see good numbers in the stadistcs but at the moment you start this signal everything goes wrong, open positions agains the trade, without Stop Level, Really??? This is not trading, is gambling.
In my opinion, why signal from Gary is the best? Because earn money is just a part of it. The most attractive part is he always share with us what he think about the market, this can broaden my horizons and know more about the Situation. EA can never provide this.
L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note
L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note
Primera semana utilizandolo y me a dado muy buenos resultados, se nota su experiencia!!! lo recomiendo, uso una cuenta de 1000 dolares y los resultados no son muy altos, asi que no hay que tener grandes espectativas, poco a poco la cuenta crecera, espero estar muy buen tiempo con este servicio.
2 months with Gary so far so good.
Started with Pacific then changed to California after checked my account size with the systems’ equity drawdown.
Caution: This system is clearly counter trend grid system, meaning that you can get big equity drawdown before all positions closing in profit or small loss.
If you have big enough account to withstand at least historical equity drawdown of the system, you can enjoy it. Should do the math before subscription.
When you don't subscribe, the author makes money. When you subscribe, except waiting, it's painful.
фігня полная
tôi đang theo tín hiệu này, hi vọng nó sẽ đem lại 1 kết quả tốt cho tài khoản của tôi
L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note
L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note
I just renew my subscription but still did not received any signal, In fact when I chceked the signal provider history and an open trade is made. What the hell. I might not use this provider signal anymore. Its not reliable.
waste of money time, do not copy this trader
I have been following Blackwave's signals for three years already. Gary is a professional trader with an awesome record. He is a counter-trend trader and a key feature to his strategy is position sizing. Make sure you read and understand what's stated on the signal's description page. If you are experiencing large drawdowns, then you are not understanding it. Highly recommended. 5 stars.